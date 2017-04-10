Miami Easter 2017 Brunch Guide

EXPAND Easter Egg hunts are part of the fun at Vida. Courtesy of Vida

Easter is almost here, and in Miami, that means perfect weather for selfies with the Easter Bunny and egg-hunting by the beach. Head to one of the many restaurants offering specials for the day. Reservations are strongly suggested or in some cases required, and tax and tip are generally not included.

Artisan Beach House at the Ritz-Carlton Bal Harbour

Diners will find all the traditional draws of a grand buffet: pancakes, waffles, and omelets made to order; a carving station; charcuterie and cheeses; seasonal fruit; and an extensive array of breads and pastries. Hot bar items include black truffle mashed potatoes and grilled corvina with preserved lemons. There will be plenty of desserts too. The price, $65 per person, includes a mimosa and valet parking. Reservations are required. Brunch will be served from noon to 3:30 p.m.

American Social Brickell

Enjoy brunch classics while taking in the view of the Miami River. Sip Moët mimosas and Chandon sparkling rosé while enjoying apple walnut French toast ($17.50), pork belly Benedict ($17.50), and steak huevos rancheros ($19.50). Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

BLT Prime at Trump National Doral

Guests can choose to dine à la carte or enjoy a three-course prix fixe ($65 per person). Starters include an English pea cappuccino with mint, crisp pancetta, and buttermilk ($14) and forest mushroom and spinach salad with duck egg and chorizo ($15). Main courses include a choice of pan-seared sea bass with truffle velouté and confit pearl onions ($36) or roasted lamb loin with bean ragout and roasted garlic jus ($42). Select from sides such as white asparagus with pine nut gremolata ($12) and fava beans with vermouth butter and mint ($12). End the meal with either frozen amaretto sabayon with dark chocolate and macerated strawberries ($10) or salted caramel fondant with buttermilk mousse and poached rhubarb ($10). Bonus: You can take a chocolate bunny-shaped brownie to go.

Bagatelle Miami Beach

Bagatelle will celebrate Easter with brunch specials starting at $18. Try homemade Parisian gnocchi with black truffle sauce and aged Parmesan ($24) or classic Belgian waffles served with fresh berries, chantilly, Nutella, and hazelnuts ($24). There will also be live music and the Easter Bunny. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Beachcraft

Enjoy bottomless mimosas, bloody marys, and local brews for $25 while listening to live bossa nova sets. Brunch costs $85 for adults and $40 for children. Face painting and a magician will entertain the kids.

Chicken 'n' waffles at Bird & Bone. D. Reich

Bird & Bone at the Confidante Miami Beach

Easter brunch will be hosted on Bird & Bone's backyard patio. Dishes include fire-roasted clams, a tipsy Texan sandwich, Wife Hales' pancakes, and Chef Hales' hot chicken 'n' waffle. Prices ranges from $9 to $32.

Bourbon Steak

For $75 per person, choose from Maine crab cake Benedict, brioche French toast with Hudson Valley foie gras butter and Vermont maple syrup, blackberry pancakes with local orange blossom honey, and Anson Mills white cheddar grits with braised Wagyu short rib or Delmonico steak and herb scrambled eggs. There will also be sweets and plenty of boozy options. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.

Bulla Gastrobar

Bulla will open an hour early, at 10 a.m., to give Easter brunchers a head start on the eatery's Sunday brunch tasting menu. For $40, snag favorites such as huevos Bulla, the Bulla burger, huevos benedictinos, and churros con chocolate.

EXPAND Huevos Rancheros at the Continental. The Continental

The Continental

Huevos rancheros ($16) pair great with $25 bubbly all day, especially when it's in the form of traditional mimosas or customized ones using tropical fruit juices such as guava and pineapple. There will be an egg hunt at 1:30 p.m. and crafting all day. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

DB Bistro Moderne

Daniel Bound's French bistro will offer a brunch menu featuring wild mushroom omelets, crab cakes, roasted leg of lamb, steak frites, eggs in a nest, and a dulce de leche bar. The cost is $50 for adults and $35 for kids under 12. Pair your meal with unlimited libations for an extra $35. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Glass & Vine

Easter Brunch at this Coconut Grove hot spot includes semolina pancakes with buttermilk, lemon, vanilla-maple syrup, and whipped butter ($12); coquito French toast with coconut milk, cinnamon, and vanilla-maple syrup ($12); and a broccoli cheeseburger with a buttered bun, cheddar, roasted broccoli, and buttermilk ranch ($14, add fries for $3). There will also be huevos rotos (broken eggs) with tomato, cured ham, and home-style potatoes ($14). Brunch will be served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Valet parking is available in front of the restaurant on McFarlane Road.

Il Mulino New York

Celebrate Easter with specials such as filet mignon, rib eye, paella, ceviche, and causa de pollo. You'll also get unlimited mojitos, bloody marys, mimosas, sangrias, and bellinis. Kids will be well entertained with face painting and snow cone and cotton candy machines. The cost is $65 per adult and $35 per child aged 12 or younger. Brunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m.

Jaya at the Setai

At this Miami Beach favorite, try the Indian station, which will offer butter chicken and fish curry, or the Asian station, with pad thai going sod, red pork curry, and an assortment of gyoza and dumplings. To get in the spirit of Easter, the dessert station will be filled with chocolate and marshmallow Easter eggs, and the Easter Bunny will make the rounds. The cost is $125 per adult and $65 per child. There will be two seatings, at 11:45 a.m. and 1:45 p.m.

