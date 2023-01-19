Miami Food Events This Weekend: Woop Woop Beer Fest, Lunar New Year, and Festival of Chocolate

This weekend's food and drink events across Miami include the Sunset Soiree relaunch, Woop Woop Craft Beer Fest, Lunar New Year at 1-800-Lucky, a tea celebration, and Fairchild’s annual Festival of Chocolate.
Have an event you'd like featured? Send an email to [email protected]
.
click to enlarge
Complimentary canned vodka seltzers all evening for the relaunch of the sunset soiree
Drink Dezo photo
Miami Food Porn x Palm House: Sunset Soiree
This weekend Palm House and Instagrammer Miami Food Porn will relaunch the weekly sunset soiree. The monthly series will have different themes from January to March. January offers a wellness theme with food and drink provided by Sweetgreen, Fly Fuel, Il Maestro Pizzaiolo, Tigo, and Dezo. 6 p.m. Friday, January 20, at 5101 Collins Ave, Miami Beach; Free admission with RSVP via posh.vip.
click to enlarge
Bay 13 celebrates Australia day.
Photo by Ren Scott
Woop Woop Craft Beer Fest 2023
Bay 13 has launched its first annual beer festival called Woop Woop. Australia day will be celebrated with unlimited beer tastings from more than 20 breweries, food from local vendors, and a live performance from Los Wizzards
. 5 p.m. Saturday, January 21, at 65 Alhambra Plaza, Coral Gables. Tickets cost $50-150 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Miami's Asian food hall will have special dishes for the two-day celebration.
Photo by Deyson Rodriguez
Lunar New Year at 1-800-Lucky
To celebrate the year of the rabbit this Lunar New Year, 1-800-Lucky will host a two-day event. Each of the vendors from the Asian food hall will have a special dish reflecting seven lucky foods to eat during the new year, including fish and dumplings. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22, at 143 NW 23rd St, Miami, Tickets cost $75 via eventbrite.com.
click to enlarge
Chocolate fountain at the annual Fairchild Festival of Chocolate
Photo by Ryan Troy courtesy of Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden
Fairchild's Annual Festival of Chocolate
The festival of chocolate is back for its 16th edition. The chocolate-filled weekend includes a chocolate cocktail flight, a bourbon pairing, a chocolate lab, a club confection for the kids, and many more events. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, January 21-22, at 10901 Old Cutler Rd., Coral Gables; Free admission for members, tickets via fairchildgarden.org.
click to enlarge
Tea ceremony at Admari
Photo by Laine Doss
Celebrate the Year of the Rabbit at Admari Modern Tea Culture
Celebrate the year of the rabbit with tea at Admari. This Little River tea house will celebrate the Lunar New Year all day Sunday with a robust program of events. At 1 p.m., explore and taste the five essential types of tea at the "Two Leaves and a Bud" session. At 2 p.m., you'll learn how to prepare tea at the "Essentials of Tea Preparation" seminar. At 3 p.m., explore "The Way of Tea," where tea and zen intersect. At 4 p.m., "Sound and Tea" will allow you to experience the relationship between sound healing and tea energy. At 5:30 p.m., celebrate the year of the rabbit with a tea party. Admari will also host its open tea table with tea, snacks, cake, cocktails, and music all day. 223 NE 82nd St, Miami; admaritea.com. Free to attend the open tea table. Sessions cost $10 each at eventbrite.com.