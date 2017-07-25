Miami Spice 2017: The Best Menus in Every Neighborhood

Each year, one reason compels Miamians to stay home for the summer: They can dine at the best local restaurants for less than 40 bucks a pop.

Miami Spice is popular despite the heat, humidity, and flash floods because it offers three-course lunches for $23 and dinners for $39, plus tax and tip.

So far, 236 restaurants are set to participate in this year's program, which runs August 1 through September 30. New this year is weekend brunch at dozens of establishments.

With more than 200 options, it's difficult to make a choice. This year, New Times has broken down the ten most interesting, best-valued Miami Spice menus by neighborhood. Eateries that offer a wide range of options — including vegetarian choices — made the cut. Restaurants that were generous with bonus items or plan to rotate dishes weekly were given special consideration. Also given preference were those that serve their Spice specials on evenings and weekends. Menus are subject to change, and reservations are strongly recommended.

EXPAND Bazaar Mar's decadent seafood at Miami Spice prices. Courtesy of Bazaar Mar

1. The Bazaar by José Andrés (South Beach). José Andrés' chic South Beach restaurant offers every one of the chef's most famous dishes during Miami Spice, so it's best to get a group together for a massive tasting. Appetizers (dubbed "snacks") include foie gras PB&J, a Japanese eel taco, a "Cubano" in honor of Calle Ocho's Cafe Versailles, and a take on bagels and lox with salmon roe. Diners can then select three dishes for their main from a plethora of choices, such as Cuban coffee-rubbed churrasco, yuca churros, patatas bravas, sautéed shrimp, and pollo al ajillo. Get secreto Ibérico de Bellota for an additional $30 or black rossejat — paella-style pasta with squid ink and shrimp — for $18 extra. For dessert, it's key lime pie José's way. Is there any other? 1701 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-455-2999; sbe.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Sunday through Thursday.

Ariete Photo by Patrick Johnson

2. Ariete (Coconut Grove). Named New Times’ Best Restaurant in Coconut Grove 2017, Ariete is led by chef Michael Beltran, who mixes Cuban roots with new American cuisine to make soulful dishes. The Spice menu reads like a love letter to Miami. The chef serves up appetizers such as wood-grilled octopus with abuela’s black beans; burrata with mamey; yuca in vinaigrette; and avocado and cassava with Beltran’s bacon. Entrées include oxtail bourguignon with bone-marrow potatoes and frilled mushrooms or a local catch with guiso de garbanzo and sour orange beurre blanc. Beltran even offers arroz con pollo or fritas for a main course. Pastry chef Dallas Wynn takes the reins for dessert, offering tres leches, coconut cake, and dulce de coco with pickled cherries. If you have a hearty appetite, a midcourse of foie gras with temptation caramel, plantains, and cocoa nibs is available for $19 extra. Wash everything down with a selection of beers, wine, and cocktails, each $10 or under. 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 305-640-5862; arietemiami.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday through Sunday.

Courtesy of the Biltmore

3. Palme d'Or at the Biltmore (Coral Gables). If Palme d'Or is the kind of place you reserve for a yearly birthday celebration, you're likely among the majority of Miamians who typically can't afford the restaurant's $115 six-course dinner or $155 chef's tasting menu on a weekly basis. However, with Miami Spice, you can indulge in the gorgeous atmosphere and food from James Beard-nominated chef Gregory Pugin for the next two months. The three-course Spice menu begins with a choice of hamachi tartare, caramelized quail salad, endive salad with scallops, or grilled Spanish octopus with fresh garbanzo salad. Entrées include Alaskan black cod, black tiger shrimp, and duck breast with duck leg pastilla. If you're hankering for beef, prime beef tenderloin with potato soufflé, bordelaise porcini, and lobster béarnaise is available for $25 more. End your evening with a pavlova, la foret noire, or a passionfruit and banana éclair. Selections from the international cheese cart cost an additional $7. 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 305-445-1926; biltmorehotel.com. Miami Spice is offered for dinner Tuesday through Saturday.

Causa at La Mar George Apostolidis / Courtesy of La Mar

4. La Mar by Gaston Acurio (Brickell). Peruvian master chef Gaston Acurio's Miami eatery at the Mandarin Oriental is helmed by executive chef Diego Oka, who mixes Japanese and Peruvian flavors in his Spice menu. For lunch, start with tiradito bachiche (flounder), scallops in a 22-month-aged Parmesan cheese with leche de tigre, or a traditional potato causa with shredded chicken before moving on to cachetes de ternera: veal cheeks with ají panca and chicha morada sauce. The Spice menu for dinner includes the tiradito bachiche or paiche charapa, Amazon anticuchera, and banana tacacho wrapped in banana leaves. You won't grow bored by multiple visits, because the special menu will change. 500 Brickell Key Dr., Miami; 305-913-8358; mandarinoriental.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Monday through Saturday and dinner Monday through Thursday.

Hakkasan Courtesy of Hakkasan

5. Hakkasan (Miami Beach). Hakkasan continues to offer top value. The Miami Spice menu doesn't give you a choice of dishes; it gives you all of them served family style. For lunch, you'll receive a dim-sum basket followed by barbecued chicken wings with lemongrass, old Beijing noodles, and sautéed baby pak choi with garlic. For dinner, the table will share a green salad followed by steamed flounder with black bean sauce, stir-fried beef, stir-fried baby pak choi, and chicken fried rice. For dessert, everyone can go their separate ways by ordering either mango custard or chocolate mousse. The restaurant scores extra points for offering a vegetarian menu too. 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-276-1388; fontainebleau.com. Miami Spice is offered for lunch Saturday and Sunday and dinner daily.

