 Best Miami Art Exhibitions to See in August 2024 | Miami New Times
Here's Your Guide to Miami Art Shows in August 2024

From Sarah and Samantha Ferrer's celebration of Cuban heritage to Lucía Maman's deformed subjects, don't miss out on these art exhibitions this month.
August 9, 2024
Susan Kim Alvarez is one of the artists shown in Zilberman's "Young Fresh Different Miami."
Susan Kim Alvarez is one of the artists shown in Zilberman's "Young Fresh Different Miami." Courtesy of the artist and Zilberman Gallery

Is every neighborhood in Miami about to debut its own version of the gallery crawl? Hot on the heels of Allapattah Art Night in June, last weekend was the first Little Haiti Little River Art Days, spearheaded by a collective of galleries and art spaces north of I-195. Residences such as Laundromat Art Space and the Collective 62, nonprofits like Locust Projects and Dimensions Variable, and a handful of area galleries all threw their doors open to visitors, with an afterparty at Artpie Café serving as an informal mixer. Each of these events shows the personality of their respective areas; while Allapattah and the Design District are a bit more dressed up, the folks in Little Haiti wanted to demonstrate that their neck of the woods is a bit more relaxed and approachable. I'd say they were successful.

Speaking of the Design District, if you want a look at the future of Miami's art scene, Zilberman Gallery's current exhibition, "Young Fresh Different," offers a compelling view. The Turkish gallery, which recently opened an outpost in Miami, worked with the Fountainhead Residency to source work from 15 early-career artists working in South Florida. The selections run the gamut from messy, colorful sculpture (Addison Wolff's For Oscar) and climate-aware figuration (Zoe Schweiger's Moving Through Water) to more conceptual work (Amanda Linares' Por Donde Nadie Pasa).
click to enlarge Still from Marianna Angel's film Ashes
Still of Ashes by Marianna Angel
Photo courtesy of the artist
I was most impressed by Ashes, a shadowy 2023 video work by Marianna Angel in which a naked female figure covers herself with the titular dusty substance and dances upon a cloth mat. Filmed in black and white, the dissolving ghostly figure of the woman recalls the terrifying woodsmen from David Lynch's Twin Peaks: The Return or the videotape of the girl crawling from a well from the J-horror movie Ring. The soiled mat is boldly displayed in front of the portal-like video screen, like a supernatural reminder of an event that only happened in a nightmare. More than any other work on view, Angel's piece thrillingly displays that there's more to Miami's art scene than pop, color, and consumerism.

As we approach the end of summer, here are ten other art exhibitions in August.
click to enlarge Installation view of Sarah and Samantha Ferrer: ¿Qué Pasa, USA?
Installation view of "Sarah and Samantha Ferrer: ¿Qué Pasa, USA?" at Mahara+Co.
Mahara+Co photo

"¿Qué Pasa, USA?" at Mahara+Co.

Twin sisters Sarah and Samantha Ferrer have put together a show celebrating their Cuban heritage at Mahara+Co in Little River. With a title drawn from the beloved bilingual sitcom and artworks focused on family and personal memories, the show is bound to take certain viewers on a nostalgic trip down memory lane. Ceramics, paintings of domestic scenes, and an ornate chair that looks like it was rescued from El Dorado Furniture are just a few of the pieces on view. On view through Sunday, August 25, at Mahara+Co, 224 NW 71st St., Miami; 786-498-8706; mahara-co.com.
click to enlarge Installation view of Lucia Maman: Temples of Otherness
Installation view of "Lucia Maman: Temples of Otherness" in the Design District
Photo by Brooke Davanzo

Lucía Maman's "Temples of Otherness" in the Design District

In "Temples of Otherness," Argentine artist Lucía Maman draws on her interest in mutations and deformities with stark, soulful portraits derived from antique medical photos. Many of the artworks are large and engrossing, with the organizers taking advantage of the tall ceilings and wide walls in an unoccupied Design District retail space. Put together by Design District cultural programming director Karen Grimson and curated by Tunnel Projects founder Luna Palazzolo, the show is currently sharing the former Picadilly Garden restaurant space across the street from Dále Zine and Andrew with the recently opened Terrestrial Funk record store. It's a must-see. On view through Sunday, September 8, at 35 NE 40th St., Miami; miamidesigndistrict.com.
Installation view of "Amor de Verano" at Visu Contemporary
Visu Contemporary photo

