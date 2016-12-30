The Best Things to Do in Miami This Weekend: New Year's Eve 2017 Edition

EXPAND Photo by Karli Evans

The best time of the year is finally here — New Year's Eve weekend. Welcome 2017 with music, art, parties, and boozy beverages galore. From Coral Gables to Little Havana to South Beach, these are the best places to be until the sun comes up Monday morning.

Friday



2016 Capital One Orange Bowl at Hard Rock Stadium: Let’s be honest. Most years, the Capital One Orange Bowl game features the Nebraska Cornhuskers versus some other team they throttle by 56 points. But this year, the football gods have deemed it fit to give us arguably the best matchup of all the bowl games outside the College Football Playoffs, when the tenth-ranked Florida State Seminoles host the sixth-ranked Michigan Wolverines at Hard Rock Stadium.

Wild Holidays at Jungle Island at Jungle Island: Furry creatures, feathered friends, and candy canes galore! Join in on Wild Holidays, a two-week family-friendly wildlife celebration at Jungle Island. Explore an oversize candy-cane jungle, watch the daily animal parade and animal shows, and enjoy arts and crafts, face painting, and story time. You can even take pictures with Santa among the critters.

Saturday



New Year's Eve Parties in Miami: You could freeze your ass off in New York's Times Square watching a crystal ball drop, or you could enjoy the warmer climes of Miami and welcome 2017 without the North Face apparel. Miami might not do a lot of things rights (see: real estate, climate change, politics), but it certainly knows how to party. And New Year's Eve just so happens to be the day Miami's party prowess really shines. With every nightclub, hotel, and music venue hoping you'll come ring in 2017 with them, there's definitely no shortage of options.

New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks in Miami: It's possible people haven't been this excited about the arrival of a new year since the turn of the millennium. The death of George Michael was the final, crushing blow in a year that's been a total fail for everyone except Donald Trump. But there's hope in the promise of a new beginning, so we've got serious cause for celebration. And if you want to watch things go kablooey (like all of your naive dreams for 2016), here are the best places to watch fireworks on NYE.

New Year's Eve 2017 Dinners for Less Than $100 in Miami: You easily cough up $200 on the night when sitting on your couch and watching the ball drop is just as entertaining and doesn't cost a small fortune. But do a little digging and you'll find there are options out there, whether it's dining out or grabbing a group a friends for some drinks, that won't require a credit card to hold your reservation. Check out these under-$100 options to welcome 2017.

King Mango Strut at Commodore Plaza: Are you willing to bet money on a crowned mango boxing a horde of colossal mosquitoes? The largest satirical parade in the Southeast, the King Mango Strut, is themed "Zika Mania" this year, critiquing mosquito-whisperer Gov. Rick Scott's ordering of the insects not to fly outside his set boundaries. So if you're still feeling weird and angry about 2016's faux pas, join the Strut this Saturday on Commodore Plaza between Main Highway and Grand Avenue in Coconut Grove.

Sunday

