Miami Resumes Flights to Caracas, Venezuela, After Seven-Year Ban

Venezuelans gather in Doral after the U.S. capture of President Nicolás Maduro on January 3, 2026.

The first commercial flight between the U.S. and Venezuela took off Thursday morning from Miami International Airport after a seven-year ban over security concerns.

The flight is the first of a new daily schedule for American Airlines, the first U.S. airline to resume flights to the country following the U.S. removal of President Nicolás Maduro in January. The Department of Homeland Security suspended all commercial flights to Venezuela in May 2019, citing “the ongoing political instability and increased tensions in Venezuela and associated inadvertent risk to flight operations.”

The airline applied to restart service to Caracas on February 13, USA Today reported. American wrote in its filing that approval “will further President Trump’s goal of reopening air service to Venezuela and serve the public interest by providing an opportunity for business, leisure, and humanitarian travel to the region.”

The airline held a ceremony to mark the milestone.

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A direct flight from the US to Venezuela takes off from Miami this morning—the first since 2019. In true Miami fashion, it’s a party at the gate. US and Venezuelan officials are touting this flight as a symbol of normalized relations between the two countries post-Maduro pic.twitter.com/8EkRWE7swM — Vera Bergengruen (@VeraMBergen) April 30, 2026

“American’s Miami hub is the preeminent U.S. gateway to Latin America, and our service to Venezuela is a key part of our history and our future,” the airline’s chief commercial officer, Nat Pieper, said in a statement announcing the move earlier this month. “Our commitment to connecting Venezuela with the U.S. spans more than 30 years, and we look forward to the new opportunities for commerce and strengthened ties with family and friends that our service will provide.”

Nate Gatten, American’s executive vice president of American Eagle, corporate real estate and government affairs, added that the company is “encouraged” by the progress it has made with the American and Venezuelan governments. He added: “We are grateful for the efforts of U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy, U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, and the entire administration to help us reconnect the U.S. with Venezuela. Our return wouldn’t be possible without this strong partnership.”

While news of resumed flights will likely excite many in South Florida (the biggest hub in the U.S. for Venezuelan immigrants), travelers may be turned off by the prices. Round-trip flights for the next several months start at $884. Panamanian flag carrier Copa Airlines also flies from Miami to Caracas, with prices starting at $1,292.