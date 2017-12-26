New Year's Eve 2018 Miami Dining Guide

Now that you've unwrapped your gifts, it's time to plan for the biggest night of the year.

Miami has seemingly endless ways to ring in the New Year, so whether you want to feast in a multicourse gourmet meal or celebrate with friends at a pub, here are the best places to toast to 2018.

Reservations are strongly suggested, and tax and tip are not included unless specified.

3030 Ocean. The Fort Lauderdale seaside destination invites guests to celebrate the arrival of 2018 with a New Year's Eve tasting menu. Priced at $100, with the option to upgrade to a wine pairing for an additional $50, the venue will treat guests to an unforgettable five-course meal. Delicious options include cured salmon, green apple, smoked roe, crème fraîche; shaved porchetta, Florida citrus marmalade, hazelnuts, watercress, fennel; sunchoke and camembert ravioli, brown butter, parsley; roasted flounder in a wild mushroom broth, baby bok choy; Alaskan king crab with toasted brioche, avocado, and caviar; seared duck breast with roasted cauliflower, arugula, golden raisins, pine nuts; diver scallop with crunchy lentils in a carrot-cumin sauce; beef tenderloin with smoked potato purée, oven-roasted swank farm tomato, grilled onion; and decadent desserts. Sun., Dec. 31. $100. 3030 Holiday Dr., Fort Lauderdale, 954-765-3030, 3030ocean.com.

American Social. Ring in the new year with American Social for a soirée to remember as it pays tribute to Truman Capote's Black & White Ball. Enjoy a no-hassles New Year's Eve with no cover and the full menu and bar available. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $15-$20. 690 SW First Ct., Miami, 305-223-7004, americansocialbar.com.

Ariete. The restaurant will offer two seating options at 6:30 and 9:30 p.m. as well as two prix-fixe dinner menu options priced at $85 and $105. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 9:30 p.m. $85-$105. 3540 Main Highway, Miami, 305-640-5862, arietemiami.com.

Artisan Beach House. Celebrate the night with a decadent dinner menu, an all-night dance party, and festivities at Artisan Beach House. Dinner packages include a champagne toast and access to the New Year's Eve party. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $49.95-$275. 10295 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-455-5460, artisanbeachhouse.com.

Baby Jane. Baby Jane is ringing in 2018 with an all-night open bar for $75. At midnight, the eatery will be sending out free bao buns and a champagne toast. Sip on signature cocktails like the Jane & Juice and El Bebito with old and new friends. Ring in 2018 at Brickell's most hip and locals-friendly hangout. Sun., Dec. 31. $75. 500 Brickell Ave. Suite 105E, Miami, 786-803-8004, babyjanemiami.com.

Batch Gastropub. Join the friendly neighborhood gastropub for New Year's Eve. Arrive at 9 p.m. to enjoy from-scratch cooking and tunes by DJ LNR until close. Open bar from 10 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $35. 30 SW 12th St., Miami, 305-808-5555, batchmiami.com.

Bayfront Park. While 150,000 people party in Bayfront Park, patrons of the VIP Food & Wine Party will enjoy topnotch treatment within Worldwide NYE. The ticket includes food, wine, spirits, a champagne toast at midnight, and the best view of the performance. This year's culinary partner is celebrity favorite Sugar Factory. Food stations will have a signature dish created by our executive chefs. The spirit of this event is truly a "worldwide" experience, with each dish focusing on a different region of the world. In addition to the culinary delights, there are several signature cocktails crafted by Miami's top bartender, Teddy Collins, to enjoy, plus perfectly paired wine and craft beer. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $295-$495. 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami, 305-358-7550, bayfrontparkmiami.com.

Bazaar Mar. To commemorate the end of the year and ring in 2018, Bazaar Mar will be offering a special New Year's Eve tasting menu available for two seatings. The first seating, offered 6 to 9 p.m. for $150, will include an 11-course prix-fixe along with a glass of Nicolas Feuillatte champagne. Those dining at the second seating at 9 p.m. can enjoy the special 13-course chef's menu curated by Bazaar Mar's chef du cuisine Manny Echeverri, along with a complimentary glass of Krug to toast the beginning of the new year for $300. For reservations, call 305-239-1320 or book your table on OpenTable.com. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. $150-$300. 305-239-1320. 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-615-5859, sbe.com/restaurants/locations/bazaar-mar.

Big Easy Wine Bar & Grill. Indulge in savory favorites like the prime dry-aged Kansas City strip; grilled Nigerian prawns seasoned with garlic butter and peri-peri chili sauce; Durban bunny chow — slow-roasted lamb shank served in an artisan bread bowl; and the Kurabuta chop, a 14-ounce double pork chop with braai barbecue sauce and toasted couscous risotto. End the meal on a sweet note with Nutella bread pudding with salted caramel and whipped cream. Sun., Dec. 31, 5-11 p.m. 701 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 786-814-5955, bigeasy.miami.

