Miami Spice 2017: Cecconi's Offers Pizza, Pasta, and the Best Vegan Chocolate Tart

Miami Spice gives locals something to get excited about during the hot and humid months of August and September. This year, Cecconi's Miami Beach is offering a prix-fixe Spice menu for lunch ($25) and dinner ($39) seven days a week. Despite the less than perfect weather conditions, Cecconi's outdoor courtyard tucked away inside Soho Beach House is always just the right temperature (guests can also dine indoors). Once the sun sets, the twinkle lights transform the boho glam Italian eatery into one of the most romantic dinner destinations in town.

New Times was invited to sample the three-course Spice menu, which begins with a bonus small bite known as a cicchetti in Italian. It will change daily, but during our visit, it was a tostada topped with a bean purée, seared tuna, and slices of avocado drizzled in olive oil. It was a lovely start to a delicious meal.

Whereas some restaurants participating in Miami Spice serve dishes that aren't on their regular menus, Cecconi's has chosen to offer customer favorites. There are three appetizer choices: vitello tonnato, buffalo mozzarella pizzetta, and a little gem salad with radishes and green goddess dressing. We opted for the first two offerings.