Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Party Guide

Photo by Amadeus McCaskill

You could freeze your ass off in New York's Times Square watching a crystal ball drop, or you could enjoying the warmer climes of Miami and welcome 2017 without the North Face apparel.

Miami might not do a lot of things rights (see: real estate, climate change, politics), but it certainly knows how to party. And New Year's Eve just so happens to be the day Miami's party prowess really shines. With every nightclub, hotel, and music venues hoping you'll come ring in 2017 with them, there's definitely no shortage of options. Acts like Billy Joel, Justin Bieber, and Jamie Jones are set to help Miami celebrate the new year, guaranteeing that at least the first few hours of 2017 are going to be amazing.

We'll be updating as new parties get announced, so check back often. Is your New Year's Eve party missing? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Atish. With Surreal Flight and Alan Epps. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Be Crazy! Ibiza. With Jean Claude Ades and Chicco Secci. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Wall Miami Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $178.22 to $201.98 at wantickets.com.

Billy Joel. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 800-745-3000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $159.50 via ticketmaster.com.

DJ Spider. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Free entry before 11 p.m. to first 200 RSVPS; table packages $500 to $2,000 via shoreclubnye.nightout.com.

Jamie Jones. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $37.40 to $52.85 via wantickets.com.

Justin Bieber. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $500 via flavorus.com.

Mark Knight & Chus + Ceballos: New Year’s Eve B2B. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $23.80 to $59.50 via wantickets.com.

Marshmello. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $250 via flavorus.com.

New Year’s Eve With the Roots. 8 p.m. December 31, Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $575 via arshtcenter.org.

NYE 2017 at Rec Room. With DJ Iron Lyon. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Rec Room, 1690 Collin Ave., Miami Beach; 786-975-2555; recroomies.com. Tickets cost $39 to $2,900 via southbeachevents.com.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Free admission.

Reggae Fest vs. Soca New Year’s Eve. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-480-4203; thehangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 at eventbrite.com.

Robin Schulz. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Wet Pool at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wsouthbeachnye17.com. Tickets cost $237.62 at wantickets.com.

Skrillex. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $250 to $400 via flavorus.com.

Speakeasy New Year’s Eve. With DJ June. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Tickets cost $59 to $75 at southbeachevents.com.

Tropicalien NYE Bass Drop. With Afrobeta, Telekinetic Walrus, Otto von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge, and Juicy Cuci. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

Virgil Abloh. Hosted by the Fat Jewish. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 at newyearseve.com.

