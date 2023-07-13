Miami Food Events This Weekend: Bastille Day, China Grill Pop-Up, and "Boy Wonder" Pizza

This weekend's food and drink events in Miami include Bastille Day specials from Le Zoo, a China Grill Pop-Up, "Boy Wonder" pizza, and the Colombia Music Fest.
Bastille Day
Le Zoo is once again celebrating Bastille Day with food specials and a full day of entertainment. From noon to 4 p.m., a special St. Germain cocktail cart will serve various drinks. From 1 to 3 p.m., guests can enjoy an accordion player; from 2 to 4 p.m., a caricature artist will be available to draw guest portraits. The night will end with a French horn player. A special ice cream cart will be available all day. 11:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday, July 14, at 9700 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; reservations via opentable.com.
Time Capsule Pop-Up
China Grill takes a trip down memory lane with a pop-up in Leku. The special menu includes flavors known for "breaking barriers" in the mid-'90s and early 2000s and some of Leku's signature plates. The prix-fixe option ($95) includes the crackling calamari salad, lobster pancakes, and grilled Szechuan beef, but all items are available a la carte. Available until Sunday, July 16, at 1100 NW 23rd St., Miami; lekumiami.com.
"Boy Wonder"
Mister O1 and Miami Heat's young star Tyler Herro collaborated to create the "Boy Wonder" pizza. A portion of the pizza sales goes to The T. Herro Foundation
, which provides resources for youth and promotes wellness and creativity. The star-shaped pizza is topped with ricotta cheese, Italian tomato sauce, burrata cheese, spicy salami, honey, basil, and black pepper. Friday, July 14, to Monday, August 14, at various locations; mistero1.com.
Colombian Music Fest in Wynwood
Shots is celebrating Colombian independence month with the This is Colombia Music Fest. The event features several artists, including Joaquin Guiller, Willie Gonzalez, Erick "El Canario" Escobar, and Neno Beleno. On July 20, shots will also offer $5 aguardiente shots for Colombian Independence Day. 3 p.m. Saturday, July 15, at 311 Northwest 23rd St., Miami; tickets cost $30 to $75 via eventbrite.com.