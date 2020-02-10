 


    Connect. Discover. Share.

Miami's independent source of local news and culture

4
This year's Valentine's Day doughnuts.EXPAND
This year's Valentine's Day doughnuts.
Photo courtesy of the Salty Donut

The Salty Donut Celebrates Valentine's Day With Doughnuts and a Farmers' Market

Clarissa Buch | February 10, 2020 | 9:00am
AA

It's been a month since the Salty Donut debuted Salty Sunday, a pop-up farmers' market hosted in the South Miami location's parking lot. The event was such a success that owners Amanda and Andy Rodriguez are gearing up to do it all over again — this time during Valentine's Day weekend.

Sunday, February 16, Salty Sunday will return to South Miami with an all-new lineup of vendors and items. Plus, customers can stop by the shop a few days earlier, on Valentine's Day, for a one-day-only Valentine's doughnut.

Friday, February 14, Salty will sell its annual limited-edition Valentine's Day doughnut. This year, the bakery is offering a chocolate raspberry trifle, for which a heart-shaped brioche doughnut is layered with chocolate cake and raspberry whipped cream, chocolate glaze, and a fresh raspberry. It will be available at both locations — Wynwood and South Miami — as well as via UberEats.

Fans can extend their Valentine's Day celebrations by visiting Salty's pop-up market Sunday. Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will bring back the Salty Bakehouse, a concept that allows the Salty Donut's pastry chefs to offer items far beyond their usual doughnuts. Expect strawberry jam, croissants, jalapeño cheddar biscuits, salted whipped butter, brioche loaves, chocolate chip cookies, and chocolate-based items made specially for Valentine's Day weekend.

"We have wanted to host this market since before the South Miami shop even opened," Amanda told New Times last month. "Living close to South Miami, we experience firsthand that it's missing a pop-up market like this — a place to gather that offers local goods. So when we signed the lease, I knew our courtyard was going to be the perfect space for it."

Vendors for this Sunday's market include Rancho Patel, offering farm-fresh produce from chef Niven Patel of Ghee and Erba; Pinsbro, a Miami-based pin-making company; Petals, a mobile plant boutique; Mantha Made, selling handmade ceramics; and Are You Kidding Socks, a charitable sock company.

Salty Sunday is a recurring event, but there's no word on when the next one will happen. As with the previous market, vendors will remain invited guests rather than applying to join.

Salty Sunday. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, February 16, at the Salty Donut South Miami, 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com. Admission is free.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

