Half-Headed Man Arrested (Again) for Attempted Murder, Arson
|
Miami-Dade Department of Corrections
Let's get this over with: The photo above is real, the man is alive, and his name is Carlos Rodriguez. He is 31 years old and goes by the nickname "Half Head," and the reason is obvious. Half Head lives in
So, without a full brain, Half Head seems to have issues with impulse control and can't keep himself out of trouble. Today he's back in jail.
On Monday, Half Head was arrested for two felony counts of attempted murder and one count of first-degree arson, according to the Miami-Dade Department of Corrections.
Half Head first came to New Times' attention in November 2010, when we published his mug shot after he'd been arrested for soliciting a prostitute. In a Miami Police arrest report, his distinguishing characteristics included having "half a head."
This then catapulted Half Head to a brief period of worldwide infamy, and people flooded New Times' inboxes with angry letters claiming we had faked the mug shot.
But, as it turns out, Rodriguez maintained a small channel on YouTube, where he explains what happened to him.
"I was barred-out on drugs," he says in one clip. "And I was driving. And I hit a pole, flew out the front window, and landed on my head."
Since then, it appears Half Head hasn't been able to stop himself from breaking the law. In 2010, we wrote that he'd been arrested "quite a lot" for a bevy of alleged crimes, including disorderly intoxication, soliciting a prostitute, possession of weed, and burglary. He seems to have a propensity for violence: In 2014, he
He's apparently still really into weed. Here he is smoking a blunt alongside a river and declaring himself a "burnout."
Upcoming Events
-
Gold Coast Derby Grrls
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 6:00pm
-
Florida Panthers v Colorado Avalanche
TicketsSat., Oct. 22, 7:00pm
-
LUXURY SEATING: Miami Dolphins v Buffalo Bills
TicketsSun., Oct. 23, 1:00pm
-
UberTAILGATE: Hard Rock Stadium Dolphins vs. Bills
TicketsSun., Oct. 23, 1:00pm
This week, Rodriguez was arrested again on felony charges. It's not clear exactly what happened, because police didn't immediately respond to requests for an incident report.
He's being held on $30,000 bond, but, thankfully, he's already been transferred from jail to Mercy Hospital.
Get the This Week's Top Stories Newsletter
Every week we collect the latest news, music and arts stories — along with film and food reviews and the best things to do this week — so that you'll never miss Miami New Times' biggest stories.
In Case You Missed It
Upcoming Events
-
Miami Heat vs. Orlando Magic
TicketsTue., Oct. 18, 7:30pm
-
Florida Panthers v Washington Capitals
TicketsThu., Oct. 20, 7:30pm
-
Ring of Honor Wrestling
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
-
Miami Heat vs. Philadelphia 76ers
TicketsFri., Oct. 21, 7:30pm
Popular Stories
Sponsor Content
Or sign in with a social account:FACEBOOK GOOGLE + TWITTER YAHOO!