Miami's independent source of local news and culture

Unit B Eatery executive chef Henry Capacetti offers a wealth of international flavors with his new menu.EXPAND
Unit B Eatery executive chef Henry Capacetti offers a wealth of international flavors with his new menu.
Photo courtesy of the Mrkt Co.

Unit B Eatery and Agave Bandido Come to Pembroke Pines

Nicole Danna | September 28, 2020 | 8:00am
Unit B Eatery + Spirits has opened in Pembroke Pines. The 2,500-square-foot establishment launched in early September, bringing its New American-style small plates and expertly crafted cocktails to the Shops at Pembroke Gardens.

Unit B fuses a full-time food menu with the cocktail-lounge ambiance of its sister location, Unit B Speakeasy in downtown Fort Lauderdale. The restaurant's interior embraces Unit B's Prohibition-era aesthetic with posh lighting, a time-lapse mural, and chic furnishings.

The addition of the kitchen makes Pembroke Pines' Unit B the latest offering from Wolverine Management, which owns and operates a variety of chains across South Florida, including the Brass Tap restaurants in Pembroke Pines, Fort Lauderdale, and Boynton Beach. (A new location slated to open in Bonita Springs later this month.)

The group is also preparing to launch Agave Bandido, a Mexican-inspired restaurant and tequila bar that will debut at the Shops in October.

At Unit B, the beverage menu shines with an expanded selection of libations created by bar manager John Carabella.

"Our cocktail menu is pre-Prohibition influenced and categorized by our varied selection of house cocktails, spirit-forward classics, and dessert cocktails," says Unit B partner and director of operations Matt Faul. "Most exciting is our 'Dealer's Choice' option, an off-menu specialty cocktail that the bartender will make upon request."

Photo courtesy of the Mrkt Co.

Selections include the In Unit B Fashion, made with Buffalo Trace bourbon, demerara sugar, and Angostura bitters; Paz y Estrellas, made with Los Vecinos mezcal, Corazon Blanco tequila, fresh lime juice, star anise, ginger, and maple; Fruit Clouds, made with Joto Nigori saki, Glendalough gin, fresh lemon, orgeat, cranberries, and strawberries; and Overcast Shadows, made with Charcoal coconut rum, chard lemon, agave, aquafaba, and raw ginger ($14 each).

With the food, executive chef Harry Capacetti tells New Times his goal was to fuse international flavors and techniques to create unique palate experiences.

The menu is broken down into a selection of raw bites, small plates, chef's signature dishes, main dishes, and vegetables. Highlights include char-grilled asparagus with bacon, aged cheddar, and corn; crispy wahoo served with black radish, cucumber, yogurt, truffle, and lemon; charred octopus topped with radicchio, yellow endive, cured black olives, and spiced caper emulsion; charred beef strip loin with Moroccan black olives, cucumber, fermented fresno pepper, and basil; and roasted heirloom carrots served with hazelnut and multi-seed yogurt. Prices range from $8 to $75.

A brunch menu, offered Sundays 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., features hearty breakfast dishes like spiced French toast, chicken and waffles, and eggs Benedict alongside lighter lunch offerings, including pan-roasted Brussels sprouts, lemon cauliflower dip, a charcuterie board, and salmon tartare ($12 to $18).

Unit B Eatery + Spirits. 610 SW 145th Ter., Pembroke Pines; 954-367-6896; unitbpines.com.

 
Nicole Danna is a Palm Beach County-based reporter who began covering the South Florida food scene for New Times in 2011. She also loves drinking beer and writing about the area's growing craft beer community.

