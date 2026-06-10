The best drag shows in Miami

Pride Month opened with a warning from New Times’ Best Drag Performer, Jellika Boom, that local venues need to step up their efforts to keep the art form thriving in South Florida. Putting together this list of the best drag series in Miami was a reminder that Boom knows what she’s talking about. Almost ten years ago, this same roundup included twice as many showcases as it does now.

Despite the changing times, drag remains, to both its supporters and detractors, a lightning rod for entertainment, culture, and influence. Defying calls for drag bans across the state, venues and fans continue to support local performers. In a year when corporate sponsors have abandoned or retreated from supporting the queer community, it is up to patrons to visit these establishments and tip these performers.

This list, while not exhaustive, highlights some of the best drag showcases, venues, and performers to seek out in Miami. Show up to support the local talent and venues, or start a new show with your friends to keep expanding the scene.

Diva Royale Drag Queen Show Miami

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Perhaps the hidden gem of the Miami drag scene, the Diva Royale Drag Show is a classic. At Revenge Nightclub on Washington Avenue, the cabaret-style seating offers an intimate, relaxed feel. Boasting five queens and a king, the show promises “Miami drag at full volume” with “world-class celebrity impersonation, Latin-infused energy, and the kind of heat only South Beach delivers.” Early Friday- and Saturday-night shows and a Sunday brunch feature a rotating roster of celebrity impersonations — Dolly Parton, Joan Rivers, Celia Cruz — offering some campy stargazing. You can also hire a queen or king for your own private event. dragqueenshow.com.

Linerbaddie (left) and Ariesela (right) cohost the Villain Theater’s Doll Linkup. Villain Theater photo

Doll Linkup at Villain Theater

Proclaimed “Miami’s girliest drag show,” Doll Linkup at Villain Theater is a progressive “party with a purpose.” Unapologetically femme-forward, it was founded as an alternative to the predominantly cis gay drag scene. Miami’s only women-run drag show, Doll Linkup is inclusive and partners with community nonprofits, offering an open stage for new performers of different gender identities, with a fixed spotlight on trans femme performers. Hosted by Linerbaddie and Ariesela, the weekly Friday night fixture features a resident and rotating cast of Miami’s best trans performers. With support from an Oolite Creators Award, Doll Linkup continues its mission and expansion in Miami. villaintheater.com.

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Palace Bar

In a landscape dominated by monthly or weekly drag shows, Palace does drag seven days a week. With three decades under its corset, it is the perennial drag establishment of Greater Miami. On Ocean Drive, the antics often spill over into the street, creating viral moments and interweaving Palace with South Beach legend. The weekend drag brunch schedule has expanded to include Friday and Monday shows, and the Palace divas keep the party going into evening shows as well. palacesouthbeach.com.

R House has become a pipeline to the world’s most popular queer reality program, “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” R House photo

R House

If you’re looking for a sleepy, serene brunch spot, do not come to Wynwood’s R House. The venue is an integral part of the neighborhood’s transformation into one of Miami’s entertainment epicenters. It offers a boisterous drag brunch fueled by bottomless mimosas, bubbly, and margaritas — the ever-evolving menu is a draw, but the drag performances are the highlight here. The drag programming, like the menu, has evolved and grown. It doesn’t stop at brunch: R House also hosts nighttime programming, including its Icons tribute show featuring drag performances inspired by the likes of Lady Gaga, Bad Bunny, and Doechii. Recently, R House has become a pipeline to the world’s most popular queer reality program, which makes the “RuPaul’s Drag Race” watch parties unmissable. If you’re looking for a drag spot where everyone is eating, head to R House. rhousewynwood.com.

Wig! at Las Rosas

The closure of Gramps Wynwood led to the regrettable loss of both Double Stubble and a queer-friendly alt-bar in Miami. Luckily, this year saw the resurrection of Las Rosas and the creation of Wig!, a monthly party hosted by FKA Twink. Part of Willy’s (another shuttered venue for drag) continued programming, Wig! invites a rotating cast of Miami’s best and brightest to showcase their craft. The Wig! keeps getting bigger: For Pride 2026, it added a Big Wig Drag Fest — featuring more than 30 drag performers — as part of Wynwood Pride. lasrosasmiami.com.