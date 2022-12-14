The Ten Best South Florida 2022 World Cup Watch Parties

The 22nd edition of the tournament began with 32 teams from across the world, but only one will arise victorious when the tournament continues Saturday, December 17, through Sunday, December 18, as the final two matches between the remaining teams count down to the 2022 World Cup champion.
This weekend, soccer fans will no doubt be heading out to their local bars to cheer on their favorite clubs during the final match.
Perhaps you want to get out and catch a game over a pint and a hot meal? If so, here are the best spots to watch the FIFA Finals in South Florida:
Airmail Miami955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
airmailmiami.com Now through Sunday, December 18, Airmail Miami will be offering its own specially curated Airmail World Cup menu, served exclusively during the games. This weekend, stop by the Alton Food Hall bar to root for your favorite teams in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final rounds of the FIFA World Cup with a drink in hand. Guests can pair their viewing experience with any one of the bar's seven soccer-themed cocktails served at special prices. Priced from $10-$12 apiece, they include the "Brazilian Goal," a blend of cachaça, banana, coconut, cinnamon, lime, and nutmeg; "Spain’s Possession," with whiskey, sherry, lemon, vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, and soda water; and "Red Card for France," with cognac, strawberry, lemon, vanilla, and Angostura bitters. You can even celebrate goals — or missed ones — with shots like the appropriately named "Penalty Kick."
American Social690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com American Social is one of the best spots to get in on the World Cup Finals action. Thanks to 3,000-plus square feet of patio, soccer fans taking in the big games shown throughout the venue will have no problem stretching out their legs while they watch the final matches this weekend.
Batch Gastropub30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.comAt Batch Gastropub, soccer fans can watch the game on 15 TVs and three projectors planted across the bar. The Brickell pub will offer $25 buckets of beer (Bud, Bud Light, Shock Top, and/or Rolling Rock), or $5 Bud Light drafts. Guests can also enjoy $5 "Barn Burner" shots to wash down finger foods like Buffalo chicken nachos, pulled pork egg rolls, or chicken wings.
CMX Stone Sports Bar701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-639-8486
cmxcinemas.com CMX Stone Sports Bar at Brickell City Center hosts the World Cup finals through December 18 on one of the biggest screens in South Florida. All games and all teams will be shown throughout the weekend, culminating with the final match.
HootersMultiple locations
hootersflorida.com This year, soccer fans can catch the World Cup games at their neighborhood Hooters restaurant starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18. This weekend, all South Florida Hooters locations will open early at the outside bar and patios, giving fans a chance to belly up to the bar for the match.
Oasis Wynwood2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami
oasiswynwood.com Watch the final matches starting at 10 a.m. on December 18 in the Oasis courtyard. Matches will be shown on the venue's giant LED screen, making every seat a good one. In addition to the communal outdoor viewing area, patrons can order food and drink from the surrounding indoor and outdoor dining options, or belly up to the full bar offering cocktails and bucket beer specials. Tickets are on sale now.
Prison Pals Brewing Co.3555 N Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
786-843-5027
prisionpals.com Prison Pals new Oakland Park taproom offers 12 TVs and plenty of craft beer to go around. Cheer on the final tournament matches with everything from refreshing fruit smoothie sours and hazy IPAs to crisp lagers.
Puttshack701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-233-7888
puttshack.comEnjoy food, drinks, and the in-house mini golf while you watch the finals. After your golf session, watch the rest of the game at one of Puttshack's bars.
Tripping Animals Brewing Co.2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.comTripping Animals has been ground zero for all the 2022 FIFA World Cup action these past few weeks. Now, with the last games ahead of us, they're staying true to their mission while showing the final matches in their taproom all weekend. Show up and pair the games with one of the brewery's cold beers, and a snack or meal from the in-house kitchen, Root 'N Bone.
Wynwood Marketplace2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
wynwood-marketplace.com If you're in the Magic City, one of the best ways to watch the World Cup is at Wynwood Marketplace, where the venue's "Watch The Cup Watch Party" has been offering a full lineup of signature programming including highlights and analysis, on-demand, full-match replays, along with pre-and post- match shows — even documentaries centered around soccer legends like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. This weekend, televisions will be set up for fans to watch the day’s matches live. Viewing is free and open to the public.