The Salty Donut's South Miami Shop Hosts a Pop-Up Farmers' Market

More than doughnuts will be had at the Salty Donut's South Miami shop this weekend.

Sunday, January 12, owners Andy and Amanda Rodriguez will host the inaugural Salty Sunday, a pop-up farmers' market in the store's parking lot, complete with never-before-seen baked goods and a lineup of local vendors.

"We have wanted to host this market since before the South Miami shop even opened," Amanda says. "Living close to South Miami, we experience firsthand that it's missing a pop-up market like this –– a place to gather that offers local goods. So when we signed the lease, I knew our courtyard was going to be the perfect space for it."

Open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., the market will include the debut of the Salty Bakehouse, a concept that allows the Salty Donut's pastry chefs to flex their culinary prowess far beyond doughnuts. Expect items such as strawberry jam, croissants, jalapeño cheddar biscuits, salted whipped butter, brioche loaves, and chocolate chip cookies. In an effort to shine a spotlight on the Salty Donut's talented staff, each item will indicate the chef who created it.

"We have an extremely talented team of pastry chefs, and we feel this market can provide them with a day to spread their wings and create amazing baked goods outside of the doughnut world," she says.

Other vendors include Palm Pike Apiary, Flor Morena, Buena Vista Candle Co., and Bloomwolf Studio. Guests can shop for baked goods, local honey, flowers, illustrated artwork, and handmade candles. The Salty Donut shop will also be open its normal hours of 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. to offer its regular doughnut and coffee menu.

Salty Sunday will be a recurring event, but they haven't decided yet how often it will happen, Amanda says.

"For now, the market will remain in South Miami, but we hope to do many more across our other locations, including Dallas," she adds. "For this first one, I took a survey of what people would want to see at a market and handpicked local makers who fit those categories. Give the people what they want, right? For now, our vendors will remain as invited guests rather than offering an open application process."

Salty Sunday Market. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 12, at the Salty Donut South Miami, 6022 S. Dixie Hwy., South Miami; saltydonut.com.