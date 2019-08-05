 


    Herban Planet
Brunch tower at Swan.
Brunch tower at Swan.
Swan

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: National Oyster Day, Swan Brunch, and Burger Night

Clarissa Buch | August 5, 2019 | 8:00am
This week, Swan in the Design District offers a daily brunch of coconut pancakes, towers of bagels and smoked salmon, and more, while Lure Fishbar celebrates National Oyster Day with $20 oysters and champagne. Plus, Malibu Farm hosts a pizza-making class, and BLT Prime Doral's monthly wine dinner returns.

Lure Fishbar

National Oyster Day at Lure Fishbar

Celebrate National Oyster Day at Lure Fishbar with $20 oysters and champagne this Monday. Enjoy a flight of specialty oysters with a flute of Palmer & Co. bubbly. Oysters range from wasabi-and-lemon-dressed to fried with salsa crude and caviar. Plus, indulge in $1.50 raw oysters till closing time. 6 to 11 p.m. Monday, August 5, at Lure Fishbar, 1601 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-695-4550; lurefishbar.com.

Courtesy of the Biltmore

Burger Night Cooking Class at the Biltmore

Learn how to make a gourmet hamburger at a cooking class at the Biltmore. You'll learn a few secrets about making the perfect patty, as well as alternative recipes for different versions with a handful of classic sides. Menu highlights are a classic American cheeseburger, a tuna burger on a brioche bun, a turkey burger with avocado ranch, and a portobello burger with sun-dried tomato and Havarti cheese, as well as thin-cut fries, sweet potato fries, crisp onion rings, and a chef's choice dessert. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, at the Biltmore, 1200 Anastasia Ave., Coral Gables; 855-311-6903; biltmorehotel.com. Tickets cost $114 via eventbrite.com.

billwisserphoto.com

Monthly Wine Dinner Series at BLT Prime Doral

This Tuesday, BLT Prime Doral's new wine dinner series will present the best in food and wine in an intimate setting. One winery per month will present its offerings, paired with custom four-course menus designed by BLT Prime’s chef de cuisine, Tim Elmore. Vineyard representatives, along with Elmore, will provide tasting notes and take guests on a journey exploring the flavor profiles and components of each pairing. This week's dinner will present Susana Balbo Wines of Argentina. Sip varietals such as Sauvignon Blanc, Cabernet Sauvignon, and Merlot while savoring soft-shell crab with charred corn and heirloom tomatoes, rib-eye with smoked carrot purée, and crème fraîche panna cotta. 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, August 6, in the Nicklaus Private Dining Room at BLT Prime inside the Trump National Doral Miami, 4400 NW 87th Ave., Doral; 305-591-6606; bltrestaurants.com. Tickets cost $135 via bltrestaurants.com.

Coconut pancakes at Swan.
Coconut pancakes at Swan.
Swan

Daily Summer Brunch at Swan

Pharrell Williams and David Grutman’s Design District stunner now offers a daily brunch special until the end of summer. Menu highlights are bagel and smoked salmon towers, coconut pancakes, croque-madame pizza, and cocktails such as the Weekend Warrior and Rose Garden. Noon daily at Swan, 90 NE 39th St., Miami; 305-704-0994; swanbevy.com.

Malibu Farm

Pizza-Making Class at Malibu Farm Miami Beach

Learn how to make Malibu Farm’s signature wood-fired pizza while enjoying ocean views and cocktails. Guests can work with the restaurant's chefs and explore the local, fresh, and organic ingredients that make these pizzas' flavors unique. 6 to 7 p.m. Thursday, August 8, at Malibu Farm, 4525 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; 305-674-5579; edenrochotelmiami.com. Tickets cost $25 to $60 via eventbrite.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

