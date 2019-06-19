The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week

Wednesday

A year and a half after it closed for renovations, Stephen's Deli in Hialeah will reopen today in the same location with the same vibe. At the upgraded 3,000-square-foot eatery, Stephen's will feature its original chairs, tables, and signage framing the entrance. Also, the kitchen's footprint was reduced to add La Cocina, a 40-seat bar that will debut this summer. The menu — including egg salad sandwiches ($10.95), NYC pushcart hot dogs served tableside, and the Lokal burger ($13.95) — will be an expansion of the offerings at the Stephen's Deli stall at Time Out Market on Lincoln Road. The shining stars of the menu, however, are the hand-cut pastrami and corned beef sandwiches, served on rye or challah and garnished with a Ba-Tampte pickle ($14). Wash down your sandwich with a classic New York egg cream ($5) — a tall glass filled with milk and chocolate or vanilla syrup and topped with soda water. Although the restaurant won't serve cocktails at this time, Stephen's will offer an option to make your egg cream boozy (and will also serve a proper Irish Coffee for dessert). 1000 E. 16th St., Hialeah; 305-887-8863; kushhospitality.com. Hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. When La Cocina opens, Stephen's will offer its menu later.



Thursday

You deserve the best. So go ahead and party with the best. New Times' Best of Miami Party will celebrate your favorite publication's biggest issue of the year. In addition to recognizing this year's Best of Miami honorees, you get unlimited food and drinks from the likes of Los Tanitos, Biscayne Cowboys, STK, and Giache, among many others. This is the mix-and-mingle spectacle of the year, so don't miss out. 8 to 11 p.m. Thursday at Jungle Plaza, 3801 NE First Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $45 in advance via newtimesbestofmiami.com and $60 at the door.

Drake isn't the only rapper from Canada, OK? Among the stellar talent blossoming from up north is Nav. The Ontario-bred rapper now has two studio albums, with the latest, Bad Habits, dropping in March. The album hit number one in Canada and the States, so the dude clearly has some sticking, international appeal. Among the preshow nuggets you'll want to jam to are "Wanted You" (with Lil Uzi Vert) and the 2017 jam "Some Way" (with the Weeknd). 8 p.m. Thursday at the Fillmore, 1700 Washington Ave., Miami Beach. Tickets cost $35 to $55 via livenation.com.

Pérez Art Museum Miami's first Currents event was a hit, so it's time for round two. Billed as a "progressive audiovisual immersive cultural experience," this shindig will offer a jammin' set by the Montreal indie rock-pop band Tops. To complement the multisensory experience, Miami Motel Stories will set up shop in the galleries with a "flash theater experience." You have two ticket options for this one: a concert only or all-access (including the galleries and Miami Motel Stories activation). Go for the all-access, duh. 7 to 10 p.m. Thursday at Pérez Art Museum Miami, 1103 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; pamm.org. Admission costs $24 for an all-access pass and $16 for a concert pass; PAMM member discounts are available.

If you haven't been to Kendall lately, it's a great time to plan a foodie trip there. The Southwest Miami-Dade suburb has announced its inaugural Flavors of Kendall Restaurant Week, offering special promotions and dining deals June 24 through 30. Some of the area’s best restaurants have signed on to participate by serving specialty dishes at discounted prices and three-course dinners for $39. A number of establishments will also offer optional wine and cocktail pairings. Among the eateries are Pubbelly Sushi, a creative Asian-fusion restaurant; and Iberico, a local favorite for Spanish fare. American, Japanese, Thai, and numerous other cuisines will also be represented, as well as farm-to-table and vegetarian options. In addition to promoting local eateries, Kendall Restaurant Week will benefit the organization A Safe Haven for Newborns with a kick-off party Thursday, June 20, from 6 to 9 p.m. at the Hilton Miami Dadeland. 6 to 9 p.m. Thursday, June 20, at Hilton Miami Dadeland, 9100 N. Kendall Dr., Miami. Tickets cost $25 via eventbrite.com.

