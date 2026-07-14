How to score tickets to Marcello Hernández’s Thanksgiving weekend shows in South Florida

Marcello Hernández will spend Thanksgiving weekend in Miami with family — and with audiences at Hard Rock Live.

Marcello Hernández has been keeping busy in 2026. One week into the year, he released his first-ever comedy special, “American Boy” — filmed downtown at the Olympia Theater — on Netflix. In May, he made his Met Gala debut, repping Calle Ocho jewelers on the red carpet. This week, he’ll host the ESPYs, and later this month, he’ll star in the Miami-set Netflix film “72 Hours” alongside Kevin Hart, Mike Epps, and Teyana Taylor.

Oh yeah, and then there’s the whole “being the breakout star of ‘SNL'” thing.

But the year ain’t over yet, and Hernández has already plotted where he’ll be Thanksgiving weekend: back home in South Florida, not just to spend time with family, but to play two back-to-back shows at Hard Rock Live on Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28. He’ll perform the first show in Spanish, and the second in English. Both shows will be phone-free events — electronic devices will be held in Yondr pouches as they were during the filming of “American Boy.” Guests will be able to hold their phones in the pouches throughout the show, and the pouches can be opened with help from on-site staff. There will also be designated areas for cell phone use if needed.

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Tickets to Hernández’s shows go on sale to the general public at 10 a.m. Wednesday, July 15, but Hard Rock Live is hosting a social media pre-sale today at 10 a.m.⁣ For the Spanish password, users will need to use the password “ESPANOL⁣” (no “ñ”!) to access tickets. The other password? You guessed it: “ENGLISH.”

An initial scan of tickets reveals prices range from $70.15 for mezzanine seating to $454.80 for Official Platinum access.

Marcello Hernández. Friday, November 27, and Saturday, November 28, at Hard Rock Live, 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood; 954-797-5531; casino.hardrock.com. Tickets cost $70.15 to $454.80 via ticketmaster.com.