BLT Steak. BLT Steak in the Iberostar Berkley Hotel invites guests to a bubbly New Year's Eve dinner complete with Laurent Perrier champagne toast. Ring in the new year with a three-course, prix-fixe menu created by chef Carlos Torres at $125 per person, not including tax and gratuity. The appetizer duo will include heritage pork belly served with parsnip purée and truffle jus and foie gras torchon with apricot compote and filone toast. Enjoy entrée duo of charbroiled Himalayan salt dry-aged New York strip steak with charred broccoli rabe and tomato mojo as well as seared Alaskan halibut served with roasted wild mushrooms. For a dessert that's twice as nice, enjoy the decadent dark chocolate tart with ginger ice cream and caramel popcorn and the key lime panna cotta with coconut tuille and key lime sorbet. Sun., Dec. 31, 6-10:30 p.m. $125. 1610 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-605-0819, bltrestaurants.com.

Bousa Brewing Co. Ring in 2018 at Miami's newest brewery with unlimited beer and wine all night; champagne toast and 12 grapes at midnight; and live performances by Afrobeta, SunGhosts, DJ Chato, and others. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m. $50. 7235 NE Fourth Ave., Miami, 786-338-8035, bousabrewing.com.

Brasserie Azur. Hosted by Sasha Poline with a five-course dinner and champagne. Music by DJs Aloona and Indigo. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $350-$500. 3252 NE First Ave., Miami, 786-800-9993, brasserieazur.com.

Bulla Gastrobar. Open until midnight. Guests can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, festive hats, and noisemakers to ring in the new year plus the new Sabores de Invierno menu. Notable items from the menu are the slow-roasted pig and Galician soup. Sun., Dec. 31. 2500 Ponce De Leon Blvd., Coral Gables, 305-441-0107; and 5335 NW 87th Ave., Doral, 305-260-6543, bullagastrobar.com.

Burlock Coast. Guests can enjoy an exquisite four-course feast priced at $99, excluding tax and gratuity. The tasting menu features carpaccio of ahi tuna with shaved fennel, hearts of palm, and arugula; house-made porchetta with hammock hallow greens, pickled veggies, and Lamb Chopper cheese; olive-oil-poached halibut with dragon bean cassoulet, dandelion greens, and Meyer lemon sauce; and a white chocolate raspberry mousse cake. At $189 per person, the second tasting menu begins at 9 p.m. and shares the same four dishes, plus an additional course featuring mouthwatering slow-cooked short rib expertly paired with truffled polenta, wild mushrooms, and onion jam. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 9 p.m. $99-$189. 954-302-6430. stephanie.clyde@ritzcarlton.com. 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-302-6460, burlockcoast.com.

Byblos. Miami Beach's Mediterranean hot spot, Byblos Miami, is hosting a New Year's Eve celebration to remember, offering a special dinner and after party. From 6 to 7:30 p.m., guests can order à la carte and enjoy Byblos' signature menu items including the lamb ribs, Middle Eastern fried chicken, and more. From 8 to 10 p.m., elevate your New Year's dining experience with a four-course prix-fixe menu curated by chef Stuart Cameron along with a bottle of Veuve Clicquot for two to toast the new year for $225. Indulge in some late-night revelry to welcome 2018 at the Lounge at Byblos. Different specialty drink packages priced at $75 and $125 will be available throughout the evening and include access to the lounge. Sun., Dec. 31, 6-7:30 & 8-10 p.m. $75-$225. 1545 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-508-5041, byblosmiami.com.

Cantina La Veinte. Ring in the new year with everlasting elegance dripping in decadence. Each guest will be welcomed with a celebratory glass of champagne to kick off their evening with some sparkle and shine. Chef Santiago Gomez is pulling all the stunts for a prix-fixe dinner menu to toast the end of 2017. The three-course dinner is priced at $250 for adults and $120 children. In addition, guests will be entertained with live music and mariachis to keep the party perpetually going. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m.-midnight. $120-$250. 465 Brickell Ave., Miami, 786-623-6135, cantinala20.com.

City Works. The restaurant offers patrons a special three-course, prix-fixe menu and a carefully selected beer pairing with each course. The night also provides a champagne toast at midnight and a video DJ playing 2017 videos along with ideal party music to usher in the new year. Partygoers are invited to come back the next morning for a New Year's Day recovery brunch. Reservations encouraged. Sun., Dec. 31. $45. 3450 NW 83rd Ave., Doral, 786-749-0070, cityworksrestaurant.com.

Coco Bambu. Ring in 2018 with a Brazilian-themed New Year's Eve dinner at Coco Bambu, Miami's largest seafood venue, with a performance by Thais Moreira, The Voice Brazil participant and a DJ during the two seatings. The first seating starts at 5:30 p.m. and is priced at $100, while the $200 second seating starts at 9 p.m. After 2 a.m., samba your way to FiveStar New Year's Eve on Watson Island to continue the celebration Brazilian-style, where guests enjoy premium full-service open bar all night long. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30 & 9 p.m. $100-$200. 955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, 786-348-0770, cocobambu.com/usa.

Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood's award-winning Sunday brunch will be served Sunday, December 31, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Guests can enjoy a four-course, prix fixe dinner, priced at $180 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). The dinner menu will also be available to order à la carte. Diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Council Oak Steaks and Seafood is open for dinner from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The bar will remain open until 1 a.m. Sun., Dec. 31. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-327-7501, counciloakhollywood.com.

Crazy About You. Come and enjoy the last night of 2017 at Crazy About You. Early-bird first seating starts between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and costs $79 per person. This seating will have two hours to enjoy their meal, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Second seating will be between 9 and 10 p.m. and costs $99 per person. Includes a midnight champagne toast. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. $30-$99. 1155 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 305-377-4442, crazyaboutyourestaurant.com.

Diplomat Prime. Prix-fixe menu featuring wagyu filet mignon, Sicilian pistachio layer cake, and more. First seating starting at $175 per person; second seating starting at $225 per person. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8 p.m. $175-$225. 3555 S. Ocean Dr. #101, Hollywood, 954-602-8331, diplomatprime.com.

Dôa. Dôa celebrates Lat-Asian style with a live Japanese band, DJs, and two seatings. Priced at $125 per person, the first seating starts at 6:30 p.m. and includes edamame; shareable plates of traditional ceviche, sweet potato, and dashi leche de tigre; a sashimi platter; tofu maki; vegetable spring rolls; shrimp siu mai; thai fish; Nikkei tenderloin; Nikkei mushroom hot pot; Chinese broccoli with chifa butter; and desserts to share. The $225-per-person second seating begins at 9 p.m. and includes a welcome glass of champagne, oysters, uni, toro and caviar, lobster siu mai, Wagyu wonton, Chilean sea bass, and Japanese Wagyu. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 & 9 p.m. $125-$225. 2000 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-587-2000, doacantina.com.

Dolce Italian. Join Dolce for an amazing Miami New Year's night full of Italian dishes. Dolce Italian's menu is inspired and created by Italian-born executive chef Paolo Dorigato. You are going to enjoy modern takes on classic Italian dishes. With two dinner style options available for the night, you definitely won't be disappointed. Sun., Dec. 31. 1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-673-0199, dolceitalianrestaurant.com.

Dolores, but You Can Call Me Lolita. Come and enjoy the last night of 2017 in Dolores, but You Can Call Me Lolita. Early-bird first seating starts between 6:30 and 7 p.m. and costs $79 per person. This seating will have two hours to enjoy their meal, between 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Second seating will be between 9 and 10 p.m. and costs $99 per person. Includes a midnight champagne toast and lounge dancing with live DJ. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30 p.m. $30-$99. 1000 S. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-403-3103, doloreslolita.com.

The Dutch. Ring in the new year with a fantastic tasting menu inspired by award-winning chef Andrew Carmellini's American fare. The early menu seating is set for 6:30 to 8 p.m. and is priced at $125; the late menu seating commences at 8:30 to 10:30 p.m. and is priced at $185, including a champagne toast. Snacks for the table will feature butternut squash samosa and lemon-cured salmon; appetizers include foie gras mousse jar, Florida stone crab claws, and roasted beet salad; the intermezzo is a delightful champagne sorbet. Choose a main course from homemade spaghetti, halibut moqueca, seared diver scallop, roasted duck breast, or the 14-ounce prime rib-eye. Dessert selections include Azelia chocolate crunch bar and strawberry and elderflower vacherin. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30-8 & 8:30-10:30 p.m. $125-$185. 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-938-3111, thedutchmiami.com.

Etaru. South Florida's premier waterfront dining destination is offering guests a number of options to ring in the new year, designed to fit every budget and desire. À la carte dining from the acclaimed restaurant's modern Japanese robatayaki menu is available all evening, as well as special chef's tasting menus that include admission to a festive after party. For bookings until 8 p.m., $250 tasting menu includes one bottle of Veuve Clicquot Yellow Brut or Rosé champagne per two guests. Reservations after 8 p.m., the tasting menu is $400 and includes unlimited Veuve Clicquot Vintage Brut 2008 or Vintage rosé. For a $100 premium upgrade, guests can enjoy Veuve Clicquot La Grande Dame Brut 2006 or rosé champagne. Entertainment will include Japanese taiko drummers and DJ. All tasting menu bookings include after party admission onto the third-floor terrace festivities featuring all spirits, Whispering Angel rosé, Seresin Sauvignon Blanc, and El Enemigo Malbec. Sun., Dec. 31. $250-$400. 111 S. Surf Rd., Hallandale Beach, 954-271-3222, etarurestaurant.us.

Forte dei Marmi. End 2017 with a bang at Forte dei Marmi by indulging in two Michelin-starred chef Antonio Mellino's New Year's Eve specials menu. Priced at $300, the menu begins with chef's amuse bouche of Great White oysters with champagne gelee and cucumber, seared scallops with cauliflower and sea urchin and beef "battuta" with mustard and hazelnuts sauce, quail egg yolk. and winter black truffle. It's followed by a choice of tagliolini with baby artichokes and alba white truffle or risotto with champagne, 24-karat gold leaf and white sturgeon caviar; choice of filet mignon with escalope of foie gras, spinach and alba white truffle or wild branzino filet with potatoes, crispy artichokes, and alba white truffle; and a finale of a traditional Italian buffet selection with home-baked panettone with crème sauce. Sun., Dec. 31. $300. 150 Ocean Dr., Miami, 786-276-3095, fdmmiami.com.

