menu

Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Party Guide

A Hip-Hop Head's Guide to Art Basel 2016


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Party Guide

Wednesday, December 7, 2016 at 8:35 a.m.
By Jose D. Duran
Miami New Year's Eve 2017 Party Guide
Photo by Amadeus McCaskill
A A

You could freeze your ass off in New York's Times Square watching a crystal ball drop, or you could enjoying the warmer climes of Miami and welcome 2017 without the North Face apparel.

Miami might not do a lot of things rights (see: real estate, climate change, politics), but it certainly knows how to party. And New Year's Eve just so happens to be the day Miami's party prowess really shines. With every nightclub, hotel, and music venues hoping you'll come ring in 2017 with them, there's definitely no shortage of options. Acts like Billy Joel, Justin Bieber, and Jamie Jones are set to help Miami celebrate the new year, guaranteeing that at least the first few hours of 2017 are going to be amazing.

We'll be updating as new parties get announced, so check back often. Is your New Year's Eve party missing? Email us at music@miaminewtimes.com.

Atish. With Surreal Flight and Alan Epps. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Do Not Sit on the Furniture, 423 16th St., Miami Beach; 510-551-5067; facebook.com/donotsit. Tickets cost $20 to $40 via residentadvisor.net.

Upcoming Events

Be Crazy! Ibiza. With Jean Claude Ades and Chicco Secci. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Wall Miami Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wallmiami.com. Tickets cost $178.22 to $201.98 at wantickets.com.

Billy Joel. 9:30 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the BB&T Center, 1 Panther Pkwy., Sunrise; 800-745-3000; thebbtcenter.com. Tickets cost $49.50 to $159.50 via ticketmaster.com.

DJ Spider. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Shore Club, 1901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-3100; morganshotelgroup.com. Free entry before 11 p.m. to first 200 RSVPS; table packages $500 to $2,000 via shoreclubnye.nightout.com.

Jamie Jones. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Space, 34 NE 11th St., Miami; 305-375-0001; clubspace.com. Tickets cost $37.40 to $52.85 via wantickets.com.

Justin Bieber. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Fontainebleau Miami Beach, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-538-2000; fontainebleau.com. Tickets cost $500 via flavorus.com.

Mark Knight & Chus + Ceballos: New Year’s Eve B2B. 11 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Heart Nightclub, 50 NE 11th St., Miami; heartnightclub.com. Tickets cost $23.80 to $59.50 via wantickets.com.

Marshmello. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Story Nightclub, 136 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-479-4426; storymiami.com. Tickets cost $250 via flavorus.com.

New Year’s Eve With the Roots. 8 p.m. December 31, Knight Concert Hall at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-949-6722; arshtcenter.org. Tickets cost $50 to $575 via arshtcenter.org.

NYE 2017 at Rec Room. With DJ Iron Lyon. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Rec Room, 1690 Collin Ave., Miami Beach; 786-975-2555; recroomies.com. Tickets cost $39 to $2,900 via southbeachevents.com.

Pitbull’s New Year’s Revolution. Saturday, December 31, at Bayfront Park, 301 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-358-7550; bayfrontparkmiami.com. Free admission.

Reggae Fest vs. Soca New Year’s Eve. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Hangar, 60 NE 11th St., Miami; 786-480-4203; thehangar305.com. Tickets cost $20 at eventbrite.com.

Robin Schulz. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Wet Pool at W South Beach, 2201 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-938-3130; wsouthbeachnye17.com. Tickets cost $237.62 at wantickets.com.

Skrillex. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at LIV, 4441 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-4680; livnightclub.com. Tickets cost $250 to $400 via flavorus.com.

Speakeasy New Year’s Eve. With DJ June. 9 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Foxhole, 1218 14th Ct., Miami Beach; 305-534-3511; foxholebar.com. Tickets cost $59 to $75 at southbeachevents.com.

Tropicalien NYE Bass Drop. With Afrobeta, Telekinetic Walrus, Otto von Schirach, the Galactic Effect, Serious Jorge, and Juicy Cuci. 8 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; 305-771-4810; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets cost $20 at the door.

Virgil Abloh. Hosted by the Fat Jewish. 10 p.m. Saturday, December 31, at Basement Miami, 2901 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 786-641-7119; basementmiami.com. Tickets cost $150 at newyearseve.com.

Jose D. Duran
Jose D. Duran has been the associate web editor of Miami New Times since 2008. He's the voice and strategist behind the publication's eyebrow-raising Facebook and Twitter feeds. He has also been reporting on Miami's music, entertainment, and cultural scenes since 2006, previously through sites such as MiamiNights.com and OnBeat.com. He earned his BS in journalism with a minor in art history from the University of Florida. He's a South Florida native and will be a Miami resident as long as climate change permits and the temperature doesn't drop below 60 degrees.

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >