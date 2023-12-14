Miami Food and Drink Events This Weekend: Craft Beer Fair, Christmas Market, and a Caja China Cook-Off

This weekend's Miami food and drink events include the third annual Craft Beer Fair at Unbranded Brewing, a very Miami Caja China cook-off at Wynwood Brewing Company, a festive afternoon tea at Balan's in Brickell, an Asian-inspired Christmas market at South Beach Food Hall, and a Christmas-themed brunch with an appearance by Santa Claus himself at Pinstripes Aventura.
The Unbranded Brewing taproom in Hialeah
Unbranded Brewing photo
Maverick Town 2023 Craft Beer Fair at Unbranded Brewing Co.
Hoppy Holidays! (Get it?) 'Tis the season for Unbranded Brewing's third annual Maverick Town Beer Fair in Hialeah's Leah Art District. The event features more than 40 breweries from across South Florida and the U.S., local food vendors, a table golf tournament by the Table Golf Association, and live entertainment, including music from DJ Feathers and live wrestling. Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at 1395 East 11th Avenue, Hialeah; Free entry RSVP via eventbrite.com.
New brews this weekend from Wynwood Brewing Co.
Wynwood Brewing Co. photo
Caja China Cook-Off at Wynwood Brewing Co.
In honor of Wynwood Brewing Company's seasonal coquito beer release, pig roast experts from all over Miami will compete in a Caja China cook-off. Guests get to try the lechón from the competition and vote for their favorite. The top three will receive prizes, and first place will win $500. While the lechón is prepared, Wynwood Brewing Co. will launch three seasonal coquito beers, and a percentage of the beer profits will be donated to the Kiwanis of Little Havana Foundation
. Noon to 11:30 p.m. and the lechón tasting starts at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at 565 Northwest 24th Street, Miami; Free RSVP via eventbrite.com.
Pastries for the afternoon tea from Balan's
Balan's Brickell photo
Festive Afternoon Tea at Balan's in Brickell
Teacups up for Balan's festive tea party. The Mary Brickell Village restaurant is bringing British afternoon tea to Brickell for the holidays with gingerbread macaroons, English scones, cucumber and salmon finger sandwiches, champagne, and a wide selection of teas, including English breakfast, Earl Grey, mint, chamomile, and green tea. Reservations are required for this event. 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday, December 16, at 901 South Miami Avenue, Miami; $65 per person via exploretock.com.
The South Beach Food Hall
Photo by Eleanor Hoh
South Beach Food Hall's Asian-Inspired Christmas Artisan Market
The food hall is celebrating the holidays with Asian fusion bites and an Asian artisan market this weekend. Highlights from vendors include Indonesian sauces from Krakatoa Cuisine
and frozen dumplings, hallacas, sauces, and sakito (a special take on the classic coquito, but made with sake) from Temple Street Eatery
. The event features a special cooking demo by Eleanor Hoh
with the Wok Star Kit for mastering Asian cuisine at home. 1 to 6 p.m. Sunday, December 17, at 1601 Drexel Avenue, South Beach; southbeachfoodhall.com.
Holiday cocktail
Photo by Pinstripes Aventura
Santa Brunch at Pinstripes Aventura
The new Italian-American bistro, bocce, and bowling destination in Aventura is spreading holiday cheer this weekend with a Santa Brunch on Saturday, December 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. On either day, take a photo with the man in the red suit himself (Santa Claus) to enter a raffle and receive a complimentary dessert, starter, or one hour of gaming. You could even win a complimentary dinner at the restaurant for ten people. On Saturdays, indulge in à la carte, chef-inspired dishes such as lobster & egg bruschetta with Maine lobster, shrimp, and soft scrambled eggs on a grilled baguette topped with truffle. On Sundays, enjoy a brunch buffet with signature carving, omelet, and waffle stations, chef specialties, breakfast classics, and a dessert table boasting a chocolate fountain. Plus, expect bottomless mimosas, sangria, and Aperol spritzes, and a 24-ounce "Big Baller Bloody Mary" garnished with a cheeseburger slider and strip of bacon. The brunch spread is $35 for adults, $15 for children ages 6 through 12, and is free for children aged 5 and under. Saturday, December 16, from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Sunday, December 17, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., at 19505 Biscayne Blvd., Suite 3290, Miami; pinstripes.com.