The Freehand Miami. Enjoy a special five-course NYE menu at 27 Restaurant from $95 to $125. Table packages($200 to $1,000) available at the Broken Shaker, which will be serving large-format cocktails in bottles, including Belvedere strawberry mule, Bulleit dry-spice-infused Manhattan, Volcán spicy paloma, Zacapa cubano viejo, and Glenmorangie penicillin. Sun., Dec. 31. 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach, 305-531-2727, thefreehand.com.

Glass & Vine. The garden oasis in the heart of Coconut Grove's Peacock Park, Glass & Vine, is inviting guests to celebrate the arrival of 2018 with New Year's dinner specials, in addition to the regular dinner menu, with a champagne toast at midnight. Specials include chilled stone crab claws with yuzu mayo ($36); short rib and truffle flatbread ($28) with truffle béchamel, charred onion, and mushroom; and roasted duck breast with bok choy, and orange ($36) sautéed with ginger, dehydrated orange, and natural jus. Sun., Dec. 31. 2820 McFarlane Rd., Miami, 305-200-5268, glassandvine.com.

Habitat by Jose Mendin. Habitat's delectable bottomless brunch will be served on December 31 from noon to 4 p.m. Priced at $80 per person (excluding tax and gratuity), this indulgent spread features an extensive buffet as well as unlimited bloody marys and micheladas. With a menu derived from land, sea, and fire, selections include a ceviche station, oysters, sushi rolls, house-made doughnuts and croissants, omelets, chilaquiles, waffles, pancakes, and more. In the evening, Habitat's first dinner seating runs from 6 to 7:30 p.m.; early diners can enjoy a limited à la carte menu for minimum consumption of $125. Ring in the new year with the evening's second seating beginning at 8:30 p.m. Priced at $225, New Year's Eve diners will savor a tasting menu served family style. Highlights include stone crab tempura, toro sashimi, Wagyu carpaccio, king crab ravioli, foie, chocolate and caviar, fresh shucked scallops, muscovy duck breast, and masami Kobe beef strip loin. For a sweet finish, guests can indulge in Habitat's celebration platter. Sun., Dec. 31, 12-4, 6-7:30 & 8 p.m. $80-$225. 2341 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-604-6700, habitatmb.com.

Hakkasan. Fontainebleau's award-winning modern Chinese restaurant will also offer an early and late option for New Year's Eve diners. A four-course prix-fixe menu priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity, is available from 6 to 7:30 p.m. The second Hakkasan seating is from 8:30 to 10 p.m. with a five-course prix-fixe menu priced at $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8:30 p.m. $150-$295. hakkasanreservations@fontainebleau.com. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-276-1388, hakkasan.com.

Jaya. Enter the Forbidden City and experience a unique, Asian-themed night of exquisite dining, extravagant cocktails, dancing, and live entertainment throughout the night with music by DJ Christophe Lacroix. Sun., Dec. 31. $175-$350. dining@thesetaihotel.com. 2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 855-923-7899, thesetaihotel.com.

Juvia. Ring in the new year with a special two-seating dinner at Miami's best rooftop restaurant. First seating begins 6 p.m. for $200 per person and includes a seven-course meal with a half bottle of Moët & Chandon. Second seating begins at 8 p.m. from $475 per person and includes an eight-course meal with a half bottle of Dom Pérignon or eight-course dinner with a half bottle of Dom Pérignon rosé for $550. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8 p.m. $200-$500. 1111 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-763-8272, juviamiami.com.

Kiki on the River. The restaurant will offer two experiences at one glamorous spot. Inside dining begins at 6 p.m. for the first seating for $275 and includes a complimentary bottle of Moët Ice per two guests. The second seating begins at 9 p.m. for $375 and includes a complimentary bottle of Dom Pérignon Vintage per two guests. Outside, Kiki will be offering VIP table packages complete with various options for spirits and a lavish dinner in the riverfront garden that will include a countdown by Jacob Forever, a complimentary midnight toast, and premier views of Miami's fireworks display. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. $275-$375. 450 NW North River Dr., Miami, 786-502-3243, kikiontheriver.com.

Komodo. Want to see all of your favorite A-listers and athletes in one spot as you ring in the new year? Celeb hot spot Komodo is offering three different packages this year. The first dinner seating is from 6 to 7:30 p.m., and includes three courses and dessert ($115 per person). The second dinner seating is from 9 to 10:30 p.m., and includes three courses, dessert, and access to Komodo Lounge after midnight ($225 per person). You can go to the Komodo Lounge only for a 9 p.m.-to-midnight open bar and complimentary hors d'oeuvres ($100 per person). For reservations, call 305-534-2211, ext. 4222, or email nye@komodomiami.com. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 9 p.m. $100-$225. 801 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-534-2211, komodomiami.com.

