Miami Life

‘Legend’: Miami’s Jorge Masvidal praises UFC fighter who called Michelle Obama a man

The Obamas have frequently found themselves the targets of racist insults.
By Alex DeLucaJune 15, 2026
photo of MMA fighter Jorge Masvidal wearing a red MAGA hat and flexing at weigh-in
Jorge Masvidal is fine with Josh Hokit's Michelle Obama insult.

Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images
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On Sunday night, to celebrate America’s 250th birthday — and, ostensibly, President Donald Trump’s 80th — the president hosted an Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) match on the White House Lawn.

The bizarre spectacle was surreal for many reasons, from the massive “Octagon” cage erected on the typically pristine South Lawn to Trump family business ventures, such as Trump Coins and Truth Social, serving as event sponsors. Billionaires like Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg and Republican lawmakers attended the event alongside the president’s family and members of his Cabinet. After the third fight, some in the crowd sang “Happy Birthday” to Trump.

But it was the fourth fight of the night that produced the event’s most controversial moment. After heavyweight Josh Hokit knocked out Derrick Lewis in the second round, Hokit used his post-fight interview to praise Trump for hosting the event, insult the mother of one of his rivals, thank Jesus, and shout: “And lastly — Michelle Obama is a man! Am I right, America?” (Trump could be seen smiling briefly cageside after the remark.)

While the comment didn’t sit well with most — even UFC CEO Dana White distanced himself from it — others have rallied behind Hokit, including Miami’s own Jorge Masvidal.

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On Monday morning, the Cuban-American UFC legend replied to @mmajunkie‘s Instagram post about Hokit’s comment, writing: “😂 Holk legend for that.”

Masvidal’s comment, which has received more than 1,300 likes as of Monday afternoon, quickly drew backlash.

A screenshot of an Instagram post featuring a photo of a UFC fighter and a quote from UFC chief Dana White.
Miami UFC legend Jorge Masvidal praised fighter Josh Hokit as a “legend” after Hokit called Michelle Obama a man.

Screenshot via @mmajunkie/Instagram

“Garbage take,” one person replied.

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“Ur a grown man thinking shit like that is cool smh…,” another wrote.

“That’s not the roast you think it is,” a third responded.

Michelle Obama and her husband, former president Barack Obama, have frequently found themselves the targets of racist insults. Earlier this year, Trump shared a video clip on his Truth Social account that depicted the Obamas as apes — which the White House defended before deleting it following blowback.

Robert Griffin III, a former NFL quarterback and UFC fan, slammed Hokit’s post-brawl interview.

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“What a disgrace,” Griffin wrote on X. “It takes a really small man to use his biggest moment to attack a woman by calling her a man. Especially with the history behind calling Black women men.”

UFC CEO Dana White later told TIME magazine that he disliked Hokit’s comment.

“I understand that the Obamas are public figures, but I’m completely against saying nasty and false things about people’s families,” White told the magazine in a text message. “Everyone knows my position on free speech, but I hate that kind of nonsense.”

Masvidal did not immediately respond to New Times’ request for comment via Instagram and X DMs.

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Alex DeLuca is a staff writer at Miami New Times. She previously interned for the South Florida Sun Sentinel and freelanced for The Appeal. She holds a bachelor’s degree from the College of Journalism and Communications at the University of Florida.

alex.deluca@miaminewtimes.com

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