Wynwood Pride 2019 Food and Drink Specials

Beginning today, the inaugural Wynwood Pride festival takes over the Wynwood Marketplace with three days of live music, drag performances, DJ sets, and plenty of other diversions. With all of that energy, you'll need to take a break for some sustenance. Here are some Wynwood establishments offering special Pride cocktails and deals.

1-800-Lucky. The Asian-inspired food hall is offering a speciial cocktail, End of the Rainbow, made with Absolut vodka, lemon, yuzu liqueur, and orgeat syrup. It's festooned with gold luster dust, a reusable unicorn straw, and other colorful garnishes. From 10 p.m. Saturday to 3 a.m. Sunday, enjoy performances by Kings of Disco, DJ Lloydski of Tiki Disco, and Pase Rock of Five Deez. Admission is free; ages 21 and over. 1-800-Lucky, 143 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-768-9826; 1-800-lucky.com.

Milly's Food Bazaar at the Wynwood Marketplace. Fuel up with food by Milly’s Empanadas, Pubbelly Sushi, Laz’s Cuban Cafe, Wakamolli, Twice Butter, Eat da Bone BBQ, and That’s My Dog. 2250 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-461-2700; wynwood-marketplace.com.

EXPAND Athena Dion will host a fab pageant. Photo courtesy of Athena Dion

R House. Head to R House for the crowning of Miss Pride of Wynwood. Saturday at 8 p.m., Athena Dion will host a fabulous pageant in which Miami's best drag performers will compete for the grand prize of $500 cash, four bookings at R House's famous drag brunch, and the title of Miss Pride of Wynwood. Table reservations are strongly suggested, and non-table admission costs $50. 2727 NW Second Ave., Miami; 305-576-0201; rhousewynwood.com.

Rácket. Stop by Rácket this weekend for a complimentary well drink when you mention you’re celebrating Pride. 150 NW 24th St., Miami; racketwynwood.com.

Veza Sur's Vibras cocktail. Photo courtesy of Veza Sur

Veza Sur Brewing Co. Enjoy the Wynwood brewery's Pride Lager, made specially for Pride month. The beer is a dry-hopped version of Veza Sur's flagship Spanish Latin lager, using cashmere hops ($7). Take a break from the festivities with a refreshing Vibras beer cocktail, made with Veza Sur’s Stay Peachy Miami, kaffir lime reduction, fresh lemon juice, and ginger and garnished with a kaffir lime leaf, baby's breath, and a rainbow straw ($10). 55 NW 25th St., Miami; 786-362-6300; vezasur.com.