Kuro. Guests can enjoy Kuro's innovative New Year's Eve specials, including braised wagyu brisket ($80), whole fish ($39), bone-in cowboy rib-eye ($94), or sushi and sashimi moriawase ($75 to $175), along with the restaurant's award-winning menu. In addition to these specials, guests will be treated to the sounds of resident DJ Romina Gentilini, and all diners will receive a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Kuro is open for dinner from 5 to 11:30 p.m. on New Year's Eve. The bar will remain open until 1 a.m. Sun., Dec. 31. 1 Seminole Way, Hollywood, 954-585-5333, seminolehardrockhollywood.com/fine-dining.htm.

La Mar by Gaston Acurio. Dine on an array of unique Peruvian-inspired menu items including stations of oysters, chilled lobster bar, American paddlefish caviar, king crab, cebiches, tiraditos and anticucho skewers. Guests will enjoy chaufa aeropuerto for the table, made with pan-fried rice, as well as a choice of specialty, served alongside with refreshing beverages such as unlimited selected cocktails, wines and champagne. Decadent dessert towers will provide the perfect sweet ending to the meal. Guests have the option of upgrading their dining experience with Brut champagne for their 2018 New Year's Eve toast. Sun., Dec. 31, 8 p.m. $225-$395. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami, 305-913-8358, mandarinoriental.com.

La Petite Maison. La Petit Maison is delighted to welcome you to its first New Year's Eve soirée. The restaurant is paying tribute to the City of Lights with Midnight in Paris. The Troubadours will perform their best songs throughout the night, and DJ Dr. Fazz will keep the celebration going well after midnight. Sun., Dec. 31. $295-$675. audrey@lpmmiami.com. 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami, 305-401-9133, lpmlondon.co.uk.

Le Zoo. On NYE, guests can indulge in a Parisian-inspired menu including scallop gratin, lobster with hollandaise sauce, dover sole meuniere with lemon brown butter and wilted spinach, and a chocolate tart with sea salt and chantilly cream. Grab your loved ones and transport to the iconic sidewalk cafés of Paris. The stylish 200-seat French brasserie is the perfect holiday getaway — no passport needed. Sun., Dec. 31. $85. 9700 Collins Ave., Bal Harbour, 305-602-9663, lezoo.com.

Leynia. For those looking to close 2017 out with a bang, Leynia at Delano will be offering some very special New Year's Eve dinner options. The first seating, offered between 6:30 to 7:30 p.m., includes a prix-fixe menu available at $150, bringing a selection of items served family-style including truffle essence shrimp, osetra caviar, mushroom ravioli, and truffle dashi New York steak with chimichurri sauce. For a meal that both closes out 2017 and rings in 2018 all in one, enjoy the second seating offered from 9 to 11 p.m. at $375 featuring an indulgent feast under the stars. Highlights of the prix-fixe offerings include Wagyu beef carpaccio, foie gras pâté, lobster ravioli with crème and truffle essence, duck confit, and wild giant prawns grilled on the parilla. Diners can add an optional sommelier reserve wine pairing for an additional $95, a Perrier-Jouët champagne pairing for an additional $145, and a Dom Pérignon pairing for an additional $235. For reservations, call 305-674-5752 or visit opentable.com. Sun., Dec. 31, 6:30-7:30 & 9-11 p.m. $150-$375. 1685 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-5752, sbe.com/restaurants/brands/leynia.

Lobster Bar Sea Grille. To welcome the new year, Lobster Bar Sea Grille will be offering its inspired à la carte menu all evening long, featuring signature dishes like lobster bisque au cognac and jumbo blue Gulf shrimp on ice to start, followed by entrées like the whole "lobster-stuffed lobster," Faroe Island salmon with colossal lump crab, and twin beef tenderloin medallions for the meat lovers. For those look to start 2018 on a sweet note, enjoy any of the restaurant's signature desserts like the house-made profiteroles served with vanilla bean ice cream. The restaurant will also be offering bottle service options, including Don Julio 1942, Macallan Rare Cask, and others. Sun., Dec. 31, 5:30 p.m.-1 a.m. 404 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 305-377-2675, buckheadrestaurants.com.

Lolo's Surf Cantina. Anticipate the new year at the hottest Mexican joint nestled within the South of Fifth neighborhood. Enjoy a prix-fixe menu at $65 per person, or join everyone at the oceanfront deck for $50 per person, where you can yell 3, 2, 1 at the top of your lungs. Lolo's will also be offering a package deal for $100 per person that includes dinner and countdown on the deck. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 & 10 p.m. $50-$100. 161 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-735-6973, loloscantina.com.

Lure Fishbar. Lure Fishbar, located in the iconic Loews Hotel, will be offering two seating options for a decadent dinner handcrafted by chef Ronnie Jariyawiriya to ring in the new year Miami-style. The early seating is $90 per person (plus tax and gratuity) for a four-course prix-fixe; the late seating is $165 per person (plus tax and gratuity) for a five-course prix-fixe. Both menus feature dishes from both land and sea. Sun., Dec. 31. $90-$165. 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-695-4550, lurefishbar.com.

