Bagel Balls, SOBEWFF Artisan Food Market, and Other Food Events in Miami This Weekend

This weekend, Bagel Balls launches a monthlong pop-up at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, while the South Beach Wine and Food Festival debuts a monthly artisanal market on Lincoln Road. Plus, Public Square in Coral Gables is now open for brunch, and Eating House's nine-year anniversary tasting menu is still available.

Preorder Bagel Balls for Saturday pickup. Photo courtesy of Bagel Balls

Bagel Balls Pop-Up at the Sagamore Hotel

For the next month, Bagel Balls will host a pop-up at the Sagamore Hotel in Miami Beach, open every Thursday through Sunday from 9 a.m. to noon. While supplies last, you can pick up boxes of three, six, or a dozen bagel balls in flavors like plain, everything, cinnamon raisin, onion, pumpernickel, sesame, garlic, chocolate chip, and guava. The original Bagel Balls were created in 1989 by Al Burger, founder of Rosters 'N Toasters. In 2020, after years of retirement, the Burger family decided it was time to bring Bagel Balls back through local pop-ups and online ordering. 9 a.m. to noon Thursdays through Sundays through Sunday, February 21, at the Sagamore Hotel, 1671 Collins Ave., Miami Beach; instagram.com/bagel_balls.

The market will take place monthly until this year's SOBEWFF in May. Photo courtesy of SOBEWFF

South Beach Wine & Food Festival's Artisan Food Market on Lincoln Road

A new monthly market aimed at supporting local restaurants and businesses hurt by the pandemic launches on Lincoln Road this Sunday. As a prelude to its annual event in May, the South Beach Wine & Food Festival (SOBEWFF) has announced a partnership with the Lincoln Road Business Improvement District (BID) in an effort to highlight small businesses affected by ongoing COVID-related restrictions. For the first edition, the market will feature a lineup curated by Naughty Fork food blogger Samantha Schnur. Participants include 2 Korean Girls, Baker Pies, Cao Chocolates, Hy Vong, Night Owl Cookies, Pink Pie, Planta, and the Dumpling Lady, among others. The monthly outdoor market series, a collaborative effort by BID board member Lyle Stern and SOBEWFF founder Lee Brian Schrager, will run the last Sunday of every month leading up to the 2021 festival, which has been pushed back from its traditional mid-February time slot to the weekend of May 20-23. 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Sunday, January 24, located on Michigan Ave. between Lincoln Lane North and Lincoln Lane South; sobewff.org/market.

Enjoy Coral Gables' newest brunch, at Public Square. Photo courtesy of Grove Bay Hospitality Group

Public Square Launches Brunch in Coral Gables

Available every Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., Grove Bay Hospitality Group's recently opened restaurant, Public Square, is behind Coral Gables' newest brunch. Menu highlights include a savory breakfast burger with a sunny side up egg, crispy bacon, caramelized onions, cheddar, and bearnaise sauce ($18); the salmon bagel, topped with limoncello-cured salmon, Boursin cheese, hard-boiled egg, and roasted tomatoes ($18); and chicken and waffles with spicy honey sauce and maple syrup ($24). Desserts range from Nutella waffles to French toast with orange crème anglaise, meringue, and orange marmalade. There's also a bloody mary bar with a lineup of cocktail offerings. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sundays, at Public Square, 6915 Red Rd., Coral Gables; 321-257-2618; publicsquarerestaurant.com.

Eating House's anniversary menu remains available, including the dirt-cup pancakes. Photo courtesy of Eating House

Dirt-cup Pancakes and More at Eating House

Haven't had the chance to celebrate Eating House's nine-year anniversary? Don't worry: The limited-time menu is available through March 5, featuring a selection of the restaurant's best-selling dishes throughout the years. Highlights include frita fries with guava-bacon jam, frita sauce, and pickled onions; croquetas carbonara with arborio rice, black truffle, and applewood bacon; and dirt-cup pancakes with Nutella, pretzel, Oreos, and salted caramel butter. The menu is meant to be shared ($49 per person). Through March 5, at Eating House, 804 Ponce de Leon Blvd., Coral Gables; 305-448-6524; eatinghousemiami.com.