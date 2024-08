Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in August 2024

click to enlarge Still of Ashes by Marianna Angel Photo courtesy of the artist

Installation view of "Sarah and Samantha Ferrer: ¿Qué Pasa, USA?" at Mahara+Co.

"¿Qué Pasa, USA?" at Mahara+Co.

Installation view of "Lucia Maman: Temples of Otherness" in the Design District

Lucía Maman's "Temples of Otherness" in the Design District

Installation view of "Amor de Verano" at Visu Contemporary

"Amor de Verano" at Visu Contemporary

Alicia Bilbao at Tunnel

Two paintings by Artem Volokitin, part of "Sentience" at Voloshyn Gallery

"Sentience" at Voloshyn Gallery

A painting by Cory Van Lew at Mad Arts in Dania Beach

Cory Van Lew at Mad Arts

"Magic City Visions" at Doral Contemporary Art Museum

, including Claudio Marcotulli and Julia Zurilla. On view through Thursday, October 31, at the

Massimo Mongiardo at Dále Zine

Is every neighborhood in Miami about to debut its own version of the gallery crawl? Hot on the heels of Allapattah Art Night in June, last weekend was the first Little Haiti Little River Art Days, spearheaded by a collective of galleries and art spaces north of I-195. Residences such as Laundromat Art Space and the Collective 62, nonprofits like Locust Projects and Dimensions Variable, and a handful of area galleries all threw their doors open to visitors, with an afterparty at Artpie Café serving as an informal mixer. Each of these events shows the personality of their respective areas; while Allapattah and the Design District are a bit more dressed up, the folks in Little Haiti wanted to demonstrate that their neck of the woods is a bit more relaxed and approachable. I'd say they were successful.Speaking of the Design District, if you want a look at the future of Miami's art scene, Zilberman Gallery's current exhibition, "Young Fresh Different," offers a compelling view. The Turkish gallery, which recently opened an outpost in Miami, worked with the Fountainhead Residency to source work from 15 early-career artists working in South Florida. The selections run the gamut from messy, colorful sculpture (Addison Wolff's) and climate-aware figuration (Zoe Schweiger's) to more conceptual work (Amanda Linares'I was most impressed by, a shadowy 2023 video work by Marianna Angel in which a naked female figure covers herself with the titular dusty substance and dances upon a cloth mat. Filmed in black and white, the dissolving ghostly figure of the woman recalls the terrifying woodsmen from David Lynch'sor the videotape of the girl crawling from a well from the J-horror movie. The soiled mat is boldly displayed in front of the portal-like video screen, like a supernatural reminder of an event that only happened in a nightmare. More than any other work on view, Angel's piece thrillingly displays that there's more to Miami's art scene than pop, color, and consumerism.As we approach the end of summer, here are ten other art exhibitions in August.Twin sisters Sarah and Samantha Ferrer have put together a show celebrating their Cuban heritage at Mahara+Co in Little River. With a title drawn from the beloved bilingual sitcom and artworks focused on family and personal memories, the show is bound to take certain viewers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Ceramics, paintings of domestic scenes, and an ornate chair that looks like it was rescued from El Dorado Furniture are just a few of the pieces on view.In "Temples of Otherness," Argentine artist Lucía Maman draws on her interest in mutations and deformities with stark, soulful portraits derived from antique medical photos. Many of the artworks are large and engrossing, with the organizers taking advantage of the tall ceilings and wide walls in an unoccupied Design District retail space. Put together by Design District cultural programming director Karen Grimson and curated by Tunnel Projects founder Luna Palazzolo, the show is currently sharing the former Picadilly Garden restaurant space across the street from Dále Zine and Andrew with the recently opened Terrestrial Funk record store . It's a must-see.Most of us aren't fans of Miami's muggy, hurricane-ridden summer, but the pop-art specialist Visu in Miami Beach certainly is. It's putting on a lighthearted summer group show highlighting some of its starry artists titled "Amor de Verano," which's all about that summertime lovin', lovin' in the summer (time). Works by David LaChapelle, Giselle Borras, Raul Cerrillo, Dustin Yellin, and others are on display.Bilbao's doll-like sculptures of big-eyed little girls may look cute and obviously reminiscent of manga-inspired art from Nara, Murakami, and others, but the exterior hides a much darker concept, focusing on the ways people survive and cope with the modern world. Her new show, "Yuki," makes skillful use of Tunnel's small gallery space. The stark white walls and the Spanish artist'ssculpture create an alienating unease.Warped, vicious dogs and close-ups of stinging nettles are just a few of the frightening visions on display at Voloshyn's new show, curated by Dallas-based Lilia Kudelia. Works riff on nature, European mythology, and new technology's influences on the way we view the world. Ukrainian Artem Volokitin's paintings, blendingclouds with oil-slick iridescence, are a particular highlight.The emphasis may be on digital and immersive art at Mad Arts in Dania Beach, but the museum's newest exhibition is all physical. Cory Van Lew produces his paintings of "Sleep Demonz," monstrous Giger-esque creatures that visit the artist in his dreams late at night, using Dalí's technique of working while on the verge of sleep in order to access his subconscious. The results are funky and strange.Curated by Ronald Sánchez of Laundromat Art Space, this new group show focusing on Miami artists is debuting at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum, which currently occupies temporary exhibition space at the CityPlace shopping center. Sanchez has recruited current and former Laundromat residentsNext up at Dále Zine is a show from Massimo Mongiardo, who exhibited at the beloved art book shop/gallery at its former location in Little River just last year. The Massachusetts-born painter focuses on placid gouache scenes captured. A zine of his work will also be on sale at the store.