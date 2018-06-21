Lincoln Eatery Food Hall Opening on South Beach This Fall With 16 Concepts

Just about a year after real estate company, Terranova announced plans to open a food hall off Lincoln Road, concrete details have emerged about the project.

The Lincoln Eatery, a 9,600 square foot food hall on the corner of Lincoln Lane and Meridian Ave. in South Beach, is schedule to open fall 2018.

Terranova founder and chairman Stephen Bittel says his company intends to extend Lincoln Road's footprint north with the Lincoln Eatery as its focal point. That block already houses a Marshall's and Macy's and, in the past, has been home to several restaurants, a combination bar and laundry, and a tanning salon. In 2019, the real estate company will open a rooftop terrace at the Lincoln Eatery as a second phase of the project and Michael Schwartz's Genuine Pizza and Havana 1957 will also occupy this new shopping and dining area.

The food hall, designed by Arquitectonica, will feature 16 different food and drink options under one roof, with indoor and outdoor seating for over 200 people. A central bar will serve wine, beer, and cocktails.

Unlike the upcoming Time Out Market, which will house some of Miami's most established culinary names under one South Beach roof like Jeremy Ford, Jose Mendin, Michael Beltran, Michael Pirolo, and Alberto Cabrera, Lincoln Eatery is banking on new concepts that don't seem attached to major Miami players.

According to Bittel, the restaurant tenants will each be unique from each other in order to offer a dining experience for every palate. "We are thrilled with the creative and delicious mix of cuisines and concepts that are joining forces us.”

The concepts announced, so far, include:



Necessary Purveyor, offering sandwiches, teas, and house-made granola.



Fresh Garden Bowls, serving salads, wraps, and fresh juices.



Chill'N, a Miami-based nitrogen ice cream counter.



Marble & Rye, a New York-style kosher deli.



TYO Sushi, a Japanese sushi spot that will offer modern takes on traditional items.



Toast & More, a French bakery offering sweet and savory tartines.



GOTAM Pizza and GOTAM Chimney Cakes, serving pizzas and Hungarian chimney cakes.

The full roster of tenants will be announced later this year and the restaurateurs and chefs behind the concepts haven't been shared yet.

The Lincoln Eatery joins the ever-growing list of Miami-area food halls already open including La Centrale and Casa Tua Cucina at Brickell City Centre, Treats at Aventura Mall, St. Roch Market, 1-800-Lucky, and Jackson Hall. Food halls on the horizon include Time Out Market, Wynwood Food Hall, Central Fare at Brightline, and the Citadel Miami.

The Lincoln Eatery. 723 Lincoln Lane, Miami Beach. thelincolneatery.com. Opening fall 2018.