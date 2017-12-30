Miami 2018 New Year's Eve Survival Guide

Twenty seventeen is coming to a close, and it's time to get friends together for drinks, good food, and fun.
Everyone loves to ring in the new year, but deciding where to go with your buds can be a little like herding cats.
New Times is here to make your celebration easy.
From pregaming at a champagne-fueled brunch to finding the perfect party place to curing your hangover, here are stories to make 2018 the best year yet.
Five Champagne Brunches to Welcome 2018. As Miami prepares for the biggest night of the year, start the party early with a boozy Sunday brunch. From Miami Beach to Doral, look for restaurants offering bottomless bubbly and unlimited plates of food. Before donning your New Year's Eve tiara, savor caviar towers, warm popovers, and pours of your favorite libation at one of these five restaurants.
New Year's 2018: Miami Parties That Cost $50 or Less. It's time to say goodbye to 2017 and ring in the New Year. Sure, Miami is known for it's insanely overpriced bashes with bottle service and Kardashian sightings, but you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to celebrate. A host of bars and restaurants are opening their doors without charging for admission or bar packages. Here are the best ways to party on a budget in Miami.
New Year's Eve 2018 Miami Dining Guide. Now that you've unwrapped your holiday gifts, it's time to plan for the biggest night of the year. Miami has seemingly endless ways to ring in the new year, so whether you want to feast in a multicourse gourmet meal or celebrate with friends at a pub, here are the best places to toast to 2018.
Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: New Year's Eve 2018. Happy New Year's weekend, Miami. Visit Nikki Beach for Rosé Saturday, order holiday-inspired treats at the Salty Donut, hang at the Wharf this Sunday, or take your pick of the many restaurants serving decadent New Year's Eve dinners Sunday night. Don't forget to make reservations.
Miami Bartenders Share Their Hangover Cures. New Year's Eve is a wonderful night filled with celebration. Then comes the morning. January 1 begins with you cursing the day you ever met champagne. Your head is pounding, your heart is racing, and you feel dizzy and nauseated.
