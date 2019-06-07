Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Weekend: National Doughnut Day, Churro Cookies, and Mama Tried

This weekend, take advantage of National Doughnut Day specials at shops across Miami-Dade. Plus, Night Owl Cookies and Coyo Taco launch a limited-edition churro cookie, and Mama Tried celebrates its first anniversary with an open bar.

Flan and doughnut had a baby. Mojo Donuts

National Doughnut Day Deals in Miami. National Doughnut Day is back, and Miami is ready to celebrate. From the Salty Donut's limited-edition blueberry-and-passionfruit creation to Mojo Donuts' Flantastic treat to freebies at Honeybee Doughnuts, there will be parties, complimentary samples, and limited-edition flavors at doughnut shops all over Miami-Dade. Here are the best deals to look for this Friday.

Churro cookie Coyo Taco

Churro Cookie at Night Owl and Coyo Taco. Night Owl Cookies and Coyo Taco have teamed up to create a churro cookie, made with cinnamon-sugar churro dough topped with white chocolate chips, cream cheese frosting, and a caramel drizzle ($3.99). It will be available for purchase at Night Owl Cookies and via Postmates, as well as Coyo Taco's Brickell and Wynwood locations. Through Sunday, June 9, at Night Owl Cookies and Coyo Taco; coyo-taco.com or nightowlcookieco.com.

EXPAND Mama Tried turns one. Mama Tried

First Anniversary of Mama Tried. Downtown bar Mama Tried celebrates its first anniversary Saturday with an open bar from 9 to 11 p.m. and various DJ performances. The event is open to the public. Saturday, June 8, at Mama Tried, 207 NE First St., Miami; 786-803-8087; mamatriedmia.com.

Zest Miami Photo by Karli Evans

Carnival Nights at Zest Miami. Saturday evening, Cindy Hutson's Zest Miami launches the dinner party series Carnival Nights, sponsored by Jim Beam and Cruzan Rum. Enjoy a Carnival-inspired buffet with items such as caja china pork roast, brown stew chicken, and West Indian curried vegetables for $65 per person. Plus, expect live entertainment, music, a complimentary welcome drink, and cocktails. Reserve a seat via eventbrite.com. A $10 fee will be paid upfront to secure the reservation, and the fee will be deducted from the final bill. 6 to 11 p.m. Saturday, June 8, at Zest Miami, 200 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-374-9378; zestmiami.com.

Sushi Maki's new kenko rolls. Sushi Maki

Local Miami Food Suppliers at Whole Foods Market Dadeland. Saturday and Sunday, Whole Foods Market Dadeland will round up some of Miami's best local food suppliers for a two-day pop-up. Meet the owners and artisans of Skinny Latina, Aramouni International, Jammy Yummy, Shanti Bar, Dr Smood, Apura Farms, and others. Plus, expect a sushi-rolling demonstration from Sushi Maki, pop-up carts with eats from Adam's Ranch and Key's Fisheries, and tap takeovers courtesy of El Bocadillo and Veza Sur. Saturday, June 8, and Sunday, June 9, at Whole Foods Market Dadeland, 7930 SW 104th St., Miami; 305-969-5800; wholefoodsmarket.com.