Macchialina Taverna Rustica. Miami Beach's beloved brick-walled trattoria will be offering an exclusive New Year's Eve tasting menu handcrafted by chef Mike Pirolo as well as the restaurant's regular à la carte menu. The tasting menu is $75 plus tax and gratuity. To start, diners will indulge in house favorites such as the burrata crostino, broccolini al cesare, and creamy polenta with sausage ragu. A pasta course will follow offering either cavatelli Macchialina with baby meatballs, porchetta, and pecorino; beet mezzaluna with hazelnuts, brown butter, and ricotta salad; or the taglione al funghi with abalone mushrooms and parmigiana. Specials will include a veal osso buco served with creamy polenta and baby carrots and a whole Mediterranean branzino served with Yukon gold potatoes, brown butter, and capers. Sun., Dec. 31, 6-11 p.m. $75. 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach, 305-534-2124, macchialina.com.

Matador Room. Attendance includes a decadent four-course menu with the option for add-on packages such as a bottle of featured wine, champagne, or discounted Matador Bar NYE open bar tickets. Sun., Dec. 31, 7:30-9:30 p.m. $225. 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 786-257-4600, matadorroom.com.

Meat Market. The contemporary Lincoln Road steakhouse is inviting guests to celebrate the new year with a multicourse dinner and live DJ entertainment. Guests can choose between two decadent packages featuring four-course dinner menus expertly crafted by executive chef Sean Brasel. New Year's Eve early package features four courses from 6 to 8 p.m. for $150 per person (excluding tax and gratuity). Second package features four courses from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. for $250 per person (excluding tax and gratuity) and a midnight toast with party favors. Sun., Dec. 31, 6-8 & 9 p.m.-1 a.m. $150-$250. 915 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-532-0088, meatmarketmiami.com.

Monkitail. Tasting menu starting at $75 per person with wine-pairing option. Sun., Dec. 31. $75. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8755, monkitail.com.

Novecento Brickell. Ring in 2018 at Novecento! We have an incredible party planned including a four-course tasting menu, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, party favors, and live DJ. Please call for reservations or make online via opentable.com. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m.-2 a.m. 1414 Brickell Ave., Miami, 305-403-0900; and 3201 N. Miami Ave., Miami, 305-576-7447, novecento.com.

Olé Restaurant. Let it be an early New Year's feast or a late dinner ringing in the new year, Olé has you covered. With two seatings available, make sure to reserve yours soon. Sun., Dec. 31. $118-$206.50. 100 Chopin Plaza, Miami, 305-372-4710, icmiamihotel.com/dining/ole.

Pisco y Nazca Ceviche Gastrobar. Until midnight, guests can enjoy a complimentary champagne toast, festive hats, and noisemakers to ring in the new year plus the new winter menu with specially created dishes such as pato mochica and sudado. Sun., Dec. 31. 8405 Mills Dr., Miami, 305-630-3844; and 8551 NW 53rd St. #101, Doral, 786-805-4344, piscoynazca.com.

Point Royal. Tasting menu starting at $60 per person with wine pairing option. Sun., Dec. 31. $60. 3555 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 954-602-8750, pointroyal-fl.com.

Portico Beer & Wine Garden. Prix-fixe menu starting at $30 for adults and $17 for kids. Sun., Dec. 31. $17-$30. 3460 S. Ocean Dr., Hollywood, 943-602-8761, porticohollywood.com.

Quinto La Huella. With music by a live band and DJ performances. First seating from 6 to 9 p.m. starting at $135 with a $95 wine pairing or bottle of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut. Second seating from 9:30 p.m. until close starting at $225 with a $95 wine pairing or bottle of Perrier-Jouet Grand Brut. Sun., Dec. 31. $135-$225. 788 Brickell Plaza, Miami, 786-805-4646, quintolahuella.com.

Rusty Pelican. This NYE party is where Miami's jet set will usher in the new year in electric style. In Wonderland, paint the roses red in our whimsical Grand Ballroom with spectacular entertainment, food, champagne, and premium bar for you to savor. The culinary team has created a fantastic array of food stations and options that are sure to please even the Queen of Hearts. All of this Through the Looking Glass of our iconic ballroom windows while you enjoy the midnight fireworks of the beautiful city of Miami. Guest can also follow the White Rabbit down the rabbit hole into a topsy-turvy Mad Tea Party. Dine in the enchanted dining room or outdoor patio with a one-of-a-kind view of the world-famous Miami skyline and fireworks. Enjoy an exquisite five-course dinner with champagne and themed entertainment. The night is an experience that will be absolutely maddening. Sun., Dec. 31, 10 p.m. $250+. 3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne, 305-361-3818, therustypelican.com.

