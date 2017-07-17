Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri Day

menu

Monday, July 17, 2017 at 8:13 a.m.
By Clarissa Buch
Courtesy of the Sugar Factory
Happy Monday, Miami. Enjoy what's new in town this week, including the Sugar Factory's 24-scoop mega sundae for National Ice Cream Month, the first installment of the Green Table at Matthew Kenney's Plnthouse, and the return of Pineapples and Pizza at Matador Bar. Keep an eye out on Thursday night for the opening of New York's Artichoke Basille's Pizza inside Ricky's on South Beach, too.

King Kong Sundae at the Sugar Factory
Available through the end of July; $99
With National Ice Cream Month in full swing, satisfy your sweet tooth with a massive bowl of ice cream at the Sugar Factory. The restaurant's King Kong sundae features 24 scoops of frosty cream showered in hot fudge, caramel, and strawberry sauce, along with ten toppings including sliced bananas, toasted marshmallows, Reese's Pieces, crushed waffle cones, gummy bears, whipped cream, and giant rainbow swirl lollipops. This sundae doesn't come cheap, though. Each one is priced at $99. But if you purchase a King Kong sundae during the month of July, Sugar Factory will add in a complimentary candy pail, which can be filled with a candy of your choice. Offer is available at both Sugar Factory locations on Lincoln Road and Ocean Drive.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Fooq's Miami

Bastille Day at Fooq's
7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday, July 18; $60+
On Tuesday evening, downtown restaurant Fooq’s will celebrate Bastille Day with a French-inspired dinner by executive chef Saul Ramos and guest chef David Blonsky. Menu highlights include steak tartare; escargot with garlic-parsley butter and lemon gougeres; and chicken basquaise, with piquillo peppers, apple, and chorizo. For dessert, the duo will dish out a mille-feuille with citrus pastry cream and chocolate ice cream, as well as a yogurt mousse with poached strawberries and walnut streusel. The one-night-only tasting menu is priced at $60 per person, with an optional $35 wine pairing. Two seatings will be offered, at 7 and 9 p.m. For reservations, call 786-536-2749 or email reservations@fooqsmiami.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri DayEXPAND
Photo via Facebook

National Daiquiri Day at the Angler's Hotel
5 p.m. Wednesday, July 19; $2
660 at the Angler’s Hotel will celebrate National Daiquiri Day on Wednesday with $2 Hemingway daiquiris and $2 hogfish ceviche tacos. The offer is available from 5 p.m. until close. To RSVP, visit Facebook.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Plnthouse

The Green Table at Plnthouse
7 p.m. Wednesday, July 19; $101.60 to $146.05
Starting this Wednesday, the 1 Hotel South Beach is launching a monthly dinner series at Plnthouse, chef Matthew Kenney's beachside plant-based café. Each dinner will invite a local chef to take over the kitchen and curate a six-course plant-based tasting menu. This week, the event kicks off with Matthew Kenney helming the kitchen. Cocktails start at 7 p.m. with dinner at 8. The six-course menu is $101.60 or $146.05 with an optional wine pairing. Ticket prices include tax and gratuity and valet is discounted to $10 for restaurant guests. For tickets, visit eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Matador Room

Pineapples and Pizza at Matador Bar
9 p.m. Thursday, July 20; $35
The folks at Matador Room assure us that the age-old debate is over: Pineapple and pizza do go together, and the combo is scrumptious. That's why they're pairing a seared ahi tuna wasabi pizza with a fancy pineapple cocktail and inviting everybody over to partake. The event is part of the restaurant's monthly Pineapples & Pizza series, which offers live music and off-menu pairings of exotic pizzas and specialty cocktails. Naysayers are encouraged to bring a friend to experience, although it's doubtful you'll be able to deny the deliciousness. For more information, call 786-257-4600.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: King Kong Sundae and National Daiquiri DayEXPAND
Courtesy of Artichoke Basille's Pizza

Artichoke Basille's Pizza Opens Inside Ricky's on South Beach
Beginning at 5 p.m. Thursday, July 20
Ricky's, an all-in-one bar, restaurant, and arcade on 16th Street, transforms into South Beach's newest pizza joint on Thursday, July 20. New York’s Artichoke Basille's Pizza will take over the kitchen at Ricky's, swapping the joint's carnival-inspired fare for pies and slices topped with tomato sauce and cheese. Expect a selection of the brand's signature pies, such as the Sicilian pizza, a twice-baked pie topped with olive oil, plum tomatoes, and fresh basil; and the classic Artichoke slice, with artichoke hearts, spinach, cream sauce, mozzarella, and Pecorino-Romano cheese. In New York, slices cost around $5 and pies average about $20 to $25. Hours will remain the same. For more information, visit rickyssouthbeach.com.

Clarissa Buch
When it comes to eating in South Florida, Clarissa Buch explains it all. Named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table, Clarissa Buch writes about Miami’s food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her inside various restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).