Friday

We're in the heart of National Pride Month. If you haven't gotten all prideful just yet, it's time to get moving. The inaugural Wynwood Pride LGBTQIA+ Music Festival and Pride Block Party is happening all weekend at the Wynwood Marketplace. The shindig boasts three full days of live music, a nonprofit community village, all kinds of art, cocktails, and a food hall. Headliners include Pabblo Vittar, Ivy Queen, and Poppy. Friday through Sunday at the Wynwood Marketplace, 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami. General admission is free; three-day VIP passes cost $95 via eventbrite.com.

Time flies. Case in point: Wisin y Yandel have been around for 21 years. And the Puerto Rican reggaeton duo is going hella strong. This Friday, Wisin y Yandel will deliver tunes from their latest (and tenth!) album, Los Campeones del Pueblo: The Big Leagues, at the AA Arena. The album, which dropped late last year, was the group's first LP in nearly six years, so enjoy the new mixed with the classic. 8 p.m. Friday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $49 to $139 via ticketmaster.com.

Nicole Dennis-Benn's new book, Patsy, has it all. The tale follows the titular character on her unique journey in obtaining a visa to America from her home of Pennyfield, Jamaica. Along the way, the book touches on sexuality, identity, and a mother-daughter bond. This Friday, Dennis-Benn will chat about her latest masterpiece with fellow novelist and Breath, Eyes, Memory author Edwidge Danticat. 6:30 to 8 p.m. Friday at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables. Admission is free; RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Saturday

Ready for some MUFF? It stands for the Miami Underground Film Festival, so get your mind out of the gutter. The first edition of the fest, held at Churchill's Pub, was a hit, and now it's back this weekend. More than 20 short films, documentaries, animations, and music videos, as well as live tunes from the likes of TRPL-Z, will keep you entertained all weekend. Saturday and Sunday at Churchill's Pub, 5501 NE Second Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $10 via eventbrite.com.

Not every state can grow mangoes and oranges. Take that, Iowa! Fruit season is officially here, and the Redland Summer Fruit Festival will celebrate this weekend. In addition to raw fruits, you can enjoy local wines and freshly made smoothies and even purchase plants to take home. This fest has plenty for the kids too, including a pet farm, pony rides, and a watermelon-eating contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Fruit & Spice Park, 24801 SW 187th Ave., Homestead; redlandfruitandspice.com. Admission costs $10.

Sunday

Depending upon the day (and the traffic), it can be tricky to get to Key West. Fortunately, Miamians are in luck: A bit of the Keys is landing in South Beach. "Look at You, Key West" is a series of colorful images showing off anything and everything that makes Key West sparkle, from tucked-away jack-o'-lanterns to wacky groupings of directional signs. The collection is the brainchild of former Miami Herald editor and Miami-based photographer Maggie Evans Silverstein. 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday at Jewish Museum of Florida-FIU, 301 Washington Ave., Miami Beach; jmof.fiu.edu. Adult admission costs $12; discounts are available.

Trivia time: What singer is known as "El Sol de México" ("The Sun of Mexico")? Answer: The one and only Luis Miguel. Next year, the Latin-pop icon will celebrate his 50th birthday, and before that happens, he'll rock a show at the AA Arena this Sunday. We'd need about 20 pages to summarize his accomplishments, but let's summarize by saying he has 22 studio albums and won his first Grammy, for his famed "Me Gustas Tal Como Eres" duet with Sheena Easton, when he was 14. 8:30 p.m. Sunday at American Airlines Arena, 601 Biscayne Blvd., Miami. Tickets cost $95.95 to $695 via ticketmaster.com.

A bike ride that ends with an ice-cold brewski? Cheers! It's time for another Rickenbacker Ride, brought to you by the beer-loving folks at Wynwood Brewing Company. The bike ride will depart from the brewery, head to Key Biscayne, and return over the Rickenbacker Causeway. Paid admission includes branded glassware and a Rickenbacker Pilsner after the race. Proceeds will benefit the local nonprofit Debris Free Oceans, so put the pedal to the metal. 8 to 11 a.m. Sunday at Wynwood Brewing Company, 565 NW 24th St., Miami. Tickets cost $15 via eventbrite.com.

