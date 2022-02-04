The Ten Best Valentine's Day Date Ideas in Miami

With Valentine's Day on its way, it is time to start thinking about how you want to celebrate. Gifts are always appreciated, but there are other ways to convey love and strengthen your connection with your other half, friends, or yourself.
New Times
has rounded up the ten best things to do for a memorable Valentine's Day. From wine tastings to a romantic afternoon at the movies, the list below has something for everyone — and every budget.
Enjoy a relaxing massage at Exhale Miami.
Photo courtesy of Exhale Miami
Couples Massage at Exhale Miami
Exhale is offering two special Valentine's Day pamperings at its Miami locations. Through February 14, for every spa treatment booked (thing massages, facials, scrubs, and acupuncture sessions), guests get 50 percent off a second option
, and for every $100 spent on gift cards,
the spa will gift back $20. Couples massages are also available, ranging in price from $205 to $265 per person. Multiple locations in Miami-Dade County; exhalespa.com.
Dinner and a movie all in one spot.
Photo courtesy of CMX CinéBistro
Dinner and a Movie at CMX CinéBistro
Head to CMX CinéBistro at City Place Doral on Valentine's Day to cozy up while enjoying with your favorite hunks, lovers, and heroines. The dinner-and-a-movie concept features reserved seating in cozy, oversized reclining leather seats, 4K digital projection, and 7.1 surround sound. The experience is complemented by full-service, in-theatre dining, and a menu of fine wines and signature cocktails. Standard concessions are also offered, including hot, fresh-popped popcorn, candies, and snacks. 3450 NW 83rd Ave. Ste. 212, Doral; 786-762-4793; cmxcinemas.com.
Coral Castle's love story is the stuff of legends.
Photo courtesy of Coral Castle
Learn About Love Lost at Coral Castle Museum
Love is always in the air at Coral Castle Museum. Heartbroken Latvian-American eccentric Edward Leedskalnin worked on his own for 28 years to build this grand oolite limestone structure as a monument to his lost love, Agnes Scuffs, after she canceled their wedding the day prior to the ceremony. The structure is made of 1,100 tons of stones, shaped as walls, curious carvings, furniture, a castle tower, and even metaphysical curiosities, a combination that won the site its place in the National Register of Historic Places in 1984. 28655 S Dixie Hwy., Homestead; 305-248-6345; coralcastle.com. Tickets cost $18.
Tyrst cabaret hosts a special Valentine's Day edition of its show.
Photo courtesy of Faena Miami Beach
Moonstruck Lovers Tryst Cabaret at Faena Theater
Set within a decor of gold-leaf and red velvet décor inspired by Europe's historic opera houses, Faena Theater's cabaret production Tryst hosts a special edition of its show, dubbed "Moonstruck Lovers," on Valentine's Day. The performance combines teasing burlesque, riveting cirque nouveau, and live music into one entertainment experience. Dinner service and cocktails are also available. 8 and 10:30 p.m. Monday, February 14, at 3201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-655-5600; faena.com. Tickets cost $95 to $250.
Explore South Florida's cultural offerings with the help of the Brightline.
Photo courtesy of Brightline
Museum Tour on the Brightline
Throughout February, Brightline allows riders to combine their love of culture, travel, and each other. Show your train ticket or QR code within three days of departure and receive complimentary entry to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science in Miami, the Museum of Discovery and Science in Fort Lauderdale, or the Norton Museum of Art in West Palm Beach. gobrightline.com. A Brightline ticket grants one admission ticket to a museum; kids ages 12 and under ride free.
Let the staff at the Loews worry about your picnic meal.
Photo courtesy of Loews Miami Beach
Picnic in Paradise at Loews Miami Beach
Sharing food and drink outdoors is a wonderful way to unwind on Valentine's Day. The Loews Miami Beach offers a special "Picnic in Paradise" basket from February 11-14, available at the onsite Miami Joe Coffee Co. shop. Should you and your beloved wish to enjoy the basket on the hotel's Americana lawn or private beach, staff will set up chairs, glassware, and a table cloth for a meal of charcuterie, shrimp cocktail, sandwiches, a Mediterranean platter, sweet treats, and a bottle of Mumm Champagne. The basket costs $249 and is available daily on a first-come, first-serve basis. 1601 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; 305-604-5420; loewshotels.com.
Enjoy Artechouse's latest interactive exhibit, "Renewal 2121."
Photo courtesy of Artechouse/Max Rykov
"Renewal 2121" at Artechouse
Artechouses's new exhibit, "Renewal 2121," showcases an immersive, sci-fi, high-technology version of an imagined metropolis reminiscent of Tokyo a century from now. Explore galleries, traverse through a neon cyberpunk cityscape and an interactive market, then navigate bustling alleyways and a busy data center. Finish your visit with a taiko drum experience amongst digital renditions of nature blooming in the most unexpected places amidst an industrial future. 736 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; artechouse.com. Tickets cost $25.
You don't have to go far to get away.
Photo courtesy of the Diplomat Beach Resort
Staycation at Diplomat Beach Resort
Hollywood's Diplomat Beach Resort has everything you need for a love-soaked weekend, including beachfront pools, an array of aquatic activities, and five culinary concepts ranging from grab-'n'-go options to al fresco dining and a luxury boutique steakhouse. This month, the seaside resort offers a "Suite Affection" special — a 20 percent discount on the cost of any suite room (from Intracoastal view to presidential) for two or more nights, plus two complimentary glasses of Champagne or wine upon check-in. Relax and unwind with a ten percent discount on Trina Turk-style cabana rentals, plus complimentary beach lounge chairs and bicycle rentals. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-8331; diplomatresort.com.
Strike 10 offers bowling and other activities.
Photo courtesy of Strike 10
Two-for-One Drinks at Gulfstream Park
When was the last time you and your other half sang together or challenged each other on a bowling alley? The Village of Gulfstream Park offers an opportunity to do both over two-for-one drink specials on Valentine's Day. Start your day of fun with happy hour at Strike 10, where you will find 11 bowling lanes with the latest touch-screen technology, including two designed specifically for children, along with 30 large-screen TVs, pool tables, air hockey, an arcade room, a 50-foot bar, and a food menu. Then carry on to Plugin Karaoke, where you can choose from over 30,000 tracks to perform while enjoying a dine-in experience and the Valentine's-Day-themed "Imagine Dragonberries" cocktail, a concoction made with Bacardi Dragon Berry rum, fresh strawberries and blackberries, and mint leaves, topped with fresh lime juice. 801 Silks Run, Hallandale Beach; 954-454-7000; gulfstreampark.com.
Schnebly Redlands Winery offerings wine and romance.
Photo courtesy of Schnebly Redlands Winery
Wine Tasting at Schnebly Redlands Winery
Your vino-aficionado sweetheart will love this winery in Miami's Redland tropical countryside. Pop in for a wine tasting and tour amongst natural coral waterfalls surrounded by lush tropical foliage on Valentine's Day weekend and you will also enjoy live music and entertainment. The first part of the walking tour takes you through the tiki hut-covered walkways, and the second half includes a 45-minute wine tasting with a choice of five Schnebly Wines to try, plus a souvenir glass. The tasting and tour cost $41. Charcuterie boards for two people can be added for $14.95. 30205 SW 217th Ave., Miami; 305-242-1224; schneblywinery.com.