Miami Spice 2017: Five Ways to Make the Most of Your Experience

Miami Spice is here. Now through September 30, close to 240 of the city's best restaurants are offering prix-fixe lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, and some places have added a $23 weekend brunch to the mix.
Though you have nearly two months to experience as many menus as you can, choosing from more than 200 establishments can still be daunting. To make it easier, New Times is sharing some guides to help you along the way.
Scarpetta
Photo by Michael Pisarri
Miami Spice 2017 Now Offers Weekend Brunch: Full List of Participating Restaurants Here. Miami Spice offers prix fixes at some of the finest restaurants for the reduced price of $23 for lunch and $39 for dinner. Spice is designed to encourage visitors and locals to explore new restaurants and visit old favorites by providing discounted three-course meals. The promotion also helps many eateries survive Miami's summer slump, when attendance drops as locals flock to cooler climes and tourists opt out of frying on our beaches.
Smoked pork chop at Ariete
billwisserphoto.com
Miami Spice 2017: The Best Menus in Every Neighborhood. With more than 200 options, it's difficult to make a choice. This year, New Times has broken down the ten most interesting, best-valued Miami Spice menus by neighborhood. Eateries that offer a wide range of options — including vegetarian choices — made the cut. Restaurants that were generous with bonus items or plan to rotate dishes weekly were given special consideration. Also given preference were those that serve their Spice specials on evenings and weekends. Menus are subject to change, and reservations are strongly recommended.
Courtesy Essensia
Miami Spice 2017: The Ten Best Brunches to Try. This year, for the first time, Spice also offers brunch menus at select restaurants, including Essensia, Bakehouse Brasserie, Fooq's, and Dragonfly Izakaya & Fish Market. Participating spots serve three-course meals Saturdays and/or Sundays for $23 (tax, tip, and beverages not included).
Courtesy of Komodo
Miami Spice 2017: Komodo Menu Includes Wagyu Steak and Salmon Truffle Rolls. Recently, Komodo provided a sneak peek of its menu. The three-story, indoor/outdoor pan-Asian eatery and lounge from nightlife guru David Grutman (the man behind LIV and Story) offered a one-night preview hosted by the Greater Miami Convention and Visitors Bureau.
Courtesy Cecconi's
Miami Spice 2017: Cecconi's Offers Pizza, Pasta, and the Best Vegan Chocolate Tart. This year, Cecconi's Miami Beach is offering a prix-fixe Spice menu for lunch ($25) and dinner ($39) seven days a week. Despite the less than perfect weather conditions, Cecconi's outdoor courtyard tucked away inside Soho Beach House is always just the right temperature (guests can also dine indoors). Once the sun sets, the twinkle lights transform the boho glam Italian eatery into one of the most romantic dinner destinations in town.