EXPAND Classic eggs Benedict at Le Zoo. Le Zoo

Le Zoo

Take the kids to the Easter-egg-decorating station, where they'll find egg-shaped cakes and pastel frosting to make their own creations. Brunch favorites include eggs Benedict ($16), croque-madame ($15), and lobster tartine (18). Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Los Fuegos by Francis Mallmann

Relax this Sunday in the Argentine tradition of an asado (open-fire barbecue). There will also be a chocolate egg hunt, face painting, live music, and games on the poolside lawn. The cost is $95 for adults and $45 for children. Brunch will be served from noon to 4 p.m.

Mondrian South Beach

The Mondrian will host an adults-only Easter egg hunt and a $35-per-person classic Sunday buffet. Add $25 for bottomless mimosas or $10 to build your own bloody marys. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Nautilus Cabana Club

For $49, enjoy a decadent buffet with unique carving stations and special kids' items tailored to the holiday. An Easter egg hunt in the backyard garden is included. Brunch will be served from 11:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Nikki Beach Miami

Nikki Beach will host an adult tea party à la Alice in Wonderland. Expect giant teacups and Queen of Hearts-inspired tables. Brunch includes a live paella station, prime rib, whole roast pork, handmade pasta made to order, custom omelets, Nutella waffles, and a craft bloody mary bar. There will also be an adult Easter egg hunt with prizes such as cocktails and bottles of bubbly. The cost is $49.95 per person. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Olla

Celebrate Easter Sunday Mexican-style. Olla will offer guacamole, made tableside, along with traditional Mexican brunch dishes such as chilaquiles — baked tortillas with fried eggs, crema, and salsa verde. Additional toppings include chorizo, bacon, duck carnitas, and lamb barbacoa. There will also be huevos rancheros and menudo — a hearty Mexican stew topped with a fried egg. Easter eggs with prizes will be hidden throughout the restaurant; look out for the golden egg, which will hold a certificate for a mezcal-and-mole-pairing dinner for two prepared by chef Scott Linquist.

EXPAND Avocado toasts at RUST RUST Wynwood

Rust Wynwood

Rust will start things off with a children's Easter egg hunt on the patio. Brunch specialties include provoleta benedicta — with fresh tomato, whole-grain toast, ham, a poached egg, and hollandaise sauce. Honey-glazed pork belly will be served with potato hash and chipotle aioli. Huevos mexicanos will be served on homemade bread with refried beans, fresh avocado, and a fried egg. All entrées cost $10 each.

Dinner with a view. Courtesy of Rusty Pelican

Rusty Pelican

A buffet Easter brunch includes a seafood bar with stone crabs, fried chicken 'n' waffles, herb-crusted Australian lamb chops, pan-seared branzino, assorted desserts, and other items. There will also be a special visit from the Eater bunny, an egg hunt, face painting, and other fun. Brunch, which costs $75 per adult and $35 per child, will be served from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Seaspice

Located on the Miami River, Seaspice is going all out with flowery decor and colorful hidden eggs containing prizes including certificates for free appetizers, champagne, and desserts. Guests can enjoy brunch specials such as "power" waffles — made with quinoa, flaxseed, and oats and topped with hazelnut spread, almond butter, açaí yogurt, honey, or fruits ($14) — and a black truffle egg tart made with Gruyère cheese, puff pastry, and chervil ($24). Desserts include house-made lemon mousse with dried raspberries, black Mission figs, and candied tuile ($12).

Shelborne South Beach

Enjoy Easter Sunday poolside with brunch bites courtesy of the Sarsaparilla Club, the modern American eatery by award-winning chefs Jeff McInnis and Janine Booth. Along with offering classic brunch fare, the Shelborne will also serve Easter specials such as Faroe Island salmon belly, blue crab cakes, herb-crusted halibut, and churros with chili-chocolate fudge. The cost is $40 per person.

EXPAND Easter brunch at the Sugar Factory includes a sweet surprise giveaway. The Sugar Factory

Sugar Factory

This sweet shop will offer a special three-course prix fixe. Enjoy favorites such as chicken 'n' waffles, eggs Benedict, New York-style cheesecake, and a complimentary glass of champagne. There will also be a sweet surprise giveaway. The cost is $55 per person.

Terrazza at the Shore Club

This outdoor/indoor South Beach spot will serve a traditional brunch, including an omelet station, wood-oven pizzas, a seafood station, and a dessert station. The price, $59 per person, includes bottomless mimosas and bellinis. Brunch will be served from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Toro Toro

Easter brunch at celebrity chef Richard Sandoval's eatery will include eggs Benedict, lechón, and a chocolate fountain. The InterContinental Miami Hotel will also host two egg hunts (at 1 and 3 p.m.), a face painter from noon to 3 p.m., a balloon artist from 1 to 4 p.m., and a bunny petting zoo from noon to 3 p.m. The Easter Bunny will make appearances as well. The cost is $75 for adults and $37 for children 12 and younger. Brunch will be served from 11:30 to 4 p.m.

EXPAND Easter Egg hunts are part of the fun at Vida. Courtesy of Vida

Vida

Located inside the iconic Fontainebleau, Vida will offer a full brunch buffet with items such as lamb osso bucco, seafood ciopino, and smoked quail. In addition, there will be a raw bar, carving stations, pizza, and an extensive dessert selection including caramelized white chocolate crème brûlée, guava cream-cheese cake, and fresh fruit tarts. The property will host Easter egg hunts at noon for children aged 5 or younger and at 1 p.m. for kids aged 6 to 12. (The egg hunt is open only to hotel guests, patrons visiting Vida for Easter brunch, and visitors renting a cabana.) The cost is $68 for adults and $34 for children. Brunch will be served from noon to 3 p.m.

