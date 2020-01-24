Eyes on Miami: 6LACK, Drew Barrymore, Flo Rida, Romero Britto, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with World Red Eye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might've missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but, hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

Sunday, January 12

Romero Britto World Red Eye

Bal Harbour Shops Hosted its Third Annual “Ice Cream We Love” Weekend to Benefit Holtz Children’s Hospital

Bal Harbour Shops and Jackson Health Foundation raised more than $93,000 at its third annual “Ice Cream We Love” event hosted at the nation’s top-producing retail center.

Wednesday, January 15

Myk Likhov World Red Eye

Finding the Balance with Myk Likhov, Founder of Modern OM

Myk Likhov is the founder of Modern OM, Miami’s leading Mindful community. He has been a Wellness entrepreneur and pioneer for over twelve years, inspired by his personal mission of helping people find greater ease inside themselves, so that they may lead greater lives.

Derrick Pitts World Red Eye

LIVE@Frost Science: Searching for ET & Earth 2.0

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science was honored to welcome The Franklin Institute’s Chief Astronomer, Derrick Pitts for the latest edition of its LIVE@Frost Science series, Searching for ET and Earth 2.0.

Thursday, January 16

Shayne Kunzelman, Jason Binn, Tara Solomon, Jeannine Imbrenda, Nick D’Annunzio, Fabian Basabe, Zeynep Ersin, & Ryan Callahan World Red Eye

DuJour Media’s Jason Binn Celebrates His Birthday at Cipriani Downtown Miami & Socialista Miami

Jason Binn came back to where it all started. Binn celebrated his birthday on Saturday evening with close family and friends at Cipriani Downtown Miami and Socialista Miami.

Nativo Kitchen & Bar Grand Opening Celebration

Nativo Kitchen & Bar celebrated their grand opening with a night filled with delicious bites from Executive Chef and Top Chef alum Pablo Lamon, along with signature cocktails.

Friday, January 17

Cleaveland Jones World Red Eye

Cleaveland Jones’ EP Release Media Celebration & Showcase at Private Residence

To celebrate the release of his new EP — HEART & SOL — musician Cleaveland Jones hosted an intimate showcase for music industry insiders in his Coconut Grove home and studio.

Flo Rida World Red Eye

BleauLive Presents Flo Rida at Fontainebleau Miami Beach

Miami’s own, international sensation, Flo Rida returned to Fontainebleau Miami Beach’s BleauLive concert series.

Saturday, January 18

6LACK at Story Saturdays

6LACK took over Story on Saturday night, performing his hit song “Pretty Little Fears” for the crowd.

Sunday, January 19

Michael Blackson World Red Eye

Michael Blackson, Smokepurpp, & Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. at LIV on Sunday

LIV on Sunday is always the place to be. Michael Blackson, Smokepurpp, and Damon Kyle Wayans Jr. were all spotted this week celebrating with friends.

Cat Power World Red Eye

The 365 Party Celebrates 5 Years of ICA Miami

Institute of Contemporary Art, Miami celebrated 5 years with its annual 365 Party, hosted at the Faena Forum.

Tuesday, January 21

Jonathan Bingaman & Drew Barrymore World Red Eye

Premiere Party for The Drew Barrymore Show at Soho Beach House

CBS Television Distribution celebrated the announcement of The Drew Barrymore Show at the Soho Beach House in front of 200 guests.

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables Presents Spring 2020

Neiman Marcus Coral Gables presented the first look at the Spring 2020 collections. Over 100 guests sat front row to see the latest trends and must-have pieces for your Spring wardrobe.