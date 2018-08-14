Sculpture Trail Adds Art and Color to Your Next Drive to the Keys

Philanthropists Jacob Dekker and John Padget join Liz Young of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts for a recent sculpture unveiling at Key West International Airport.

Driving to the Florida Keys has always been beautiful. Now it's a lot artsier.

In late July, the 81-mile Florida Keys Sculpture Trail made its debut. It comprises nine massive sculptures along Overseas Highway between Islamorada and Key West.

The pieces were created as part of the Art Students League of New York Model to Monument Program and, beginning in 2016, were displayed in New York City’s Riverside Park. According to Liz Young, executive director of the Florida Keys Council of the Arts, the works were transported to the Keys in June 2017.