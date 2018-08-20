Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: The Big Macch, Free Beer, and Pizza-Making

This week, Miami Beach's Macchialina offers a limited-edition burger through Wednesday, Michael Schwartz hosts a pizza-making class, the Butcher Shop's arts and crafts series returns to Wynwood, and Biscayne Bay Brewing offers free beer to teachers and parents.

EXPAND The Big Machh burger. Courtesy of Macchialina

The Big Macch at Macchialina. For three days only, try Macchialina's limited-edition burger. Nicknamed the Big Macch, the burger includes a brisket and sirloin blend patty topped with Italian fontina, sautéed porcini mushrooms, salsa Genovese, oven-roasted shallots, and a generous amount of summer truffles on a toasted Sullivan Street Bakery bun . There is a limited number of burgers available each night, so be sure to reserve one while making a table reservation. Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, August 20 through Wednesday, August 22, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Adrian Gaut

Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series at the Broken Shaker. Stop by the Freehand's outdoor bar for a drink crafted by Eddie Fuentes of the Cartel Cocktail Company. His one-night return is part of the Freehand's Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series. 9 p.m. Monday, August 20, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Admission is free.