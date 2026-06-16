Where to celebrate Juneteenth in South Florida

It’s been five years since then-President Joe Biden recognized Juneteenth as a federal holiday, but the history dates way back to June 19, 1865, when the abolition of slavery was formally enforced in Texas at the end of the Civil War — more than two years after President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation. Early celebrations date back to the 1860s, and the National Museum of African American History and Culture calls Juneteenth “America’s second Independence Day.”

Today, Juneteenth is an annual celebration highlighting Black Americans’ culture, triumphs, and hard-fought freedoms. This year, South Florida marks the holiday with book fairs, block parties, panels, parades, and other cultural events.

Roots Book Fair at Roots Bookstore & Market On Liberty City’s Historic 15th Ave., the Roots Bookstore & Market is celebrating its first anniversary with an inaugural book fair on Juneteenth. The bookshop is shutting down the block between NW 66th and 67th St. for a family-friendly event featuring author readings, spoken word, games, food vendors, photo booths, and appearances by luminaries like Aja Monet and Nadege Green. 11 a.m. Friday, June 19, at Roots Bookstore & Market, 6610 NW 15th Ave., Miami; 305-725-6109; rootsbookstore.com. Admission is free with RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Juneteenth: The Art of Building at Reserved MIA On Juneteenth, creative collective Burgundy XYZ will gather South Florida creatives for a panel discussion on “building culture, community, and longevity within Black spaces.” Featuring moderator Maalik Nelson, founder of the Maalik Meets book club, and panelists such as curator Lauryn Lawrence and singer Twelve’len, the event aims to explore the forces shaping South Florida’s creative landscape and how it can continue to evolve. 8 p.m. Friday, June 19, at Reserved MIA, 7200 NW Second Ave., Miami; shotgun.live. Sold out.

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“The Color Purple” at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center The beloved musical adaptation of “The Color Purple” makes its South Florida debut during Juneteenth weekend at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center. The musical, which follows the character Celie on her personal journey over 40 years, is part of Pompano Beach’s monthlong Juneteenth celebration. Saturday, June 20, through Sunday, June 28, at the Pompano Beach Cultural Center, 50 W. Atlantic Blvd., Pompano Beach; pompanobeacharts.org. Tickets cost $55 via brevotheatre.org.

Juneteenth South Broward marks its 10th anniversary with this year’s parade. Photo by Georgette Lasley

10th Annual Juneteenth South Broward Parade at Washington Park Community Center Juneteenth South Broward celebrates its 10th anniversary with a parade and festival featuring live music and performances, family-friendly activities including a petting zoo, and even an inaugural sweet potato pie contest. The parade begins at Butler’s Temple and continues through Fletcher St., 56th Ave., and Washington St., ending at the Washington Park Community Center. 10 a.m. Saturday, June 20, at 5199 Pembroke Rd., Hollywood; juneteenth.site. Admission is free.