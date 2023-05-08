Verstappen Comes From Behind to Win an Uneventful Miami Grand Prix

For the second year in a row, all the action at the Formula 1 Miami Grand Prix happened off the track. Celebrities and deep-pocketed tourists converged at the Miami International Autodrome at Hard Rock Stadium for one of only three Formula 1 races (up from two last year) in the United States. High ticket prices left many locals to watch the broadcast instead — and that would be all well and good if it weren't so dull.
Barely anything that could count as an exciting moment could be found during the race itself, which was, in fact, the 14th in F1 history with no retirements. Every car finished the race with no breakdowns, no accidents, and nothing but good, clean, boring driving from all involved.
The most exciting event of the whole weekend came before the race even began. On Saturday, Ferrari driver Charles LeClerc spun out and crashed into a barrier in the waning moments of qualifying. The Monégasque driver's mistake meant that the session had to be red-flagged, putting Mexican driver Sergio Perez of Red Bull in the pole position (meaning he starts at the front). Two Spanish drivers followed him: two-time F1 champion Fernando Alonso, currently racing for Aston Martin, in second and Carlos Sainz of Ferrari in third. This meant Spanish-speaking drivers took the first three positions, the first time such a thing had happened and a big deal for a Spanish-forward city like Miami.
On Sunday, after the green flag was waved, Perez surged to the front of the pack, running at the front for most of the race with Alonso and Sainz close behind. But it was Max Verstappen who would have the last laugh. The Dutchman advanced nine places on a single set of hard-compound tires, eventually overtaking Perez after his lone pitstop. He went on to take both the victory and the fastest lap, repeating as race winner from last year and disappointing his Red Bull teammate, who had to settle for second place. Alonso held on for third, fighting off challenges from much younger drivers throughout the race.
The fans were probably disappointed as well. Red Bull's dominance bodes poorly for any real competition for the rest of the season, especially after the team's walk to the championship last year. But the rest of the field ought to share in the blame for an outstandingly dull race. Tire management has been put forth as a possible reason for teams' abundance of caution, with racers' concern for their rubber wheels melting and degrading in the Florida heat canceling out their competitive edge.
Maybe it's just that the Miami Grand Prix doesn't feel important enough to go for it. Verstappen and Co. were utterly nonplussed in their post-race radio chatter, treating their victory as another day's work. Indeed, the race is too early in the season for any real stakes to come through. It's not as prestigious as the upcoming race in Ferrari's home grounds of Imola in Italy, as dangerous as its immediate predecessor race in Baku, Azerbaijan, or as glamorous as the legendary Monaco Grand Prix, which it wants to emulate in terms of luxury. What it is, then, is a dull drive through a stadium parking lot full of celebs.
The infamous "fake marina" even had actual water this year — if you count puddles from overnight rain showers, that is. Cringe was in full supply before the race, thanks to a ridiculous "driver introduction" segment. With F1 desperate to make the sport finally stick in North America, the race organizers brought out extremely relevant musician LL Cool J to give pro-wrestler-style stage introductions for all the drivers, with the equally extremely relevant will.i.am of Black Eyed Peas fame conducting a definitely-playing-live-not-miming-at-all string orchestra in a custom racing suit, providing music.
Maybe all the real talent was scared away by Tallahassee's continued assault on the rights of the LGBTQ community, something Formula 1 has no compunction about, having hosted a race in Saudi Arabia earlier this year. We'll never know for sure.
The second running of the Miami Grand Prix felt diminished from last year. With the promise of racing action unfulfilled, the entire event is revealed as what it's always been and what Miami itself has always been: a party for the rich and famous you wouldn't want to attend even if you were invited.
Only one thing can save this race: it needs to rain. The Florida sky must open up and drop untold gallons of water on this track. We need to see cars slip-sliding all over the track and crashing into each other like bumper cars. The chaos of a wet race can save the Miami Grand Prix from itself.