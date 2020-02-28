The Six Best Food and Drink Events in Miami This Weekend

Looking for the best food and drink events this weekend? M.I.A. celebrates its fifth anniversary with a blowout block party, while Concrete Beach Brewery releases cans of its Miami Gras brew at an all-day outdoor event. Plus, Punch Bowl Social debuts in Wynwood with a performance by Questlove, Navé launches Sunday brunch, and Phuc Yea hosts a frog leg eating competition.

A Leap Year cocktail Photo courtesy of Loews Miami Beach Hotel

The Best Leap Day Deals in Miami

Miami never needs an excuse to celebrate, but, of course, an extra day in the year is cause for festivities. On this special date that occurs only once every four years, South Florida restaurants will honor guests — especially those with Leap Day birthdays, also known as Leaplings — by offering one-day-only deals this Saturday, February 29.

M.I.A. Beer Company Photo by Kathleen Fleming

M.I.A. Beer Company Celebrates Fifth Anniversary

M.I.A. Beer Company is set to celebrate its fifth anniversary with a blowout block party. Saturday, February 29, the Doral brewery will open its doors at noon for a fiesta lasting till the wee hours of the morning. The taproom will pour 54 kinds of M.I.A. beer on tap and release Regresa a Mi, a 4.5 percent ABV guava-hibiscus Florida Weisse available in 16-ounce cans ($18 for a four-pack). Outside at the block party, which will start at 3 p.m., the beer company will sell suds from Florida craft breweries that have supported or collaborated with M.I.A. throughout the years. They include favorites such as Angry Chair, Calusa Brewing, Arkane Aleworks, the Tank, Tripping Animals, Lincoln's Beard, and others. Guests can also enjoy rare beers at Marino’s Whale Bar, a pop-up serving out-of-state beer from breweries. Farmhouse BBQ will also serve food, as will Tacos & Tattoos, Sweet Melody Ice Cream, and other vendors. Block party guests can also enjoy a host of activities, including a silent disco and a minimart with vendors offering beer-related items such as Brewtiful Apparel and Cateura Upcycled. Saturday, February 29. Taproom open from noon to 2 a.m.; block party open from 3 to 10 p.m. at 10400 NW 33rd St., Suite 150, Doral; 786-801-1721. Admission is free; register via eventbrite.com. Beer tickets cost $5 each onsite.

Miami Gras. Photo courtesy of Concrete Beach Brewery

Concrete Beach Brewery’s Miami Gras Party

Wynwood's Concrete Beach Brewery will close down the block on Saturday in one big joint celebration of both Mardi Gras and Carnaval. That also happens to be the day of the brewery's can release of Miami Gras, a French-style saison infused with wildflower honey. Plus, expect live music and food vendors including the Hummingbird Table. 2 to 10 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at 325 NW 24th St., Miami; 305-796-2727; concretebeachbrewery.com. Admission is free.

Punch Bowl Social's punch bowl. Photo courtesy of Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social's Wynwood Grand Opening

Punch Bowl Social, a 23,000-square-foot restaurant, bar, and entertainment venue, is set to open in Wynwood on Leap Day with a party including food, drinks, and Questlove. From 7 to 9 p.m., guests who purchase tickets will enjoy bites, beverages, and a DJ set by the Roots frontman. Tickets cost $30, and all proceeds will benefit a local charity that has yet to be announced. After 9, Punch Bowl Social will open to be public. At its Wynwood outpost, the self-described "eatertainment" venue will offer food, drinks, private karaoke rooms, '80s arcade games, nostalgic board games, darts, and duckpin bowling. 7 to 9 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at 2660 NW Third Ave., Miami; punchbowlsocial.com. Tickets cost $30 via nightout.com. Admission is free after 9 p.m.

Phuc Yea Photo courtesy of Phuc Yea

Leap Year Frog-Leg-Eating Competition at Phuc Yea

Celebrate the Leap Year and National Frog Legs Day at Phuc Yea on Saturday. Purchase a $30 ticket to compete or cheer on competitors as they attempt to eat as many frog legs as possible. The winning team will receive a complimentary invitation to Sunday brunch, with cocktails, plus a goodie bag with wine and bar goods. Frog legs will be available on the happy hour menu too. 6 to 8 p.m. Saturday, February 29, at Phuc Yea, 7100 Biscayne Blvd., Miami; 305-602-3710; phucyea.com. RSVP via eventbrite.com.

Sunday brunch at Navé. Photo courtesy of Batter Operated Productions

Navé Launches Sunday Brunch

Navé, the coastal-inspired restaurant by chefs Michael Beltran and Justin Flit, will launch Sunday brunch this weekend. The buffet-style affair, priced at $65 per person and $35 per child under 12 (excluding tax and gratuity), will feature a mix of seafood and pasta dishes. Highlights include a raw bar with oysters and stone crabs; charcuterie and cheese; vegetables and salads; pastries and baked goods; and one à la carte selection with offerings such as Nashville hot snapper milanese or soft scrambled eggs with black truffle. A bottomless beverage cart for $35 per person includes select wines by the glass, mimosas, and bellinis. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sundays at Navé, 3540 Main Hwy., Coconut Grove; 786-615-3747; navemiami.com.