The Big Macch burger.EXPAND
The Big Macch burger.
Courtesy of Macchialina

Miami's Best Eats and Drinks This Week: The Big Macch, Free Beer, and Pizza-Making

Clarissa Buch | August 20, 2018 | 8:00am
This week, Miami Beach's Macchialina offers a limited-edition burger through Wednesday, Michael Schwartz hosts a pizza-making class, the Butcher Shop's arts and crafts series returns to Wynwood, and Biscayne Bay Brewing offers free beer to teachers and parents.

The Big Macch at Macchialina. For three days only, try Macchialina's limited-edition burger. Nicknamed the Big Macch, the burger includes a brisket and sirloin blend patty topped with Italian fontina, sautéed porcini mushrooms, salsa Genovese, oven-roasted shallots, and a generous amount of summer truffles on a toasted Sullivan Street Bakery bun. There is a limited number of burgers available each night, so be sure to reserve one while making a table reservation. Beginning at 6 p.m. Monday, August 20 through Wednesday, August 22, at Macchialina, 820 Alton Rd., Miami Beach; 305-534-2124; macchialina.com.

Adrian Gaut

Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series at the Broken Shaker. Stop by the Freehand's outdoor bar for a drink crafted by Eddie Fuentes of the Cartel Cocktail Company. His one-night return is part of the Freehand's Rusty Shaker Summer Guest Bartender Series. 9 p.m. Monday, August 20, at Broken Shaker, 2727 Indian Creek Dr., Miami Beach; freehandhotels.com/miami/broken-shaker. Admission is free.

Courtesy of Fi'lia

Pizza-Making Class at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. Thursday, chef Michael Schwartz will host a pizza-making class at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell. Priced at $105 per person, attendees will receive small bites and drinks, such as bruschetta, eggplant spread, and chickpea fritters with a cocktail, beer, or sangria; as well as a signed wooden pizza paddle, and Schwartz's personal recipe to take home. 6:30 to 9:30 p.m., Thursday, August 23, at Fi’lia at SLS Brickell, 1300 S. Miami Ave., Miami; sbe.com. Tickets cost $105 via eventbrite.com.

Photo by Masson Liang

Confab Club at Della Bowls in the Wynwood Yard. Join your neighbors for networking and socializing before sharing a meal together. Meet at Della Bowls for a welcome glass of wine, followed by enjoying a plant-based bowl while hanging with new and old friends. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. at the Wynwood Yard, 56 NW 29th St., Miami; thewynwoodyard.com. Tickets costs $25 via eventbrite.com.

Courtesy of Council Oak Steaks & Seafood

Orin Swift Wine Pairing Dinner at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood. Thursday, Council Oak will feature Napa Valley’s Orin Swift Wine Cellars during a four-course dinner prepared by executive chef Brian Doyle and his team. The evening will begin with a welcome reception, followed by dinner, which will include scallop crudo, vanilla-poached halibut, a dry-aged New York strip steak, and a chocolate mousse. Each course will be paired with a different wine. Beginning at 6:30 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at Council Oak Steaks & Seafood, 1 Seminole Way, Fort Lauderdale; 954-316-2900; seminolehardrockhollywood.com. Tickets cost $175.

Courtesy of the Butcher Shop

Arts and Crafts Series Return at the Butcher Shop. The Butcher Shop's third-annual Arts & Crafts Series will begin Thursday night. Beer drinkers will be encouraged to purchase a brew and design its corresponding stein. Anyone can participate in the contest by simply purchasing a beer. As you sip, the restaurant will provide you with a stein to use as a blank canvas. Your design will be judged on creativity and originality. The first-place winner will be awarded a $100 gift certificate to the Butcher Shop, and runners-up will receive a $50 gift certificate. While you're at it, sample the Butcher Shop’s summer fixe menu ($16 for a two-course lunch or $25 for a three-course dinner) or late-night happy hour, which runs from 10 p.m. till close and features discounted bites, $6 select cocktails and $6 select drafts. Beginning at 7 p.m. Thursday, August 23, at 165 NW 23rd St., Miami; 305-846-9120; thebutchershopmiami.com.

Courtesy of Biscayne Bay Brewing

Free Beer for Teachers and Parents at Biscayne Bay Brewing Company. Through Sunday, August 26, all teachers and parents who visit Biscayne Bay Brewing will receive a free beer. To qualify, show a bartender a school ID or a recent school supply purchase receipt. Through Sunday, August 26, at Biscayne Bay Brewing, 8000 NW 25th St., Doral; 305-381-5718; biscaynebaybrewing.com.

 
Clarissa Buch is a reporter and food critic who has covered Miami for more than half a decade. Her work focuses on food and culture (and food culture).

