New Year's 2018: Miami Parties That Cost $50 or Less

It's time to say goodbye to 2017 and ring in the new year.

Sure, Miami is known for its insanely overpriced bashes with bottle service and Kardashian sightings, but you don't have to spend thousands of dollars to celebrate.

A host of bars and restaurants are opening their doors without charging for admission or bar packages. Here are the best ways to party on a budget in Miami.



American Social. Greet 2018 at American Social's soirée, paying tribute to Truman Capote's Black & White Ball. Enjoy a no-hassles New Year's Eve with no cover and the full menu and bar available. 690 SW First Ct., Miami, 305-223-7004, americansocialbar.com. Tickets cost $15 to $20.

Batch Gastropub. Join the friendly neighborhood gastropub for New Year's Eve. Arrive at 9 p.m. to enjoy from-scratch cooking and tunes by DJ LNR until close. Open bar is available from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. 30 SW 12th St., Miami, 305-808-5555, batchmiami.com. Tickets cost $35.

Beaker & Gray. This Wynwood spot will offer its regular menu, no cover charge, and a complimentary toast at midnight. Open 11 a.m. to 2 a.m. 2637 N. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-699-2637; beakerandgray.com.

Bitter Truth. The bar opens after midnight with no cover and $50 bottles of champagne. 1766 Bay Rd., Miami Beach; 786-646-9432; bittertruthmiami.com.

Bougainvillea's Old Florida Tavern. Bougie's offers a New Year's Eve party with no cover, no bottle service, and no celebrities. There will be DJs and a champagne toast at midnight. 7221 SW 58th Ave., South Miami; 305-669-8577; bougiesbar.com.

Bousa Brewing Co. Beginning at 6 p.m. at Miami's newest brewery, celebrate with unlimited beer and wine all night, a champagne toast and 12 grapes at midnight, and live performances by Afrobeta, SunGhosts, DJ Chato, and others. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami, 786-338-8035, bousabrewing.com. Tickets cost $50.

Cabo Flats. Party with drink specials all evening, half-priced bottles of wine, party favors, a champagne toast at midnight, and a free taco bar from midnight to 1 a.m. Must reserve by December 30. Various locations; caboflats.com.

The Craftsman Miami. Though the cost of the big celebration with a four-hour open bar starts at $69, if you want to celebrate after midnight, $19 gets you 30 minutes of open bar at 12:30 a.m. Use promo code NYE2018 for 20 percent off tickets at eventbrite.com. 900 S. Miami Ave., Miami; 305-381-6130; thecraftsmanmiami.com. Tickets cost $69 to $79.

The Diplomat Beach Resort. The Diplomat’s lobby bar will be transformed into an elegant hot spot offering live music for all guests to enjoy from 6 p.m. to 1 a.m. with no cover charge. 555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood; 954-602-6000; diplomatresort.com.

Foxhole. The bar offers no cover and a $50 open bar from 9 p.m. to midnight. 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach;

305-534-3511; foxholebar.com.

Lolo's Surf Cantina. Join everyone for $50 per person on the oceanfront deck, where you can yell "3, 2, 1" at the top of your lungs. Lolo's also has a package for $100 per person that includes dinner in addition to the countdown on the deck. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-735-6973, loloscantina.com.

Monty's Sunset. Watch the fireworks from the oversize patio while enjoying à la carte food and drinks and no cover. 300 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-672-1148; montyssouthbeach.com.

Nancy. Enjoy no cover and all-night happy hour with half-priced drinks, plus dollar drinks from midnight to 1 a.m. The bar also offers $100 punch bowls that are the equivalent of 20 drinks. DJ Jennie Fox will entertain, and patrons receive a complimentary toast at midnight. 2007 SW Eighth St., Miami; 305-397-8971; nancy305.com.

Portico Beer & Wine Garden. A special prix fixe starts at $30 for adults and $17 for children. 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 943-602-8761, porticohollywood.com.

Semilla Eatery & Bar. The dining room is already booked, but this SoBe eatery is offering a $49 open bar package at the bar from 8 p.m. till midnight and live entertainment by Dante Lee (AKA Psychic Dove). 1330 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-674-6522; semillamiami.com.

South Pointe Tavern. The tavern offers free admission New Year's Eve and free coffee New Year's Day from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. to help ease your hangover. 40 South Pointe Dr., Miami Beach; 305-763-8368; southpointetavern.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. For those searching for a hot spot after the ball drops, Sweet Liberty offers free admission after midnight to celebrate 2018. 237 20th St., Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.

Tap 42. All locations are offering a $55 drink package for New Year's Eve. 3301 NE First Ave., Miami; 305-709-5000. Visit tap42.com for other locations.

The Wharf Miami. Join the Wharf's New Year's Eve celebration overlooking the iconic Miami River. Enjoy music by Hushmoney and Kid Nemesis and eats by Garcia's Seafood. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.

