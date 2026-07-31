Soho House’s Miami Pool House closed through end of the year

Soho Beach House is one of the more affordable membership clubs in Miami.

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The music has stopped at Soho House’s Miami Pool House, at least until winter.

On July 19, the private members’ club tucked between Edgewater and Wynwood closed its doors for what a Soho House spokesperson describes as a “complete refurbishment.” When it reopens by the end of the year, the venue will no longer revolve around cocktails and pool days.

Instead, the Pool House (which will keep its name) is being transformed into a dedicated Soho Health Club, complete with an indoor-outdoor gym, contrast therapy suites, a racquet club, and a new restaurant built around “nutrient-rich food and drink,” the spokesperson tells New Times. The company’s January announcement also lists the Pool House among locations getting one of its new “Longevity Studios,” recovery suites offering treatments such as hyperbaric oxygen therapy (HBOT), red-light therapy, and cryotherapy.

It won’t be alone. The flagship Mid-Beach Soho Beach House is getting its own refurbished Soho Health Club, with redesigned spa treatment rooms, longevity therapies including HBOT, infrared saunas, cryotherapy, and IV drips, and a new fitness studio. That follows a late-2025 refresh of the property’s lobby, club, pool, beach areas, and Cecconi’s restaurant, as well as a photography-focused overhaul of its art collection. Refurbished bedrooms are due later this year, per the spokesperson.

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Taken together, the projects represent Soho House’s largest investment in South Florida since the Pool House opened in 2022. Displaced Pool House members, meanwhile, get access to Soho Beach House at no extra charge until their club reopens.

A different kind of luxury The transformation reflects a broader shift inside luxury hospitality: private clubs increasingly compete less on exclusivity alone and more on lifestyle amenities. For Soho House, that means wellness. Health and fitness offerings now span 46 locations worldwide under its Soho Health Club banner, and its newest projects place recovery suites and racquet courts where the DJ booth used to be. It’s a notable pivot for a property that opened as a casual companion to the Miami Beach club.

A vote of confidence in Edgewater The investment is also a bet on one of Miami’s fastest-growing neighborhoods. Edgewater has spent the past decade evolving from an overlooked residential district into one of the city’s hottest luxury markets, with billions poured into new condo towers, while Wynwood has expanded far beyond its warehouse-and-mural roots into a destination for luxury apartments, restaurants, and private clubs.