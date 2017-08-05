Miami Spice 2017: Five Ways to Make the Most of Your Experience

Miami Spice is here. Now through September 30, close to 240 of the city's best restaurants are offering prix-fixe lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, and some places have added a $23 weekend brunch to the mix.

Though you have nearly two months to experience as many menus as you can, choosing from more than 200 establishments can still be daunting. To make it easier, New Times is sharing some guides to help you along the way.

EXPAND Scarpetta Photo by Michael Pisarri