Santorini by Georgios. Santorini by Georgios welcomes the new year with a fantastic party that will include live DJ performances, dancers, belly dancer, fire show, fireworks, countdown, and champagne toast at midnight. Also serving its famous Zeus Feast buffet. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 p.m. $250. 101 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-672-6624, santorinibygeorgios.com.

Scarpetta. Scott Conant's AAA Four Diamond Award-winning restaurant will be offering a mouthwatering three-course New Year's Eve prix-fixe menu priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. First seating begins at 6 p.m. Scarpetta's second seating starts at 8:30 p.m. and offers a five-course prix-fixe menu priced at $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8:30 p.m. $150-$295. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4660, scarpettarestaurants.com.

Shooters Waterfront. Ring in the new year with Shooters Waterfront. Prix-fixe menu $99 per person, DJ, fire dancers, champagne toast at midnight, and party favors. Sun., Dec. 31. $99. 3033 NE 32nd Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-566-2855, shooterswaterfront.com.

Stiltsville Fish Bar. One of Miami Beach's hottest new restaurants, Stiltsville Fish Bar, is ringing in the new year with delectable dinner specials in addition to the regular à la carte menu, followed by a champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31. 1787 Purdy Ave., Miami Beach, 786-353-0477, stiltsvillefishbar.com.

The Strand Bar & Grill. The Strand will offer two dining options for New Year's Eve. The six-course option for $98 and an optional wine pairing for $55 plus tax and gratuity includes caviar pie; heirloom beets with mesclum greens, truffle vinaigrette, goat cheese fritter; octopus carpaccio with seasonal citrus and fennel; corn agnolotti with lobster and carrot; braised short rib with white frits, kale, and foie gras mousse; and chocolate torte with passion mango sorbet. The three-course option for $60 and an optional wine pairing for $40 plus tax and gratuity includes octopus carpaccio, braised short rib, and chocolate torte. Sun., Dec. 31. 6801 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-514-7474, thestrandmiami.com.

Stripsteak by Michael Mina. Ring in the new year with a three-course prix-fixe menu at Fontainebleau's modern American steakhouse by celebrity chef Michael Mina. First seating begins at 6 p.m. and is priced at $150 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. The second seating begins at 8:30 p.m. with a four-course, prix-fixe menu for $295 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. Diners can enjoy prime steak tartare, Rhode Island sea scallops, foie gras torchon, champagne flan, and more. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 & 8:30 p.m. $150-$295. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 877-326-7412, michaelmina.net.

Stubborn Seed. The South Beach hot spot by Top Chef Jeremy Ford is welcoming 2018 in style with two elegant dinner seatings. For $195 per person, the first seating from 6 to 7 p.m. takes guests through a four-course "Short Story" tasting, including a bottle of bubbly per two guests, where diners can savor rich menu items. For $295 per person, the five-course "Long Story" tasting from 9:30 to 10:30 p.m. includes a bottle of bubbly per two guests, with an additional beverage package for $150 per person, featuring a selection of red, white, and sparkling wines by the glass and the signature cocktail Negroni a La Ford. Afterward, guests are encouraged to remain to ring in the new year with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 6-7 & 9:30-10:30 p.m. $195-$295. 101 Washington Ave., Miami Beach, 786-322-5211, stubbornseed.com.

Sugar Factory. For the sweetest celebration, Sugar Factory this New Year's Eve will be offering a prix-fixe menu including decadent and tasty fare to satisfy any craving. Sun., Dec. 31. 1144 Ocean Dr., Miami Beach, 305-604-0323, sugarfactory.com.

SushiSamba Miami Beach. Ring in 2018 inspired by Réveillon. Every New Year's Eve, Brazilian revelers dress in white and set candlelit offerings afloat on nearby waters to honor Yemanja, the goddess of the sea. In the spirit of Brazil's white-clad celebration, the restaurant encourages revelers to wear white, too. Two seatings offered, from 7 to 10 p.m. ($85) and 10 p.m. to closed ($135). The dinner specials include omakase sushi platters, A5 wagyu steak and truffled lobster entrée, and Osetra caviar. Sun., Dec. 31, 7-10 & 10 p.m.-2 a.m. $85-$135. 600 Lincoln Rd., Miami Beach, 305-673-5337, sushisamba.com.

Sweet Liberty Drinks & Supply Company. Acclaimed neighborhood bar Sweet Liberty will be hosting an epic New Year's Eve bash with live music by the Scone Cash Players and DJ Mister Gray. With the purchase of a $100 ticket, guests can ring in the new year with a full open bar and complimentary food from 9 p.m. to midnight. Tables will also be available for purchase at $1,250, comfortably seating a party of six, and will include two bottles of Belvedere vodka and one bottle of Krug champagne to pop off as the clock strikes midnight. And for those searching for a hot spot after the ball drops, Sweet Liberty will be offering free admission after midnight to celebrate 2018. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $100. 237 20th St. Suite B, Miami Beach, 305-763-8217, mysweetliberty.com.

