Support Us

Miami's independent source of
local news and culture

Lists

The Ten Best South Florida 2022 World Cup Watch Parties

December 14, 2022 9:00AM

Want to Watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals? Here are the best spots in Miami to cheer on the final two matches this weekend.
Want to Watch the FIFA 2022 World Cup finals? Here are the best spots in Miami to cheer on the final two matches this weekend. Prison Pals photo
The end to the season for the most popular and prodigious sporting tournament across the world is finally here, and with the FIFA Finals well underway, there's no better time to start planning where you'll be watching the World Cup.

The 22nd edition of the tournament began with 32 teams from across the world, but only one will arise victorious when the tournament continues Saturday, December 17, through Sunday, December 18, as the final two matches between the remaining teams count down to the 2022 World Cup champion.

This weekend, soccer fans will no doubt be heading out to their local bars to cheer on their favorite clubs during the final match.

Perhaps you want to get out and catch a game over a pint and a hot meal? If so, here are the best spots to watch the FIFA Finals in South Florida:
click to enlarge
Cocktails at Airmail Miami
Photo by Daniella Mía

Airmail Miami

955 Alton Rd., Miami Beach
airmailmiami.com
Now through Sunday, December 18, Airmail Miami will be offering its own specially curated Airmail World Cup menu, served exclusively during the games. This weekend, stop by the Alton Food Hall bar to root for your favorite teams in the quarterfinals, semifinals, and final rounds of the FIFA World Cup with a drink in hand. Guests can pair their viewing experience with any one of the bar's seven soccer-themed cocktails served at special prices. Priced from $10-$12 apiece, they include the "Brazilian Goal," a blend of cachaça, banana, coconut, cinnamon, lime, and nutmeg; "Spain’s Possession," with whiskey, sherry, lemon, vanilla, allspice, cinnamon, and soda water; and "Red Card for France," with cognac, strawberry, lemon, vanilla, and Angostura bitters. You can even celebrate goals — or missed ones — with shots like the appropriately named "Penalty Kick."
click to enlarge
American Social's patio
Photo courtesy of American Social

American Social

690 SW First Ct., Miami
305-223-7004
americansocialbar.com
American Social is one of the best spots to get in on the World Cup Finals action. Thanks to 3,000-plus square feet of patio, soccer fans taking in the big games shown throughout the venue will have no problem stretching out their legs while they watch the final matches this weekend.
click to enlarge
Chicken wings at Batch Gastropub
Batch Gastropub photo

Batch Gastropub

30 SW 12th St., Miami
305-808-5555
batchgastropub.com
At Batch Gastropub, soccer fans can watch the game on 15 TVs and three projectors planted across the bar. The Brickell pub will offer $25 buckets of beer (Bud, Bud Light, Shock Top, and/or Rolling Rock), or $5 Bud Light drafts. Guests can also enjoy $5 "Barn Burner" shots to wash down finger foods like Buffalo chicken nachos, pulled pork egg rolls, or chicken wings.
click to enlarge
Giant screens at CMX Stone Sports Bar
CMX Stone Sports Bar photo

CMX Stone Sports Bar

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
305-639-8486
cmxcinemas.com
CMX Stone Sports Bar at Brickell City Center hosts the World Cup finals through December 18 on one of the biggest screens in South Florida. All games and all teams will be shown throughout the weekend, culminating with the final match.
click to enlarge
Hooters has soccer.
Hooters South Florida photo

Hooters

Multiple locations
hootersflorida.com
This year, soccer fans can catch the World Cup games at their neighborhood Hooters restaurant starting at 10 a.m. this Saturday, December 17, and Sunday, December 18. This weekend, all South Florida Hooters locations will open early at the outside bar and patios, giving fans a chance to belly up to the bar for the match.
click to enlarge
Wynwood Marketplace
Wynwood Marketplace photo

Oasis Wynwood

2335 N. Miami Ave., Miami
oasiswynwood.com
Watch the final matches starting at 10 a.m. on December 18 in the Oasis courtyard. Matches will be shown on the venue's giant LED screen, making every seat a good one. In addition to the communal outdoor viewing area, patrons can order food and drink from the surrounding indoor and outdoor dining options, or belly up to the full bar offering cocktails and bucket beer specials. Tickets are on sale now.
click to enlarge
Beer and sports at Prison Pals
Prison Pals photo

Prison Pals Brewing Co.

3555 N Dixie Hwy., Oakland Park
786-843-5027
prisionpals.com
Prison Pals new Oakland Park taproom offers 12 TVs and plenty of craft beer to go around. Cheer on the final tournament matches with everything from refreshing fruit smoothie sours and hazy IPAs to crisp lagers.
click to enlarge
Puttshack
Puttshack photo

Puttshack

701 S. Miami Ave., Miami
786-233-7888
puttshack.com
Enjoy food, drinks, and the in-house mini golf while you watch the finals. After your golf session, watch the rest of the game at one of Puttshack's bars.  
click to enlarge
Tripping Animals beer cans
Tripping Animals Brewing Co. photo

Tripping Animals Brewing Co.

2685 NW 105th Ave., Miami
305-646-1339
trippinganimals.com
Tripping Animals has been ground zero for all the 2022 FIFA World Cup action these past few weeks. Now, with the last games ahead of us, they're staying true to their mission while showing the final matches in their taproom all weekend. Show up and pair the games with one of the brewery's cold beers, and a snack or meal from the in-house kitchen, Root 'N Bone.
click to enlarge
Wynwood Marketplace
Wynwood Marketplace photo

Wynwood Marketplace

2250 NW Second Ave., Miami
wynwood-marketplace.com
If you're in the Magic City, one of the best ways to watch the World Cup is at Wynwood Marketplace, where the venue's "Watch The Cup Watch Party" has been offering a full lineup of signature programming including highlights and analysis, on-demand, full-match replays, along with pre-and post- match shows — even documentaries centered around soccer legends like Lionel Messi and Diego Maradona. This weekend, televisions will be set up for fans to watch the day’s matches live. Viewing is free and open to the public.
KEEP MIAMI NEW TIMES FREE... Since we started Miami New Times, it has been defined as the free, independent voice of Miami, and we'd like to keep it that way. With local media under siege, it's more important than ever for us to rally support behind funding our local journalism. You can help by participating in our "I Support" program, allowing us to keep offering readers access to our incisive coverage of local news, food and culture with no paywalls.
Make a one-time donation today for as little as $1.
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.
Contact: Nicole Danna

Trending Food & Drink

Latest Stories

Keep Scrolling or Click to Read:
More

Join the New Times community and help support independent local journalism in Miami.

Get the latest updates in news, food, music and culture, and receive special offers direct to your inbox.

Become a member and go ad-free!

Support Our Journalism
Privacy Policy
Homecore!

This Week's Issue

California Privacy Policy California Collection Notice
Do Not Sell My Info
Use of this website constitutes acceptance of our terms of use, our cookies policy, and our privacy policy The Miami New Times may earn a portion of sales from products & services purchased through links on our site from our affiliate partners. ©2022 Miami New Times, LLC. All rights reserved.
Powered By Foundation