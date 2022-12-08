Support Us

Miami Food Events This Weekend: Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival, Viva iI Vino, and Beachside Bar Takeover

December 8, 2022 9:00AM

Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for its 15th year this December.
Palm Beach Wine & Food Festival returns for its 15th year this December. Photo by Michael Pisarri
Food and drink events across Miami this weekend include Viva iI Vino at Fiola, a beachside bar takeover, the 15th Palm Beach Wine and Food Festival, and special holiday drink menus.

Know of an event that should be shared on our list? Email [email protected].
Rigatoni at Fiola
Viva iI Vino: Late Night Wine and Dine Menu

Fiola is launching its new weekend late-night wine and dine menu, the Viva iI Vino. The three-course dinner experience includes unlimited tastings of sparkling, white, and red wines from the restaurant's sommelier selection. 9 to 10:30 p.m. starting this weekend, Thursday to Saturday, at 1500 San Ignacio Ave., Coral Gables; $85 per person; Reservations via opentable.com.
A bar takeover for the holidays
Frosty’s Beachside Bar Takeover of Burlock Coast

For the weekend, stop by Frosty's beachside for a curated holiday lineup of holiday drinks. Cocktails include the "Run Repo Rudolph" with Patron tequila ($22), the "Snow Ball Old Fashioned" ($20), and the "Nice or Naughty" shot ($18). 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday, December 9-10, at Burlock Coast 1 N. Fort Lauderdale Beach Blvd., Fort Lauderdale; ritzcarlton.com.
Chillin 'n' grillin' at Eau Palm Beach
Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival

Back for its 15th year, the Palm Beach Food and Wine Festival is offering numerous food events this weekend. Although a few are already sold out, there is still time to get tickets for the "Smoke and Sunshine" craft barbecue meet-up, "Bubbles and Bites" yacht rock experience, and the "Grand Tasting." Thursday to Sunday, December 8-11, throughout Palm Beach; Tickets via pbfoodwinefest.com.
LPM's special holiday cocktails
Jean Cocteau Holiday-Inspired Cocktails

LPM has launched a holiday-themed cocktail menu with a special message: "Greetings to our Friends." Each cocktail symbolizes a special letter including the "Tribute" (letter to a friend), "Homme au Café" (letter to society), and the "Madeleine 1957" (letter to life). Guests can write their small letters and take a polaroid to capture the moment. Throughout December at 1300 Brickell Bay Dr., Miami; lpmrestaurants.com.
