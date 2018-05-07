Florida Has Fourth-Worst Medical Care in America, Report Warns

Since Florida is run by former hospital executive Rick Scott, you might assume the state would have a really solid health-care system. But Scott is really a profiteer whose company stole an unprecedented amount of money from Medicare and Medicaid in the '90s, and who then refused to expand Medicaid as governor, campaigned against Obamacare, and did basically everything in his power to make sure it's really hard for Floridians to get insurance and pay for routine medical care.

Last week, the Commonwealth Fund, a nonprofit, nonpartisan foundation dedicated to expanding access to health care, released its annual report for all 50 states — and Florida performed abysmally. In fact, by most major metrics, the state's health care access got worse since last year: Florida dropped five spots overall, to 48th out of 51 possible slots (which include Washington, D.C.). When it came to "access and affordability," "prevention and treatment," and the disparity between rich and poor, Florida ranked 49th overall — third-worst in America. Plus, each of those metrics got worse in 2018 as opposed to better, as Politico Florida first noted last week.