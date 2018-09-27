Eyes on Miami: Diddy, Typoe, Lil Wayne, and Others

It's not easy having eyes all over the scene, being around to take in all the wild visuals at all the worthwhile places in the city. There are, however, those parties and gallery openings where a fortunate photographer can point and shoot. Every week, in collaboration with WorldRedEye, New Times brings you a solid recap of all the recent experiences you might have missed around Miami. It's impossible to be everywhere, but hey, we can try to keep our Eyes on Miami.
September 18
Let’s Eat & Talk at OTL in Miami Design District: The second installment of
September 20
PAMM Third Thursdays Poplife Social YoungArts Takeover Featuring Laganja Estranja: YoungArts collaborated with Pérez Art Museum Miami for a fabulous edition of PAMM’s Poplife Social featuring Laganja Estranja.
Zadig & Voltaire Celebrate Hector Frank Installation in Miami Design District: Guests gathered Thursday evening to view a body of work by celebrated Cuban artist Hector Frank in the new Zadig & Voltaire store in Miami’s Design District.
September 21
Diddy & Christian Combs at E11even Fridays: Diddy and his son Christian Combs made money showers at E11even Friday night. With stacks in hand, Diddy took over the stage.
“Tired of Eating Pigeons” by
Lil Wayne at Story Saturdays: Lil Wayne was welcomed back to Story Saturday night. He was spotted "Blunt Blowin" as DJ Stevie J took over the decks.
Wall Fridays: Last Friday night, party people celebrated the weekend the best way they know how: popping bottles of Dom and dancing till the sun comes up.
Bagatelle Miami Beach Fridays: Guests enjoyed modern French fare and champagne Friday night at the hot spot Bagatelle.
September 22
MCM Celebrates First Boutique Opening in Miami at Aventura Mall: MCM, a luxury travel goods and accessories brand founded in Munich, Germany, celebrated the grand opening of its first South Florida location at Aventura Mall.
Rockwell Saturdays: Saturdays are turned up at Rockwell. Partygoers enjoyed their night dancing to insane beats.
Matador Room Saturdays: Guests at the Matador Room at the Edition Hotel enjoyed specialty cocktails and live music Saturday night.
La Pachanga at Ball & Chain: The pachanga was in full effect at Ball & Chain Saturday night.
