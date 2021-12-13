The Best Free Events in Miami This Week

An Evening with Ozzy Inguanzo at Books & Books

Miami Dade College Workshop Showcase at Tower Theater

Pesto Italian Cuisine Grand Opening at the Lincoln Eatery

The Polar Boys at Space Park

Harry Romero at Hyde Beach

Bayfront Park Holiday Movie Night

Cuban-American screenwriter and author Ozzy Inguanzo stops at Books & Books in Coral Gables on Tuesday to discuss his latest book,. The book, published by Titian Books, explores the creative development and production of the 2021 sequel. It's chock-full of concept art and photography, interviews with cast and crew, and a foreword by director Jason Reitman.When the organizers of Sun Pass Film Festival found out that Miami Dade College wouldn't be holding its end-of-semester screening for its graduate filmmakers' capstone projects, they decided to step in and honor the students' hard work. On Wednesday, Sun Pass and MDC will host a free screening of these budding filmmakers' work at Tower Theater. The five films screening include Andres Monsalve's, Daniela Romero's, Kevin Miguelez's, Raquel Mira's, and Chris Molina'sPesto Italian Cuisine at the Lincoln Eatery is the work of Rawad Ammar and Tarek Aboudehen, who offer their take on the European dining experience with a menu of Italian specialties like seafood rigatoni, penne siciliana, and lasagna bolognese. Pesto celebrates its grand opening with a free tasting featuring traditional and modern twists on Italian favorites on Thursday. Owing to limited space, an RSVP is required.Local band the Polar Boys hit the stage at Space Park on Friday, with Boston-based quintet Mahogany Purple serving as openers. The trio — Andy Zambrana, Alex Ramon, and Andres Baquerizo — released its debut album,, earlier this year, after a string of singles in the lead-up. If you're a fan of acts like MGMT and Tame Impala, you'll know what to expect from the Boys. The event includes a toy drive, so bring an unwrapped item to donate upon entry.Party promoter Confessions returns to Hyde Beach on Friday with house music maestro Harry Romero behind the decks. Over the years, Romero has released tracks on respected labels like Subliminal, Ovum, and Crosstown Rebels. Also on the bill are Brett, Rubin, Ben Finx, Jamie Lecomb, and Symbiosis. If you want to get into the party for free, make sure to arrive before 10 p.m. — there's a $30 cover charge otherwise.On Sunday, the Downtown Neighbors Alliance presents a screening of the 2018 animated filmas part of the Bayfront Park Holiday Movie Night. Before the screening, there will be a photo op with Santa, an ugly sweater contest, and samples by Stella Artois. Oh, and there'll also be food trucks and music.