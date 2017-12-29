 


Make New Year's Eve dinner reservations.EXPAND
Make New Year's Eve dinner reservations.
Photo by Brett Hufziger

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: New Year's Eve 2018

Clarissa Buch | December 29, 2017 | 8:00am
Happy New Year's weekend, Miami. Visit Nikki Beach for Rosé Saturday, order holiday-inspired treats at the Salty Donut, hang at the Wharf this Sunday, or take your pick of the many restaurants serving decadent New Year's Eve dinners Sunday night. Don't forget to make reservations.

Courtesy of Nikki Beach

Rosé Saturday at Nikki Beach. The South Beach hot spot's weekly rosé party will turn it up a notch this weekend. Think of it as your official pregame to New Year's Eve. This Saturday, social media sensation Josh Ostrovsky (better known as the "Fat Jew") will host Nikki Beach's weekend booze event with $35 bottles of rosé, branded swag, pink flamingos and glitter, and plenty of Instagram-worthy moments. Noon to 5 p.m. at Nikki Beach, 1 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach; nikkibeach.com. Admission is free.

Courtesy of the Salty Donut

Holiday doughnuts at the Salty Donut. This weekend is your last chance to bite into the Salty Donut's limited-edition holiday doughnuts. Through Sunday, visit the Wynwood shop for doughnut flavors such as apple pie, crowned with a flaky pie top; gingerbread man, layered with cookie butter and buttercream; and flan, filled with caramel custard and dipped in candy sugar ($6 and up). Daily until sold out at the Salty Donut, 50 NW 23rd St., #112, Miami; saltydonut.com.

Photo by Juan Fernando Ayora / @juanfayora

Where to eat New Year's Eve 2018. Miami has seemingly endless ways to ring in the New Year, so whether you want to feast on a multicourse gourmet meal or celebrate with friends at a pub, here are the best places to toast to 2018. Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included unless specified.

Courtesy photo

Reelin' in the New Year at the Wharf. New Year's Eve doesn't have to be only a nighttime celebration. It'll be midnight somewhere the whole day, so have fun under the sun while the rest of the world rings in the new year. Families are welcome during the daytime party, but the evening festivities, beginning at 7 p.m., are for adults only. Expect booze, a lineup of local food trucks, and live entertainment. Noon Sunday, December 31, at the Wharf Miami, 114 SW North River Dr., Miami; 305-906-4000; wharfmiami.com. Tickets cost $30 to $3,175 via eventbrite.com.

Amadeus McCaskill

New Year's Eve at Mana Wynwood. The perfect neighborhood for a local to ring in the New Year is Wynwood. You can chug champagne and walk from party to party while avoiding South Beach tourists. The free event at Mana Wynwood will include a complimentary beverage with RSVP, a proper countdown, and the biggest bangers of 2017 spun by DJ Ariel Assault. Eat, dance, and welcome a properly sweaty 2018. 8 p.m. Sunday at Mana Wynwood, 318 23rd St., Miami; manawynwood.com. Admission is free to $15.

 
Clarissa Buch has been named a “Local Expert” by Tasting Table. She writes about food and culture for local and national publications. You can find her in restaurants where she asks, photographs, and eats way too much (in that order).

