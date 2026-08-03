Marcello Hernández to play encore Spanish show this December

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Marcello Hernández just can’t seem to stay away from South Florida.

Last month, the “Saturday Night Live” star announced two shows at Hard Rock Live — one in English and one in Spanish — during Thanksgiving weekend. The shows sold out quickly, and Hernández booked a second English show within days. Now, the comedian has announced he’ll return to the Hollywood venue to play a second set in Spanish a month later, on Dec. 26, after Noche Buena and Christmas festivities have concluded.

The spate of show announcements comes a little less than a year after Hernández filmed his first Netflix special, “American Boy,” at the Olympia Theater last September. It was released to wide acclaim on Jan. 7, 2026.

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Beyond “SNL” and hometown shows, Hernández is also keeping busy showcasing his chops on the big screen. Last year, he made his movie debut in “Happy Gilmore 2,” and just over a week ago, his film “72 Hours,” in which he stars alongside Kevin Hart, dropped on Netflix. He’s also reportedly lined up for roles in “The Angry Birds Movie 3” and “Shrek 5” into next year. Oh, and last month he also found time to set the internet ablaze with his “sugar bump” on “Hot Ones” with Sean Evans.

It’s a remarkable rise for the 28-year-old comic, who was a virtual unknown just four years ago before he booked “SNL,” becoming the long-running sketch show’s first Gen Z cast member and the breakout star of that season. During his four years on the show, he’s portrayed several memorable characters, including the infamous Domingo, bro boyfriend Grant, and even Don Francisco. Some sketches and impressions, like the latter, have nodded to his Latino roots, and Miami references are never too far away — when Hernández made his Met Gala debut in May, he wore accessories designed by Calle Ocho jewelers.

Tickets for Hernández’s December show are now on sale. Standard admission prices range from $53 to $151.

Marcello Hernández. Friday, Nov. 27; Saturday, Nov. 28; Sunday, Nov. 29; and Saturday, Dec. 26, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; casino.hardrock.com. Tickets cost $53 to $489 via ticketmaster.com.