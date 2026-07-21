How do strippers get apartments in Miami?

Stripping is one of the more lucrative ways to make money in Miami, but the profession's stigma can make it hard to secure housing.

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At New Times, we strive to meet the needs of our community, to answer your burning questions, and, whenever possible, provide solutions to your local problems. That’s why, when Redditor PowerfulPlace656 asked the r/Miami subreddit, “How does a stripper get an apartment in Miami?” we sprang into action.

“Someone please help me,” read the user’s straight-to-the-point post, and although New Times was unable to reach the Redditor directly, we hope this explainer will come in handy. With OnlyFans models renting out mansions for content creation and dancers putting on public strip shows from their living rooms, clearly there is a path for sex workers to secure housing in South Florida.

The most upvoted comment on the Reddit post, from user eclecticpiano, offered helpful advice: “You’re not doing anything illegal. Stripping is a job. You’re a sole proprietor. I’ve been an independent contractor since 1998 and I have never been turned down for an apartment. If they ask your occupation, say consultant. Do you deposit tips in the bank? So long as you have proof of income you’re fine.”

Others were less forthcoming, like Zealous03, who unhelpfully responded, “Mam, this wendys.”

The stigma of stripping

Stripping is one of the more lucrative ways to make money in Miami, but the profession is still stigmatized by some. That, combined with the fact that most exotic dancers earn the bulk of their income in cash tips, can make it difficult to secure leases and loans. We asked Stacy*, a local luxury real estate agent who works with clients ranging from CEOs to strippers and OnlyFans models, to share her tips for securing housing as a stripper or one of the many, many people working in Miami’s sex economy.

Tip No. 1: Rent from an owner

Rental buildings and condos that use property managers can be roadblocks for strippers looking for approval on a lease. Stacy recommends focusing on buildings and units where they can rent directly from an owner. “They just want to see that you can afford it,” she says.

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Tip No. 2: Have money in the bank

Owners want to know that renting to you will be a safe bet. Because some exotic dancers and OnlyFans creators don’t have established credit, Stacy recommends depositing as much cash as possible into the bank to provide prospective landlords with proof of income.

Tip No. 3: Pay several months in advance

Since tips can fluctuate seasonally and with the economy, Stacy recommends paying for six months to a full year of the lease in advance, if possible. This not only protects the dancer but also gives security to the landlord.

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Tip No. 4: Use a euphemism

“I usually say, ‘she’s an influencer or an entertainer,” says Stacy. I won’t say, “She’s a stripper at Booby Trap.”

Tip No. 5: Find a building with a lot of open inventory

Look for buildings with motivated sellers. “I had a situation recently where we only had to give the regular three months up front, and [the tenant] was good because some of the units had just been sitting on the market losing money,” Stacy says.

Tip No. 6: Have a benefactor put the lease in your name

More than half the strippers Stacy works with have a sugar daddy paying their rent. She recommends asking the benefactor to put the apartment in your name and either pay the full year’s rent upfront or place the money in an escrow account to pay rent monthly for the duration of the lease. “One of the strippers I work with said, ‘Thank you for having this dude pay a year for me,’ because times became slow.”