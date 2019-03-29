Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: Boozy Brunch, Bark 'N Brunch, and Yumbrella

This weekend, Jaguar's executive chef Oscar Del Rivero launches the monthly series, Jaguar Lab, Three hosts brunch with DJs and unlimited mimosas to cap off Miami Music Week, and Yumbrella opens in South Miami.

Jaguar Lab with Chef Oscar Del Rivero at Jaguar. Jaguar's executive chef Oscar Del Rivero launches the restaurant's new monthly series, Jaguar Lab, with chef Daniel Lai. The two will collaborate on a one-night-only menu, which will be released the night of the event. 7:30 p.m. March 29, at Jaguar, 3067 Grand Ave., Miami; 305-444-0216; jaguarspot.jaguarhg.com. Reserve a seat via eventbrite.com.

Hollywood Brewing Co.

Can Release at Hollywood Brewing Co. Time to celebrate: There's a new can coming to Hollywood Brewing Co. The brewery's beloved Brew Hefner Hefeweizen will now be available in six-packs, which will be on sale for $5 during a release party this Friday. Jam out to tunes bylocal musician Alan Hughes and pick up a couple of packs, which are for to-go only. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday at Hollywood Brewing Co.,290 N. Broadwalk, Hollywood; 305-414-4757; hollywood.beer. Admission is free.

Sunset Place joins the food hall trend. Yumbrella

Yumbrella Opens in South Miami. Weeks after the Citadel opened in Little River and the Lincoln Eatery debuted in Miami Beach, yet another food hall is ready for business. Yumbrella, led by food truck organizer and restaurateur Steve Simon, is now open in South Miami. The name pays tribute to a South Miami food hall that thrived more than four decades ago. The premise at the modern-day Yumbrella is the same, uniting a handful of popular Miami eateries, including King of Racks BBQ, Dr. Limon, and a concept by chef Adrianne Calvo of Chef Adrianne's Vineyard Restaurant & Bar. Located at Shops at Sunset Place, the 6,500-square-foot space includes seven stalls, a stage for music and performances, and a private room for events. 5701 Sunset Dr., South Miami; 305-397-8499. Sunday through Thursdays 11 a.m. to midnight; Fridays and Saturdays 11 a.m. to 2 a.m.

EXPAND Courtesy of Brimstone Woodfire Grill

Bark N' Brunch at Brimstone Woodfire Grill Pines. More than 13,000 dogs in Miami-Dade are in need of adoption, so Brimstone Woodfire Grill in Pembroke Pines will host Bark N’ Brunch this Sunday. Expect a dog-and-owner cocktail pairing — Fido's drink will be a mixture of house-made bone broth, beef broth, and water. Also, expect nearly 20 pups available for adoption. 11:30 to 3 p.m. Saturday, March 30, at Brimstone Woodfire Grill, 14575 SW 5th St., Pembroke Pines; 954-430-2333; brimstonewoodfiregrill.com. Admission is free, and brunch is pay-as-you-go.

Platano maduro pancakes. Photo by Tracey Borrow

Boozy Brunch & Beats at Three. Norman Van Aken's restaurant inside the Wynwood Arcade, Three, will serve Boozy Brunch & Beats to wrap up Miami Music Week. Happening Saturday and Sunday, sip bottomless mimosas and listen to live music by DJs Bonnie Beats and Patrick M. Menu highlights include plátano maduro pancakes, fried chicken and waffles, and huevos rancheros, Miami-style. Beginning at 11:30 a.m. at 50 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-748-4540; threewynwood.com.