We'll all be screaming for ice cream this Sunday. Beloved local parlor Lulu's Ice Cream is turning 4 years old and is ready to throw down big-time. In addition to enjoying the shop's always yummy treats, the first 50 people in line Sunday will get a free limited-edition tote from the Upper Hand Art. Other fun stuff onsite includes personalized poems from the Biscayne Poet, free beer pours from Veza Sur Brewing, puppy-friendly ice-cream treats for dogs, and more. 1 to 5 p.m. Sunday at Lulu's Ice Cream, 2001 Biscayne Blvd., #CU-8, Miami; lulus-icecream.com. Admission is free.

Monday

Who will be crowned the king of North American soccer? We'll soon find out when another CONCACAF Gold Cup gets underway. You can catch all the games at Batch Gastropub, which is offering specials for viewers. During all games, enjoy five-for-$25 buckets and $5 barn-burner shots. Monday's games include Bermuda versus Nicaragua at 6:30 p.m. and Haiti versus Costa Rica at 9 p.m. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday at Batch Gastropub, 30 SW 12th St., Miami; batchgastropub.com. Admission is free.

Tuesday

Get stretching, because your moshing self is needed in West Palm Beach. The Rockstar Energy Disrupt Festival will kick off at 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre and run all damn day. Headliners include the Used, Thrice, Circa Survive, the Story So Far, and Andy Black. Though this fest might be a bit edgier than the now-defunct Warped Tour (RIP), it's great to see the sweaty, moshy vibe alive and well in South Florida. 1 p.m. Tuesday at Coral Sky Amphitheatre, 601-7 Sansburys Way, West Palm Beach. Tickets cost $19.99 via ticketmaster.com.

Foodies in downtown Miami now have a new French restaurant that's worth checking out. Since opening in January, chef George Berger's Mirabelle has been drawing a loyal crowd of regulars lured by the dishes listed on the restaurant's chalkboard menu. There, you will find a colorful selection of éclairs ($4.75), fruit and cream tarts ($4.75), truffles ($2), macarons ($1.75 each), and chocolate mousse ($6.50). During lunch and dinner, begin with sharable appetizers such as mushroom and frogs' legs fricassee and frogs' legs lollipops ($21), garlic-butter-fried escargots in puff pastry ($12.50), and fried duck foie gras with mango poached in white port wine ($32). 114 SE First St., Miami; 786-440-6561; mirabellemiami.com. Monday through Saturday 7:30 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Wednesday, June 26

The exact timeline is unclear, but experts predict Miami will be under water in the near future. Fortunately, the kind folks at the United Nations Association, the CLEO Institute, and Vizcaya Museum & Gardens have come together for an evening of education and discussion to address climate change. Highlights of Climate Action: Inform and Empower include a keynote from University of Florida's Dr. Andrea Dutton; a panel discussion with folks from the CLEO Institute, Southern Alliance for Clean Energy, and UF; and partner stations to explore and ultimately get involved. Hungry Harvest will provide snacks, and Saltwater Brewery will pour beer. 6 to 9 p.m. Wednesday at Vizcaya Museum & Gardens, 3251 S. Miami Ave., Miami. Admission is free with RSVP to vizcayatickets.org.

Fans of rich Spanish cuisine no longer have to go to Spain to satisfy their cravings. In Downtown Miami, Pairings by chef Tomas Cuadrado is starting to attract a regular crowd of serious eaters looking to experience the essence of the Iberian country's varied gastronomy. Open since January, the 50-people eatery is a low-key, attractive dining room decorated with modern chandeliers and a back wall hung with newspaper articles tracing the chef's career. In the open kitchen facing the entrance, the two chefs, both veterans of Xixón in Coral Way, put together tapas like scorpion fish pate with Lumpo caviar flavored mayo ($18) and broken eggs with Serrano ham ($14) and appetizers like shrimps and scallops carpaccio with smoked Vera pepper and Arbequina olive oil ($21), bread cake with caramelized onions, artichokes, and tuna vinaigrette ($15), and manchego cheese tacos stuffed with Iberian black steak pork tartare ($19). Pairings by Tomas Cuadrado. 900 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 786-475-1811; pairings restaurant.com. Open Wednesday and Thursday from noon to 10 p.m and Friday and Saturday from noon to 11 p.m.