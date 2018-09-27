 


Eyes on Miami: Diddy, Typoe, Lil Wayne, and Others
World Red Eye

Eyes on Miami: Diddy, Typoe, Lil Wayne, and Others

World Red Eye | September 27, 2018 | 10:47am
It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.

September 18

Let’s Eat & Talk at OTL in Miami Design District: The second installment of the Miami Design District’s the Artful Detox, a multiweek informative talk series with wellness coach Ashley Peeler, took over OTL Tuesday evening.

World Red Eye

September 20

PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover Featuring Laganja Estranja: YoungArts collaborated with Pérez Art Museum Miami for a fabulous edition of PAMM’s Poplife Social featuring Laganja Estranja.

World Red Eye

Zadig & Voltaire Celebrate Hector Frank Installation in Miami Design District: Guests gathered Thursday evening to view a body of work by celebrated Cuban artist Hector Frank in the new Zadig & Voltaire store in Miami’s Design District.

World Red Eye

September 21

Diddy & Christian Combs at E11even Fridays: Diddy and his son Christian Combs made money showers at E11even Friday night. With stacks in hand, Diddy took over the stage.

World Red Eye

Foodg?d, Jake Paul, and Erika Costell at LIV: LIV was poppin’ Friday night when Foodg?d, Jake Paul, and Erika Costell made guest appearances.

World Red Eye

“Tired of Eating Pigeons” by Typoe: Based in Miami, Typoe has participated in gallery and museum shows around the world and exhibited his artwork in Mexico City, New York, Los Angeles, Buenos Aires, and Basel, Switzerland. Last Friday, we captured Typoe’s first solo show in five years, “Tired of Eating Pigeons.”

World Red Eye

Lil Wayne at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne was welcomed back to Story Saturday night. He was spotted "Blunt Blowin" as DJ Stevie J took over the decks.

World Red Eye

Wall Fridays: Last Friday night, party people celebrated the weekend the best way they know how: popping bottles of Dom and dancing till the sun comes up.

World Red Eye

Bagatelle Miami Beach Fridays: Guests enjoyed modern French fare and champagne Friday night at the hot spot Bagatelle.

World Red Eye

September 22

MCM Celebrates First Boutique Opening in Miami at Aventura Mall: MCM, a luxury travel goods and accessories brand founded in Munich, Germany, celebrated the grand opening of its first South Florida location at Aventura Mall.

World Red Eye

Rockwell Saturdays: Saturdays are turned up at Rockwell. Partygoers enjoyed their night dancing to insane beats.

World Red Eye

Matador Room Saturdays: Guests at the Matador Room at the Edition Hotel enjoyed specialty cocktails and live music Saturday night.

World Red Eye

La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: The pachanga was in full effect at Ball & Chain Saturday night.