"Amor de Verano" at Visu Contemporary

Most of us aren't fans of Miami's muggy, hurricane-ridden summer, but the pop-art specialist Visu in Miami Beach certainly is. It's putting on a lighthearted summer group show highlighting some of its starry artists titled "Amor de Verano," which's all about that summertime lovin', lovin' in the summer (time). Works by David LaChapelle, Giselle Borras, Raul Cerrillo, Dustin Yellin, and others are on display. On view Saturday, August 24, at Visu Contemporary Gallery, 2160 Park Ave., Miami Beach; 305-496-5180; visugallery.com.

Alicia Bilbao at Tunnel

Bilbao's doll-like sculptures of big-eyed little girls may look cute and obviously reminiscent of manga-inspired art from Nara, Murakami, and others, but the exterior hides a much darker concept, focusing on the ways people survive and cope with the modern world. Her new show, "Yuki," makes skillful use of Tunnel's small gallery space. The stark white walls and the Spanish artist's kawaii sculpture create an alienating unease. On view through Thursday, August 29, at Tunnel, 300 SW 12th Ave., Miami; tunnelprojects.com. By appointment only.
click to enlarge Two paintings by Artem Volokitin
Two paintings by Artem Volokitin, part of "Sentience" at Voloshyn Gallery
Voloshyn Gallery photo

"Sentience" at Voloshyn Gallery

Warped, vicious dogs and close-ups of stinging nettles are just a few of the frightening visions on display at Voloshyn's new show, curated by Dallas-based Lilia Kudelia. Works riff on nature, European mythology, and new technology's influences on the way we view the world. Ukrainian Artem Volokitin's paintings, blending sturm und drang clouds with oil-slick iridescence, are a particular highlight. On view through Tuesday, September 3, at Voloshyn Gallery, 802 NW 22nd St., Miami; voloshyngallery.art.
click to enlarge A painting by Cory Van Lew
A painting by Cory Van Lew at Mad Arts in Dania Beach
Mad Arts photo

Cory Van Lew at Mad Arts

The emphasis may be on digital and immersive art at Mad Arts in Dania Beach, but the museum's newest exhibition is all physical. Cory Van Lew produces his paintings of "Sleep Demonz," monstrous Giger-esque creatures that visit the artist in his dreams late at night, using Dalí's technique of working while on the verge of sleep in order to access his subconscious. The results are funky and strange. On view through Sunday, September 29, at Mad Arts, 481 S. Federal Hwy., Dania Beach; yeswearemad.com.

"Magic City Visions" at Doral Contemporary Art Museum

Curated by Ronald Sánchez of Laundromat Art Space, this new group show focusing on Miami artists is debuting at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum, which currently occupies temporary exhibition space at the CityPlace shopping center. Sanchez has recruited current and former Laundromat residents, including Claudio Marcotulli and Julia Zurilla. On view through Thursday, October 31, at the Doral Contemporary Art Museum, 8300 NW 36th St., Ste. 216, Doral; dorcam.org.

Massimo Mongiardo at Dále Zine

Next up at Dále Zine is a show from Massimo Mongiardo, who exhibited at the beloved art book shop/gallery at its former location in Little River just last year. The Massachusetts-born painter focuses on placid gouache scenes captured en plein air. A zine of his work will also be on sale at the store. Opens Saturday, August 10, at Dále Zine, 50 NE 40th St., Miami; dalezineshop.com.
Douglas Markowitz has covered art and music in South Florida for nearly a decade, with stories published by Resident Advisor, the Miami Herald, the Sun Sentinel, Artburst, Burnaway, and principally the Miami New Times, where he interned in 2017. In 2023 he was named a finalist for the Knight-Esserman Journalism Award. He is a University of North Florida graduate and former culture editor at the Phoenix New Times.