Tap 42. The night will include live music from DJ Tandem, a full top-shelf bar, an outdoor beer garden with craft drafts, specialty cocktails, and gourmet food stations, plus a Bar Rita station. Toast at midnight with champagne. Sun., Dec. 31, 9 p.m. $125. 1411 S. Andrews Ave., Fort Lauderdale, 954-463-4900, tap42.com.

Terra Mare. Ring in 2018 alongside sweeping views of the Atlantic Ocean. Set in the heart of Fort Lauderdale Beach, Terra Mare showcases a fresh, locally sourced menu with an abundance of savory land and sea dishes. Make a reservation on NYE and order from their à la carte menu — highlights include ropa vieja empanadas, a 28-day dry-aged strip, crispy whole snapper, Nutella chocolate mousse, and more. Additionally, Terra Mare's cocktail program offers cold-pressed juices and fresh ingredients made in-house along with a vast selection of recognizable boutique wines. Sun., Dec. 31. 551 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-414-5160, terramarefl.com.

Thasos Taverna. Enjoy a spectacular four-course dinner, music, party favors, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight!The restaurant will serve its usual à-la-carte fare during the first seating at 4 p.m. The second seating, beginning at 9:30 p.m., features a five-course, prix-fixe dinner, priced at $125 per person excluding tax and gratuity. Sun., Dec. 31, 9:30 p.m. $125. 3330 E. Oakland Park Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-200-6006, thasostaverna.com.

The Wharf Miami. Join us at the Wharf Miami's New Year's Eve celebration on the iconic Miami River. Music by Hushmoney and Kid Nemesis; eats by Garcia's Seafood. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-2 a.m. Free-$3,175. 114 SW North River Dr., Miami, 305-906-4000, wharfmiami.com.

Via Emilia 9. Ring in the new year while indulging in authentic Italian fare from Miami Beach hidden gem Via Emilia 9. The restaurant will offer a five-course, prix-fixe menu for guests with seatings at 7 and 9 p.m. at $85 per guest. The menu includes a homemade bresola, tartare selection (tuna, steak, swordfish), roasted beef with herbs and lentils, Nutella mousse with crunchy caramelized almonds, and a complimentary glass of champagne with dried fruits at the stroke of midnight. Sun., Dec. 31, 7 & 9 p.m. $85. 1120 15th St., Miami Beach, 786-216-7150, viaemilia9.com.

Vida. A New Year's Eve dinner buffet will be offered from 5 p.m. to midnight for $89 per person, excluding tax and gratuity. An array of dishes will be offered such as charcuterie, seasonal rotisserie vegetables, veal and ricotta meatballs, crispy lobster mac 'n' cheese, apricot-glazed lamb chops, woodstone pizza, pan-seared halibut with creamed herbed spaghetti squash, lemon meringue pie, and more. Sun., Dec. 31, 5 p.m. $89. 877-326-7412. nyedining@fontainebleau.com. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach, 305-674-4730, fontainebleau.com/dining.

Villa Azur Restaurant & Lounge. The Roaring '20s comes to life at Villa Azur's New Year's Eve celebration, the Golden Villa Azur Party, which will feature a burlesque show, fire breathers, aerialists, jugglers, fire dancers, champagne parades, live entertainment, dancing, and two seatings. The first seating (7 to 9:30 p.m.) offers a $200 four-course menu with a glass of Ruinart Blanc de Blanc champagne. A children's special menu will be available at $99 until 9:30 p.m. After dinner, guests can continue the celebration by the beautiful Long Bar with an open bar available from 9 p.m. to midnight for $90 per person. The second seating will begin at 9 p.m., featuring a five-course menu and Dom Perignon Rosé or Brut, as they countdown to 2018, pop champagne, and dance on the tables. Sun., Dec. 31. $200-$800. 309 23rd St., Miami Beach, 305-763-8688, villaazurmiami.com.

Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille. Wild Sea Oyster Bar & Grille is inviting guests to enjoy a five-course, prix-fixe New Year's Eve menu from 6 p.m. to midnight. Priced at $125 per person with an optional $50 wine pairing, the menu will feature both regular and vegetarian options. Delectable dishes include a trio of kumamoto oysters with pickled watermelon rind, cucumber, gin, and cilantro; salmon crudo with shaved cucumber, lava salt, and sea beans; honey-and-lavender-glazed roasted guail; and herb-crusted lamb chop with black garlic, romanesco, salsify purée, pomegranate drizzle, and salsify crisps. Vegetarian options include garlic-balsamic caviar with purple potato croquet, crème fraiche, and chives; house-made tagliolini with lobster mushrooms and shaved truffle; honey-and-lavender-glazed phyllo Napoleon with fennel-potato purée, roasted vegetable jus, confit peaches, shaved fennel, and gooseberries; and herb-crusted smoked baby eggplant with black garlic, romanesco, salsify purée, pomegranate drizzle, and salsify crisps. Decadent desserts include a blackberry mousse baume and champagne granita with lemon basil macaron and pistachio brittle. Sun., Dec. 31, 6 p.m.-midnight. $125. 620 E. Las Olas Blvd., Fort Lauderdale, 954-467-2555, wildsealasolas.com.