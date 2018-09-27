Eyes on Miami: Diddy, Typoe, Lil Wayne, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 18



Let’s Eat & Talk at OTL in Miami Design District: The second installment of the Miami Design District’s the Artful Detox, a multiweek informative talk series with wellness coach Ashley Peeler, took over OTL Tuesday evening.

Tp Lords World Red Eye

September 20



PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover Featuring Laganja Estranja: YoungArts collaborated with Pérez Art Museum Miami for a fabulous edition of PAMM’s Poplife Social featuring Laganja Estranja.