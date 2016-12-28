menu

The Nine Best Places to Watch New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks in Miami

The Best Things to Do in Miami This Week


    Forgot Password?

    Or sign in with a social account:

    GOOGLE + YAHOO!

    Don't have an account yet? Sign Up ›

    Connect. Discover. Share.

    Get the most out of your experience with a personalized all-access pass to everything local on events, music, restaurants, news and more.

    GOOGLE+ YAHOO!

    Already registered?

  • MVN

    Don't have an account yet?

    Sign Up ›
  • Facebook
  • Twitter
  • Other

The Nine Best Places to Watch New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks in Miami

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 at 9:05 a.m.
By Hannah Sentenac
The Nine Best Places to Watch New Year's Eve 2017 Fireworks in Miami
Photo by Mayskyphoto / Shutterstock.com
A A

It's possible people haven't been this excited about the arrival of a new year since the turn of the millennium. The death of George Michael was the final, crushing blow in a year that's been a total fail for everyone except Donald Trump.

But there's hope in the promise of a new beginning, so we've got serious cause for celebration. And if you want to watch things go kablooey (like all of your naive dreams for 2016), here are the best places to watch fireworks on NYE.

Bye, 2016. Don't let the door hit you on the way out.

1. New Year's Eve Party Cruises
Drinking champagne on a yacht might be the most Miami way to ring in 2017.
Yachts depart various locations between 8 and 9 p.m. Tickets start at $129. Visit newyearscruise.com.

Related Stories

2. City of Miami Beach New Year's Eve Celebration
Watching fireworks from the sands of South Beach never gets old.
Ninth Street and Ocean Drive on South Beach. Fireworks start at midnight. Free. Visit miamibeachfl.gov.

3. Pitbull's New Year's Eve Revolution
Mister Worldwide himself will ring in 2017 from downtown Miami, broadcast live on Fox. If you're into the luxe stuff, there's also a pay-for-play VIP Food & Wine Party with eats by the Magic City's own chef Michelle Bernstein.
Bayfront Park (301 N. Biscayne Blvd., Miami). Free. Party starts at 8 p.m. Visit worldwidenye.com.

4. Gale Hotel Rooftop Party
Drink and eat your fill with five hours of open bar and an extravagant dinner buffet, all set to tunes by DJ JASE. Toast to the new year while checking out the exploding lights.
Gale Hotel (1690 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). Party starts at 8 p.m. Tickets cost $139. Visit galehotel.com.

Revelers.
Revelers.
Courtesy of Island Gardens

5. St. Barths in Miami New Year’s Eve Party
Gaze out on Biscayne Bay while indulging in a gourmet buffet.
The Deck at Island Gardens (888 MacArthur Cswy., Miami). Tickets start at $150. Call 786-479-3443 or  email thedeck@islandgardens.com.

6. Mondrian South Beach
Dive into an open bar while listening to tunes from curated DJs.
Mondrian South Beach (1100 West Ave., Miami Beach). Open bar starts at 8:30 p.m. Tickets start at $179. Visit morganshotelgroup.com.

Upcoming Events

7. Rusty Pelican's Cuba to Miami
Choose from two Cuba-themed soirees in which to spend your evening: Havana Nights or the Tropicana Club.
Rusty Pelican (3201 Rickenbacker Cswy., Key Biscayne). Havana Nights starts at 10 p.m.; cost is $200 per person. The Tropicana Club starts at  9 p.m.; cost is $275 per person. Visit therustypelican.com.

8. Jaya at the Setai
Eat, drink, and watch the fireworks from beneath a new retractable roof.
Jaya at the Setai (2001 Collins Ave., Miami Beach). New Year's Eve menu offered at 6:30 p.m. for $175 per adult and $90 per child and 8:45 p.m. for $395 per adult and $210 per child. Visit thesetaihotel.com.

9. Biltmore Hotel
The Gables' most opulent spot has several options for NYE, including dinner at its two restaurants and a gala complete with fireworks.
Biltmore Hotel (1210 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables). Seating for dinner at Fontana ($120 per person) or Palme d'Or ($185) at 6 p.m. The gala ($425 per person) starts at 8 p.m., and fireworks begin at midnight. Visit biltmorehotel.com.

Hannah Sentenac
Hannah Sentenac covers veg food, drink, pop culture, travel, and animal advocacy issues. In addition to the Miami New Times, she's written for Live Happy magazine, Paste magazine, Thive magazine, and MindBodyGreen.com. Hannah is also editor-in-chief of LatestVeganNews.com.
Use Current Location

Related Locations

miles
Rusty Pelican
More Info
More Info

3201 Rickenbacker Causeway
Key Biscayne, FL 33149

305-361-3818

www.therustypelican.com

miles
Mondrian South Beach
More Info
More Info

1100 W. Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-514-1500

www.mondrian-miami.com

miles
The Deck at Island Gardens
More Info
More Info

888 MacArthur Causeway
Miami, FL 33132

786-479-3443

www.islandgardens.com/thedeck.php

miles
The Gale Hotel
More Info
More Info

1690 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-673-0199

galehotel.com

miles
Bayfront Park
More Info
More Info

301 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33132

305-358-7550

www.bayfrontparkmiami.com

In Case You Missed It

Upcoming Events

Recommended for You

Sponsor Content

©2016 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.

Newsletters

All-access pass to the top stories, events and offers around town.

  • Top Stories
    Send:

Newsletters

All-access pass to top stories, events and offers around town.

Sign Up >

No Thanks!

Remind Me Later >