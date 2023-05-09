The Best Moments of the 2023 Miami Grand Prix and Race Week

Red Bull's Max Verstappen won the big race. Teammate Sergio "Checo" Pérez and Aston-Martin's Fernando Alonso joined him on the podium. Still, there were so many more champs during the over-the-top spectacle of Miami Race Week beyond the rubber-burned track.
Just as Art Basel has become about so much more than art, the Miami Grand Prix has solidified itself as another week in the year to party hard in South Florida. Be it at the Miami International Autodrome watching the Jonas Brothers from a blow-up race car in a pool, catching Red Bull Racing's fan favorite Sergio Pérez racing tiny cars at La Tiendita in Wynwood, watching Meek Mill perform from the back of a Hummer in the Design District, attending a wild $6,000 dinner with Olympic gold medalist Lindsay Vonn and Miami Dolphins owner Stephen Ross, catching Travis Scott throw down at E11even, or participating in a Citi Bike tour with Aston-Martin drivers.
Here are some highlights from this year's Miami Race Week and Grand Prix.
Lewis Hamilton Shot Some Hoops in the Design DistrictAs it turns out, seven-time Formula 1 champ and Mercedes AMG Petronas icon Lewis Hamilton can ball, too. On Wednesday, May 3, he joined actor James Marsden, retired NFL legend Antrel Rolle, and Olympic skateboarder Jagger Eaton for a game of basketball put on by Swiss watchmaker IWC Schaffhausen and local nonprofit Dibia Dream. The game was part of a three-day takeover of Jungle Plaza in Miami's Design District by IWC, which included a massive mural of Hamilton sporting one of the Swiss watches.
The Mercedes team also threw a hoppin' private party at the official team hotel, the Ritz-Carlton, South Beach, on Friday, May 5. "A Legendary Affair" lived up to its name with performances by Disclosure and Tokimonsta and appearances by driver Mick Schumacher, Brooklyn Beckham, and tennis legend Maria Sharapova.
Red Bull Gave Us Wiiiiings — and a Casa ChecoThere is no bigger name in racing than Red Bull at the moment. Not only is Red Bull home to the two top racers in F1 — Verstappen and Pérez – but it throws down like no other, no matter what city the team lands in. This was visible at its curb-hugging party zone at the Autodrome, Energy Station, the Red Bull Fan Zone at the Racing Fan Fest (which hosted an e-sports tourney with Luis Fonsi and Rainy), and Casa Checo. Case Checo morphed La Tiendita in Wynwood into a cozy homage to Red Bull's beloved driver and featured a special Checo-inspired menu throughout the week. The racing legend himself popped by on Saturday, May 6, after winning the qualifying round to mingle with fans, even racing tiny cars at one point.
Hard Rock Went Hard with Performances AplentyWith official F1 shows at Hard Rock Live, Hard Rock Stadium as the epicenter of the racing action, and a Hard Rock Beach Club at the Autodrome with pools, cabanas, and performances, the Seminole-owned hospitality brand made its presence known. Among so many moments, the Hard Rock Beach Club performances were some of the best. On Saturday, May 6, the Jonas Brothers and reggaeton icons Wisin y Yandel took the stage at the venue. Race day didn't disappoint either, with a set by Miami's Cedric Gervais and Dutch powerhouse Tiësto.
A Very Grutman Grand PrixNo party week would be complete without some bedazzling from Dave Grutman and Groot Hospitality. Grutman teamed up with GMC to host what was possibly the party of the week, Hummer House, at a private spot in the Design District on Saturday, May 6. At the event's core was the 2024 GMC Hummer EV Edition 1 SUV on full display and a first look at the limited-edition Hummer EV Omega. DJ Khaled and rap icon Meek Mill performed from the back of a Hummer bed, and celebs came out in full force, including Maluma, Dak Prescott, Prince Royce, Anitta, and Paul Wesley. Speaking of Maluma, he teamed up with Tiësto to host a Saturday night party at LIV. It was quite a visual spectacle, with Tiësto spinning on one side of the club and a spotlighted Maluma cheering him on from a private table across the venue.
Just outside of LIV, poolside at the Fontainebleau pool, the hotel's BleauLive series delivered performances by Martin Garrix on Saturday and wild back-to-back sets by Ludacris and DJ Kaskade on Sunday.