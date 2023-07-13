Navigation
Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bastille Day, China Grill Pop-Up, and "Boy Wonder" Pizza

July 13, 2023 10:35AM

The "Boy Wonder" pizza from Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza
The "Boy Wonder" pizza from Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza photo
This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Bastille Day specials from Le Zoo, a China Grill Pop-Up, "Boy Wonder" pizza, and the Colombia Music Fest.

Have an event you'd like featured? Email [email protected].
click to enlarge
The Bastille Day special at Le Zoo
Le Zoo photo

Bastille Day

Le Zoo is once again celebrating Bastille Day with food specials and a full day of entertainment. From noon to 4 p.m., a special St. Germain cocktail cart will serve various drinks. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy an accordion player; from 2 to 4 p.m., a caricature artist will be available to draw guest portraits. The night will end with a French horn player. A special ice cream cart will be available all day. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, at 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; reservations via opentable.com.
click to enlarge
Lobster pancakes from China Grill
China Grill Management photo

Time Capsule Pop-Up

China Grill takes a trip down memory lane with a pop-up in Leku. The special menu includes flavors known for "breaking barriers" in the mid-'90s and early 2000s and some of Leku's signature plates. The prix-fixe option ($95) includes the crackling calamari salad, lobster pancakes, and grilled Szechuan beef, but all items are available a la carte. Available until Sunday, July 16, at 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; lekumiami.com.
click to enlarge
Tyler Herro's new pizza, the "Boy Wonder," is available at Mister O1 for a limited time.
Mister O1 Extraordinary Pizza photo

"Boy Wonder"

Mister O1 and Miami Heat's young star Tyler Herro collaborated to create the "Boy Wonder" pizza. A portion of the pizza sales goes to The T. Herro Foundation, which provides resources for youth and promotes wellness and creativity. The star-shaped pizza is topped with ricotta cheese, Italian tomato sauce, burrata cheese, spicy salami, honey, basil, and black pepper. Friday, July 14, to Monday, August 14, at various locations; mistero1.com.
click to enlarge
Enjoy food and music at the Colombia Music Fest.
Shots Bar Miami photo

Colombian Music Fest in Wynwood

Shots is celebrating Colombian independence month with the This is Colombia Music Fest. The event features several artists, including Joaquin Guiller, Willie Gonzalez, Erick "El Canario" Escobar, and Neno Beleno. On July 20, shots will also offer $5 aguardiente shots for Colombian Independence Day. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 311 Northwest 23rd St., Miami; tickets cost $30 to $75 via eventbrite.com.
