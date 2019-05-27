 


    Herban Planet
Pan con bistec at Cafe la Trova
Pan con bistec at Cafe la Trova
Adam Delgiudice

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Cafe La Trova Lunch, Pho Wednesdays, and Adrianne Calvo

Clarissa Buch | May 27, 2019 | 8:00am
AA

This week, Little Havana's Café La Trova launches lunch with a $21 three-course option. Plus, Phuc Yea hosts #PhoMoWednesdays, and chef Adrianne Calvo debuts her latest cookbook at Books & Books.

Verde's regular, chili and Colombian hot dogs will be on offer on Memorial Day.
Verde's regular, chili and Colombian hot dogs will be on offer on Memorial Day.
Lazaro Llanes

Memorial Day Restaurant Specials and Parties. In addition to honoring those who bravely gave their lives serving our country, Miamians also get to enjoy delicious barbecues, special meals, and plenty of discounted cocktails at local bars and eateries over the holiday weekend. Here are the best spots where you can gather with friends and family to celebrate the patriotic long weekend, including 1-800-Lucky and the Wharf.

Empanadas
Empanadas
Adam Delgiudice

Café La Trova Launches Lunch and $21 Prix-Fixe Option. Beginning Tuesday, Michelle Bernstein and Julio Cabrera's Café La Trova in Little Havana will open for lunch. Served Monday through Saturday, the menu includes a selection of empanadas, including sweet corn and chicken, as well as paella croquetas, Cuban sandwiches, and arroz con pollo. The restaurant's three-course express lunch, priced at $21, includes a first course of any single empanada, croqueta, salad, queso frito, or sewed garbanzos, followed by lechon con chicharrones, arroz con pollo, or a Cuban sandwich. Dessert includes a choice of flan or Bernstein's bread pudding. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, at Café La Trova, 971 SW 8th St., Miami; 786-615-4379; cafelatrova.com. Launching Tuesday, May 28.

Dirty hands be damned.
Dirty hands be damned.
Image courtesy Churromania

Churromania Opens in Little Havana. Churromania celebrates the opening of its Little Havana shop with an evening of churros and live music. Join the fun on Wednesday, May 29 from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. 1417 SW 8th St. Miami. Admission is free with RSVP at eventbrite.com.

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: Cafe La Trova Lunch, Pho Wednesdays, and Adrianne Calvo
Courtesy of Phuc Yea

#PhoMoWednesdays at Phuc Yea. Owner/chef Cesar Zapata’s pho is back at Phuc Yea. For $10 to $16, indulge in a range of pho options, from the Pho Bo, with beef noodle broth, rice noodles, brisket, and beef meatballs; to the Pho Ga, with chicken broth, rice noodles, chicken, and lemongrass chili oil; and the Pho Chay, with mushroom broth, assorted vegetables, and lemongrass chili oil. All phos are garnished with bean sprouts and jalapeño for an added kick. 6 to 10 p.m. every Wednesday, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com.

Chef Adrianne Calvo
Chef Adrianne Calvo
Photo by Ines Ayra

Chef Adrianne Calvo's Cookbook Debut and Signing at Books & Books. Wednesday, join chef Adrianne Calvo at the Cafe at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center as she debuts her latest cookbook, "The A-List: Chef Adrianne's Finest." Building off of the success of her four previous cookbooks, her latest release features dozens of recipes for starters, entrees, desserts, and everything in between. 7 to 9 p.m. Wednesday, May 29, at the Cafe at Books & Books at the Adrienne Arsht Center, 1300 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-442-4408; booksandbooks.com. Admission is free via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

