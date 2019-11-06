Tacolandia BOGO Flash Sale: Get Two-for-One Tickets Now

The third-annual Tacolandia will happen Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios.

Miami's best restaurants will come together for a magical afternoon of fun, festivities, and all-you-can-eat tacos.

Whether you like yours al pastor, vegan, or dripping with salsa, you'll find plenty of tacos to enjoy from these participating restaurants:



Bartaco

Cabo Flats

Cantina Catrina

Ceviche Arte Catering

Chuy's Mexican Food

La Pacha Peruvian Food

La Placita Taco Grill

Lona Cocina

Jrs Gourmet Burgers

Mr. Taco Movil

Planet 57

Plomo Tequila & Taco Bar

Rocco's Tacos

San Bernardo Ice Cream

Senor Frogs

Silverspot Cinema

Taco Chido

Tacomiendo

Taco Genius

Xochimex

The afternoon will also include musical entertainment by Brendan O'Hara, cash bars in general admission, and plenty of surprises.

If you haven't purchased tickets yet, your procrastination has paid off. For a limited time, take advantage of a BOGO flash sale. For two days only, purchase two general-admission tickets to Tacolandia for only $30 (regularly $30 each) or two VIP tickets for only $60 (regularly $60 each).

This BOGO offer is good today, November 6, and ends Thursday, November 7, at 11:59 p.m. — so hurry! After that, tickets will return to their original prices.

General admission includes entry to the event at 3 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to a cash bar. Tickets will cost $40 at the door if they're still available.

VIP tickets include early admission at 2 p.m., unlimited taco samples, and access to the VIP area, offering an open bar (with spirits by Riboli Wine Estates, Zignum Mezcal, and Tito's Vodka) and food from exclusive restaurants not available in the general-admission area. Tickets will cost $70 at the door if they're still available.

For more information or to purchase tickets, visit newtimestacolandia.com.

Tacolandia. 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, November 16, at Magic City Studios, 6301 NE Fourth Ave., Miami. Tickets cost $30 to $70 via newtimestacolandia.com.