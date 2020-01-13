The Seven Best Free Things to Do in Miami This Week

A host of delicious events are set to happen in Miami this week. Indulge in vegan junk food when Vuture Food rolls into Nightlife Brewing this Tuesday. If you crave cheesy goodness, hit North Miami's third-annual Mac and Cheese Fest this Saturday, including a special performance by beatboxing legend Doug E. Fresh. Outside of just grub, learn about the history of Super Bowls in Miami during a special panel discussion at St. Thomas University this Wednesday. And, finally, it's time for three days of Art Deco Weekend in South Beach, offering 85 events spanning yoga to jazz performances to classic cars. Plus, there's much more in-between that's totally free.

Here are the best free things to do in Miami this week:



Cheers! Photo courtesy of NightLife Brewing

Vegan junk food is totally a thing, and few do it as well as the Los Angeles-based Vuture Food. After making a pit stop in Fort Lauderdale this past weekend, the pop-up will plant itself at Miami's Nightlife Brewing for a one-night-only gathering before venturing elsewhere. Among the faves you'll have to try (for purchase) are the "shrimp" and fries, as well as the Nashville Hot Chik'n Sammich. 4 p.m. Tuesday, January 14, at Nightlife Brewing, 1588 NW Seventh St., Miami; nightlifebrewingco.com. Admission is free.

Before the Super Bowl arrives February 2, learn a bit about the big game's history in Miami. This Wednesday, the panel discussion the History of the Super Bowl in Miami will happen at St. Thomas University. Miami Super Bowl Host Committee chair Rodney Barreto, legendary local sports reporter Anthony Segreto, and other special guests will teach you some tidbits about the 11 Super Bowls that graced the 305. Noon to 1:30 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at St. Thomas University, 16401 NW 37th Ave., Miami Gardens. Admission is free with registration via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Books & Books in Coral Gables. Photo by Johnny Louis / JLN Photography

Sulphur Springs, Texas-bred writer Colleen Hoover has emerged from the Lone Star State to become a nationally renowned author. Her first adult/young adult novel, Slammed, hit shelves in 2012, and her subsequent ten-plus reads have all been hits. Now it's time for the New York Times best-selling author's next big adventure. Regretting You follows the tumultuous mother-daughter relationship between Morgan and Clara as they navigate everyday and unexpected familial drama. 8 p.m. Wednesday, January 15, at Books & Books, 265 Aragon Ave., Coral Gables; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

EXPAND Learn about grassroots climate change action during a screening of Paris to Pittsburgh at 1 Hotel South Beach this Friday. Photo courtesy of 1 Hotel South Beach

Most South Floridians who've grown accustomed to watching the streets frequently flood know climate change is real. The documentary Paris to Pittsburgh zooms in on what everyday Americans are doing to fight climate change with or without politicians' support. This Friday, 1 Hotel South Beach will host a screening of the film, which will be accompanied by an intimate Q&A with CLEO Institute founder Caroline Lewis. If you want to munch while enjoying the free movie, purchase a $15 food and drink package, including snacks and two beverages, before the show. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday, January 17, at 1 Hotel South Beach, 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 1hotels.com. Admission is free; food and beverage packages are available for purchase via eventbrite.com.

Three days, 85 events, and an ocean view. It's time for another Art Deco Weekend, set to happen on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets all weekend in South Beach. The festival, which debuted in 1976, offers guided historical tours, jazz performances, classic car shows, dance sessions, a dog walk, a marketplace, antiques, and myriad other diversions. So plan accordingly to make the most of your deco-filled days. Noon to 10 p.m. Friday, January 17; 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, January 18; and 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday, January 19, on Ocean Drive between Sixth and 13th Streets, Miami Beach; artdecoweekend.com. Admission is free.

You have plenty of opportunities to get your free yoga on in Brickell in 2020. The Underline Yoga Chakra Series will offer seven classes in Brickell City Centre throughout the year. The first — the Root Session — is set to happen this Saturday morning. Instructor Anny Norato will guide you on this journey, concentrating on the base of the spine and the principles of security and survival. 10 a.m. Saturday, January 18, at Brickell City Centre, 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami; theunderline.org. Admission is free.

EXPAND North Miami's third-annual Mac and Cheese Fest will include a performance by Doug E. Fresh. Photo by KIVVIT

Who cooks up the best mac and cheese in town? Find out this Saturday, when competitors from across South Florida face off in North Miami's third-annual Mac and Cheese Fest. Try local cheesy concoctions, peruse art for sale, and enjoy a special performance by the legendary Doug E. Fresh (AKA the Human Beatbox). And if you think you make the best cheesy mac on the planet, you can enter your concoction for 30 bucks for a chance to win the $1,000 grand prize. 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday, January 18, in Griffing Park, 12220 Griffing Blvd., North Miami. Admission is free; bake-off entry fee costs $30 via eventbrite.com.